Christian Pulisic, World Cup star: 5 ties to central Pa. you didn’t know about, aside from being born in Hershey

Illegal parties; Penn State mascot; football playoffs: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. High: 49; Low: 38. Mostly sunny. After hours: Not everyone in Harrisburg wants the party to end when the clock strikes 2 a.m. and bars stop serving. The city is seeing more after-hours parties, mostly illegal gatherings held in unlicensed homes, warehouses and restaurants, sometimes with booze sales, strippers, dance music and cover charges.
WGAL
PA Dairymen's Association announces new milkshake flavor for Pennsylvania Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The PA Dairymen's Association announced a new flavor for the upcoming 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. In addition to chocolate and vanilla shakes, there will now be an orange cream milkshake. The shakes will be available at the food court when the Farm Show opens on Jan....
PhillyBite
5 Best Must-Try Restaurants in York Pennsylvania
- Whether you're looking for a quiet or a lively night out, you'll find that York, PA has a restaurant for you. If you're looking for the best restaurants in York, PA, check out our list of some of the most popular restaurants in the area. Revival Social Club in...
WGAL
Company displays message outside station for fallen firefighter; Pa. flags at half staff
DOVER, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags in York County to fly at half-staff in honor of a firefighter who died in the line of duty last month. Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company of Dover passed away last Wednesday. Monday,...
Fleet Feet to open another store in central Pa.
Fleet Feet is expanding to the East Shore. The athletic shoe and apparel retailer that has a store on the West Shore, plans to open a store at the High Pointe Commons shopping center in Swatara Township. The new High Pointe Commons Fleet Feet franchise is co-owned by Fred and...
Ice cream recall: This brand was recalled in 7 states, including Pennsylvania
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Weis Markets has recalled 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut products the dessert might contain, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The product may have been distributed to as many as 197...
PIAA concerned with rising ejection rates among boys soccer players, coaches
The PIAA was optimistic that the rising number of player and coach ejections would subside statewide after adding a two-game suspension in 2020 for the most egregious unsportsmanlike acts. Two years later, that optimism has waned, especially when it comes to boys soccer. The PIAA counted 338 ejections this fall...
abc27.com
New fitness center coming to Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new fitness center, Fit Body Boot Camp, will soon be opening up in Lebanon County. Fit Body Boot Camp is a franchised fitness center that offers 30-minute long, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) sessions – focused on building strength and cardio, according to co-owner Nadine Finn. The sessions are broken into small groups of about 25 people, and are then trained by two coaches that take them through the various exercise stations.
WGAL
Tree falls on truck in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — A tree fell on a tractor-trailer in Lancaster on Monday morning. The incident shut down East Orange Street between North Broad and North Reservoir streets for a couple hours. Crews have since cleared the scene and the road is now open. Traffic resources. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’
I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
local21news.com
Community outraged over Dover mail-issue
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The worker shortage is still affecting many workplaces and the local post office is no exception. The people of Dover, Pennsylvania say they have not received their mail in almost two weeks and they are at a loss of what to do. “The old...
Juicy Burger? 4 Local Favorite Spots in Harrisburg, PA
Living healthy is great, but some days, fast food such as burgers and fries hits the soft spot like nothing else. Especially after a long week. Today, I'm highlighting Harrisburg, PA. A city with plenty of options when it comes to juicy burgers. Here are a handful of local, highly-rated favorites.
Lancaster Farming
The Surprising History of Women Disguising Themselves as Soldiers in the Civil War
LANCASTER, Pa. — If author Dominish Miller were to tell you she’s a librarian, you would have no reason to doubt her. At her recent Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum presentation in Lancaster County, she addressed the annual membership meeting of the Lebanon Valley Associates on Nov. 10 to talk about “Women At War: The Female Soldiers of the American Civil War and Those That Wished They Were.”
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
How has Lancaster Airport become the third busiest airport in Pennsylvania?
The third busiest airport in Pennsylvania is probably not the one you think. More than 97,000 planes departed and arrived from Lancaster Airport last year – almost 40,000 more than at Harrisburg International Airport and just about 11,000 fewer than at Pittsburgh International Airport. On The Spark Monday, Lancaster...
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Harrisburg boxer, 16, one step closer to Olympics with nationals on deck
Every week when 16-year-old Rishon Sims is dismissed from Dauphin County Technical School, he’s off to Capital Punishment Boxing Gym for countless hours of training. His coach Claudie Kenion knows exactly what he’s getting when Sims shows up. Dominance and discipline. Kenion, who has been Sims’ coach since...
Missing York County man found
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A search was underway throughout Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania for a missing man considered to be in danger. Police in York County issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for 76-year-old Steven Morgan. Police say Morgan has been found at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon and have canceled the Missing Endangered Person […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Mount Joy, PA
Mount Joy came from an aristocratic English name, ‘Mountjoy.’. The city in Lancaster County offers a variety of activities for locals and visitors alike, making it the perfect vacation destination to unwind and enjoy farm life. Everyone who visits Mount Joy won’t be disappointed because it prides itself on...
Threat to Pa. high school made from across state lines: police
A bomb threat that forced the temporary closure of a Chester County high school last month came from a teenager in Delaware, according to police. The threat was called in to Kennett High School around 9:20 a.m. Nov. 3, according to police. Kennett Consolidated School District administration and the Kennett Square Police Department worked to evacuate all students, then later were able to clear the building with the assistance of K9 units from local departments.
