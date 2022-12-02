Read full article on original website
Related
WPFO
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Zacks.com
Oncolytics (ONCY) Up on Lead Drug Securing 2nd FDA Fast Track Tag
ONCY - Free Report) surged 20.5% on Dec 1 after management announced that the FDA granted a second fast-track designation to its lead pipeline drug, pelareorep, in pancreatic cancer indication. The FDA granted the designation to pelareorep combined with Roche’s (. RHHBY - Free Report) PD-L1 inhibitor Tecentriq (atezolizumab)...
endpts.com
Bristol Myers, AbbVie drugs shake up first-line prescribing among gastroenterologists — report
Bristol Myers Squibb and AbbVie are changing up the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) market with gastroenterologists, thanks to newer-to-market drugs Zeposia and Skyrizi, respectively. The two drugs have made big gains since 2021 in first-line prescriptions, according to Spherix Global Insights’ latest real world tracking report. Bristol Myers’ first-in-class...
CBD Vapes Benefits, Risks, & Latest Research
CBD has numerous potential health benefits and has been used as a powerful treatment for several ailments for centuries. From sore muscles to epilepsy, cannabinoid is undoubtedly promising in the medical field. Topical creams and sublingual oils have proven relatively safe methods of consuming CBD, but with a new wave...
Cannabis For Tourette Syndrome? Significant Improvement In Quality Of Life, Finds Israeli Study
Tourette syndrome (TS) patients who consume cannabis products report significant improvements in their quality of life and often reduce their intake of prescription medicines, according to data published in the journal Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, reported NORML. The study titled “Use of Medical Cannabis in Patients with Gilles de la...
Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts
As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Roivant, Pfizer launch unit to develop inflammatory disease drug
(Adds details, share price) Dec 1 (Reuters) - Roivant Sciences and Pfizer Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a unit to develop RVT-3101, the drugmakers' treatment for an inflammatory bowel disease. The drug's efficacy as a treatment for ulcerative colitis is currently being assessed in a mid-stage study. Under...
labroots.com
No Evidence that Cannabis Relieves Symptoms in Advanced Cancer Patients
Palliative care describes a class of healthcare intended to enhance patients' quality of life with severe, life-threatening diseases, including cancer. Palliative care is not the same as hospice care, a different type of healthcare focusing on patients nearing the end of life who are no longer receiving medical treatments trying to cure or even slow the progression of their disease. So, while patients receiving palliative care may also receive medical treatments targeting their illness, those in hospice care only receive care to increase their comfort in the last days or months of their life.
Prevention
New Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug, Lecanemab, Shows Promise
An experimental drug called lecanemab is getting attention after clinical trial results show that it appears to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease, a major milestone in the fight against the deadly and progressive disease. The companies behind the drug—Biogen and Eisai—revealed in September that lecanemab reduced both cognitive and...
From design to landfill: the lifecycle of your $3 Shein shirt
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — That cute top you purchased for less than your morning coffee, wore twice, washed once, and threw away because it fell apart as soon as it hit the washing machine agitator will sit in a landfill, leeching pollutants for up to 200 years. To put that in context, if fast fashion (and […]
Treatment: Self-Administration of Long-Acting Injectables
A new formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites could potentially allow people to administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) at home. Currently, Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) is injected in the buttocks by a health care provider every month or every two months, while Apretude (cabotegravir alone) is given every other month. Scientists from ViiV Healthcare tested a high-concentration formulation of cabotegravir that contains twice as much active drug per volume, which reduces the size of the shots. In a study of HIV-negative volunteers, the experimental formulation injected into the butt, thigh or belly had similar safety and produced drug levels comparable to those of the current version. However, the drug didn’t last as long in the body, so monthly dosing would be necessary. Another study found that injecting cabotegravir and rilpivirine into the outer thigh muscle led to drug concentrations similar to those of buttocks injections, which could allow for self-administration.
NASDAQ
Roivant (ROIV), Pfizer Form Vant for Inflammatory Disease Drug
Roivant Sciences ROIV announced the formation of a new Vant company with Pfizer PFE to advance the development of PF-06480605, a TL1A-directed antibody originally developed by Pfizer, for treating inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. TL1A is a cytokine believed to play a key role in inflammation and fibrosis. PF-06480605, now RVT-3101,...
endpts.com
Rigel Pharma scores FDA approval for leukemia, kicking off showdown with Servier in IDH1
Since losing a controversial court case over orphan drug exclusivity last year, the FDA’s Office of Orphan Products Development has remained entirely silent on orphan exclusivity for any product approved since last November, leaving many sponsors in limbo on what to expect. That silence means that for more than...
khn.org
Amgen Releases Data Showing Early-Stage Drug Can Combat Obesity
Amgen says early trial data show that its drug can bring about significant weight loss in patients with obesity, and the drug requires less frequent dosing than current treatments. In other news, a headset device from Cognito Therapeutics to treat Alzheimer's disease will enter human trials. Amgen released detailed data...
3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest in Right Now
Down between 34% and 69% in 2022, these high-growth stocks have massive global potential.
khn.org
Study Finds Significant Racial Disparities In Elective Pediatric Surgery Rates
Data analysis from 10,000 kids who underwent surgery found between 40% and 60% fewer procedures were reported for Black, Asian and Latino children than white kids. Surgeries aren't being denied, the researchers say, but the numbers raise questions about access to care and concerns about surgical delays that can lead to more health problems.
khn.org
VA Says It Failed To Protect Data On Vax Status For 500,000 Staff
FedScoop reported that the Department of Veterans Affairs admitted to improperly disclosing covid vaccine status data for around half a million employees. Also, HHS is partnering with the U.S. men's soccer team; more Republicans died than Democrats after vaccines were released; and more. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has...
khn.org
People With Long Covid May Be Facing $9,000 Yearly Medical Bills
News outlets report on the economic cost of long covid, with an average of $9,000 a year in medical bills for patients. The overall burden on the economy is estimated at $3.7 trillion. Meanwhile, a study in the U.K. has found that long covid is "common," especially in overweight women.
khn.org
9% Of Texas Hospitals Teeter On Edge Of Closing, Especially In Rural Areas
A new report finds that 9% of hospitals in Texas are at financial risk of having to shutter their doors, up from 4.7% in 2020. The number is much higher in rural regions at 26%. More than 9% of hospitals in the Lone Star State are at risk of closure,...
Comments / 1