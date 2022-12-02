Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Florida rent prices: Are they increasing or decreasing?
Rent prices are beginning to ease in large metropolitan areas following the recent crisis that forced many to pay astronomical prices for a place to call home. Researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) said that in October, 68 housing markets had smaller average rental rates, up from 38 in September. Places like Springfield, Massachusetts; Austin, Texas; Seattle and New York are some of the areas where rents are falling. The U.S. average rental rate was $2,040, down 0.9 percent from September.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $9.500 Million, This Luxurious Modern Home in Naples, Florida is in Close Proximity to all Supportive Services and Amenities
678 Carica Road, Naples, Florida is the #1 subdivision in America in late 2018 with the knockdown of older homes on new upscale properties being constructed. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,100 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 678 Carica Road, please contact Thomas Hill (Phone: 239-961-6131) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
The factors that may be increasing insurance rates for Florida condo associations
It is a period of insurance insanity. Beyond all the people trying to collect money for Hurricane Ian’s damage, some people are getting next year’s bill. One Southwest Florida condo complex saw a nearly 400% rate increase. “We were told by our homeowner’s association that our rates would...
thedailymiaminews.com
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters, Denied Insurance Claims
Public Adjuster in Ft. Myers, FL - LA Consulting - Public Adjusters,. Every day, thousands of homeowners have their property damage claims denied or are offered less than their claim is worth for their property damage claim by their insurance company. LA Consulting get full compensation for your property damage.
FAU, FGCU, Alabama Study: Rent Increases Slowing as More Supply Hits the Market But Florida a Trouble Spot
More of the largest metropolitan areas posted monthly declines in rent, further proof that the rental crisis is easing across the nation, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) and two other schools. In October, 68 housing markets had smaller average rental rates, up...
Two Florida Lottery Players Win Combined $3,000,000 From Publix On Monopoly Doubler
The Florida Lottery announced that Amela Agic, 25, of Fort Myers, and Laura Frisone, 56, of Marco Island, claimed $1 million and $2 million in prizes from the MONOPOLY DOUBLER Family of Scratch-Off games at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Agic chose to receive
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Cape Coral, FL
Located in Southwest Florida, Cape Coral is a haven for sunseekers and nature lovers. With over 400 miles of canals, it’s also known as the “Waterfront Wonderland.”. Founded in 1957, this city in Lee County was designed with canals to provide every home with access to water. Today,...
Out of 3,200 requests for a trailer, only 13 SWFL families are in one
More than 2,400 families in Lee County have requested a FEMA trailer. FEMA says not a single trailer has been delivered in the county.
WINKNEWS.com
New York woman makes lost and found Facebook page for boats
It’s a lost and found for missing boats. Many people cannot find their boats two months after Hurricane Ian and now there is a Facebook page dedicated to getting them back to their rightful owners. The admin of the page lives in New York, but she the problems in...
How is Florida holding up 2 months after Hurricane Ian?
It’s been just over 2 months since Hurricane Ian made landfall near Fort Myers, Florida. That storm is now listed as the second most expensive storm to hit the US, second only to Katrina in 2005.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County church sells Christmas trees to support the community
Decking the halls while giving back to the community, a local church is helping you get into the holiday spirit while helping those in need. Parkway Life Church is hosted its fourth annual “Buy a tree, Change a life” event. People were in the giving spirit this year....
gulfshorebusiness.com
Alva development site sells for $2.2M
Supreme Properties of Florida LLC purchased a development site at 17651 Cypress Creek Road in Alva from Turkel Estate for $2.2 million. Darius L. Cochran of RE/MAX Realty represented the buyer.
Roofing company works on wrong home, causes thousands of dollars in damages
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Imagine your roof survived Hurricane Ian but then is destroyed another way. It is happening to homeowners like Howard Bartels of Cape Coral. His roof was replaced during Hurricane Irma, so he thankfully escaped roof damage during Ian, however, many of his neighbors weren’t so lucky.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Battista Farms in Fort Myers sells for $8.5M
Juniper Landscaping, Bregal Partners and Liberty 44 LLC purchased 19490 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers from Battista Farms for $5.3 million. Lonely Lake LLC purchased 220 acres at 2650 State Road 31 in Punta Gorda from Battista Farms for $3.25 million. Darius L. Cochran with RE/MAX represented Battista Farms and Juniper Landscaping.
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s in Cape Coral reopens for first time since Ian
It was a celebration for shoppers on Thursday as one of the hottest shops in Cape Coral opened its doors again, months after Ian destroyed the roof and closed its doors. Shoppers could not wait to get back into Farmer Joe’s. The building suffered serious roof damage during the hurricane, forcing them to shut down for repairs just a few months after its grand opening.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian, Naples attraction inches toward full reopening
Tin City’s manager and tenants look to reopen the tourist attraction and shopping destination in mid-December after massive overhaul was brought on by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Bottom Line. Key takeaway: Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian filled Tin City with three feet of mud and water, the property’s...
eaglenews.org
Class of 2025 Becomes FGCU’s Highest Failing Freshman Class
FGCU saw its highest-ever failure rate in the freshmen class of 2025 last fall. While the university has not yet published documentation of this failure rate, the Center for Academic Achievement is working towards helping struggling students at FGCU this semester more than ever before. “During my job training, the...
capecoralbreeze.com
Lee County: Use hurricane-season gasoline now, dispose of turkey oil and other chemicals
Lee County reminds residents to use gasoline purchased for hurricane readiness now that hurricane season has passed. Gasoline naturally degrades and loses combustibility over time so it is not advised to store gasoline from year to year. Prior to Hurricane Ian, Lee County residents brought nearly 2,000 gallons of old...
floridaing.com
Caloosahatchee River Florida: Is it the States Most Polluted River?
The Caloosahatchee River averages approximately 14 feet. The Caloosahatchee River is one of the most popular rivers in Florida. Southwest Florida is where the Caloosahatchee River is located, on the Gulf West coast, and runs through Fort Myers and LaBelle. Water from the river travels past LaBelle in a west-southwest...
Comments / 1