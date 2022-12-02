ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DAY TWO OF THE SEASON BRINGS MORE TOURNAMENT ACTION

Among high school basketball scores, the United boys won twice on Saturday, beating Ligonier Valley, 75-48, and Derry, 82-74. Yough defeated Indiana, 67-48. Apollo Ridge beat Homer-Center’s boys, 56-51. In girls’ action, Bishop McCort downed Marion Center, 62-55.
IUP FOOTBALL TO PLAY SHEPHERD IN SUPER REGION ONE FINALS TODAY

The IUP Crimson Hawks football team will take on Shepherd today in the NCAA Super Region One championship round. Last week, the Crimson Hawks clamped down Ashland and controlled the ball in a 19-13 victory in last weekend’s second round. Shepherd (12-1) is hitting the road for the first time in the postseason as the region’s number two seed. The Rams knocked off New Haven by a 16-13 score on November 19, advancing in the playoffs following a 37-27 slugfest with Slippery Rock last weekend.
RIVER VALLEY BASKETBALL WINS FIRST GAME OF TIPOFF TOURNEY

At the River Valley Tipoff Tourney, The panthers defeated Mt. Pleasant in overtime 62-54. The Panthers led by 16 at halftime but the vikings stormed back to force overtime. The panthers were led by Dom Speal with 20 points. Jayden Whitfield had 17 points and Brad McDivitt chipped in 13 points.
BOTH CRIMSON HAWKS TEAMS REMAIN UNDEFEATED

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. – The IUP women’s basketball team held on for a 72-64 victory against Bloomsburg, remaining undefeated and finishing out a sweep of the opening Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) crossover weekend. Kiera Baughman anchored the IUP (6-0, 2-0) offense behind a career-high 24 points in 39...
Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announces merging of two local parishes

BEAVER COUNTY — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced it will merge two local parishes to form one larger new one. The new parish will combine Saint Blaise and Saint Monica. The Saint Blaise parish is currently home to worshipers from Midland. Saint Monica covers the area of Beaver Falls, Chippewa and Darlington.
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?

For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
JAMES RONALD SHERBAUGH, SR., 79

James Ronald “Freckles” Sherbaugh, Sr., 79, of Derry, PA passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Veteran’s Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Henderson) Sherbaugh, he was born June 8, 1943 in New Derry, PA. Jim graduated from Derry Area High...
Jackie Evancho: Voice of an Angel

Opera superstar Jackie Evancho of Pine Richland joined the Big K Morning Show this Friday. Evancho returns home to Pittsburgh for a concert on Saturday December 10th at the Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall. Listen to the full interview here.
Pitt student a big winner on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Noah Stockwell, a nursing student at the University of Pittsburgh, was a big winner on “Wheel of Fortune.”. A lifelong “Wheel” fan, the sophomore had hoped to win enough to help with his tuition. He ended up winning $69,440 in cash and prizes, including a trip to Maui.
Power Outage Planned for Sunday

About 3,200 West Penn Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage today. A spokesman says the Butler, Gibsonia, Saxonburg, and Valencia customers who will be impacted by the 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. outage have been informed by call or text. The outage is required in order...
21 Best Road Trips from Pittsburgh

Whether you know it or not, you've seen the dramatic skyline in films: Pittsburgh's dramatic cityscape linked by tunnels and 446 bridges makes it a scenic location for superhero movies. To its inhabitants, it's known as the Steel City for its industrial history and is well-loved for its major league sports teams, riverfront walkways and vibrant arts scene.
Missing Clarion Teen Found Deceased

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion teen who went missing on Thanksgiving has been found deceased. Clarion-based State Police said 14-year-old Paige Harrigan was found deceased late Saturday afternoon in Clarion Township. A family member said a man found Harrigan near Chestnut Ridge Drive around 4:00 p.m. It is...
Doorbell camera spots meteor flying over Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS) Just after 7:30 Thursday evening, a large meteor was seen streaking across the sky in western Pennsylvania. In some videos, the meteor can be seen breaking up as it moves across the sky. The American Meteor Society received more than 200 reports of this large meteor. Most...
Spotlight On: Scott Dunn, Commissioner, Fayette County

November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn about his take on industry growth, what makes the area special and what to expect from the county’s future. Dunn emphasized the importance of strengthening education, revitalizing old industries and advocating for rural populations. What sets Fayette...

