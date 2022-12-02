Read full article on original website
Bison run wild in playoff win over Montana
(NDSU Athletics) FARGO – Running backs Kobe Johnson and TaMerik Williams combined for 307 rushing yards as No. 3 seed North Dakota State defeated Montana 49-26 in the second round of the NCAA Division I Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
Rapid reaction: No. 3 North Dakota State 49, Montana 26
FARGO, N.D. — On the wrong end of several big plays Saturday, Montana saw its season came to an end in the second round of the FCS playoffs with a 49-26 loss to defending national champion North Dakota State at the Fargodome. The Grizzlies had stolen some momentum in...
St. Cloud State rallies for 6-3 victory, weekend sweep over UND
(UND Athletics) ST. CLOUD, Minn. – North Dakota held a 3-0 lead in the second period, but No. 3 St. Cloud State struck for six unanswered goals over the final 37 minutes of the contest to capture a 6-3 victory and the weekend sweep on Saturday night from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Live coverage: Montana Grizzlies visit NDSU in the 2nd round of the FCS playoffs
FARGO — The Montana Grizzlies (8-4) are visiting third-seeded North Dakota State (9-2) in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Grizzlies overcame a 21-point deficit to get past Southeast Missouri State in Missoula last week to advance while the defending champion Bison, who have won nine of the last 11 championships, earned a bye last week by earning one of the top-eight playoff seeds.
NDSU Bison Offensive Lineman Grey Zabel Discusses Making An Impact Heading Into The FCS Playoffs
Big Game James McCarty had a chance to catch up with NDSU offensive lineman Grey Zabel. They discussed filling in for an injured player, the progression of the team this season, and more!
Montana Grizzlies can't keep pace with North Dakota State in a tailspin second half
FARGO, N.D. — During his Monday morning press conference, North Dakota State football coach Matt Entz mentioned that the Montana Grizzlies' "explosive plays" make him nervous. Well then the Griz got beat at their own game. In a 49-26 victory from the Fargodome, the No. 3-seeded Bison had four...
Barnesville wins first state football title
(KFGO/KNFL) Four was the magic number for the Barnesville football team on Friday. In the program’s fourth championship game appearance, the Trojans intercepted Chatfield quarterback Sam Backer four times in a 35-20 win in the Class AA championship at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday. The Trojans finish the season...
A new start, after the Christmas fire
Sisters look back at scary Christmas morning blaze. For sisters, Elsie Lindgren and Janice Ramsey of Detroit Lakes, Christmas has long held bittersweet memories. Over time, they wrote their story entitled The Christmas Fire, triggered one time by someone asking them, “When did you get your first telephone?”. The...
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man was arrested after he lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a trooper was attempting to stop 29-year-old Chase Dubord of Fargo, who was driving his motorcycle over the speed limit on I-29.
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man, James Kollie Jr., has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
Woman found dead in Moorhead home with traumatic injuries
MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — A woman has been found dead in a Moorhead home with apparent traumatic injuries and authorities were searching on Friday for a man believed to be driving her vehicle. Moorhead police asked the public for help on Friday, after family members went to check on the woman Thursday night and found […]
Teen gets second chance at life after heart transplant at Children's Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Fargo teen is recovering at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis after doctors successfully gave him a new heart. Sixteen-year-old Reese Scufsa is a high school sophomore, and by all accounts, a healthy and active teen. His mom Denise says because of this, there was no reason to believe a cough he picked up following a game of basketball weeks ago should be cause for concern.When the cough turned into vomiting, Scufsa took her son to a local clinic. A provider planned to send them on their way with anti-nausea medication, she said, before opting to take her son's bloodwork....
High school sports move towards major change
Following a lengthy discussion over the issue of whether or not to move North Dakota’s schools towards adopting a three-class system for school sports, the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted unanimously to “accept” a proposal to move high school basketball towards a three-class system, with a caveat that more work will need to be done and reviews on specifics will be made in the near-future.
In Perham, a church-turned-restaurant honors and preserves its past
PERHAM, Minn. - When it comes to starting your own business, sometimes you have to take a leap of faith. That's what two business partners did in Perham.In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen shows us how they transformed a beloved church into a beloved restaurant."Growing up here back in the day, it was very much a small town," said Pamela Osterfeld.A big part of this small town was an old church on Sixth Avenue. Built in 1894, German-Lutherans had to do chores before they got to hear the gospel."The first members to show up at the church would have...
High-speed Harwood chase ends in motorcycle crash
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A motorcycle driver crashed his vehicle and was apprehended while being pursued by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) after he attempted to escape law enforcement. According to the NDHP, at approximately 1:45 p.m. on December 4th, troopers attempted to stop a motorcycle — driven by a 29-year-old Fargo man — […]
Central Minnesota contractor faces theft, fraud charges
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – A co-owner of a construction and snow removal company in central Minnesota is in jail and facing theft and fraud charges for contracting work he never did. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Derek Fischer, 33, is a part owner of RockSolid Construction and Snow...
W-H-A Secondary School receives threat inside school
WALKER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Walker Hackensack Akeley Secondary School received a threat inside of the school on Friday. Leadership at the school say they addressed the situation immediately and are partnering with law enforcement. W-H-A says a message was sent out to all families within an hour...
Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
