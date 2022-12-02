Ashland Board of Education president Zack Truax will not seek re-election

Read full article on original website
clevelandurbannews.com
Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member
ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
ashlandsource.com
To weight or not to weight: Grading scales have an impact in Ashland County
ASHLAND — It’s a debate that has been raging at schools across the nation: Should school districts have weighted grades?. In a weighted system, certain classes are valued differently on grade point averages (GPA) than others. For example, an A in an Advanced Placement (AP) class could be a 5.0 on the GPA scale, while an A in a normal class could be a 4.0.
spectrumnews1.com
Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam
AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio House unanimously passes amendment that mandates 5-year sentence for vehicular manslaughter of firefighters
OHIO — The Ohio House voted to add an amendment to Senate Bill 185 that will require a minimum of a five-year sentence to someone convicted of vehicular manslaughter when the victim is a firefighter or EMT. This amendment came after Johnny Tetrick, a Cleveland firefighter, tragically passed away...
ashlandsource.com
Coaching icon Lee Owens steps down at Ashland University
ASHLAND — As he rides off into the sunset, Lee Owens can rest assured he left Ashland University’s football program in a better place than he found it. The 66-year-old Owens, a Madison graduate, announced his retirement Friday afternoon inside the VIP Room of AU’s Robert Troop Center, bringing an end to a wildly-successful 45-year coaching career that began shortly after his graduation from Bluffton College in 1977.
ashlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as Mt. Vernon discards losing team Ashland in pulsating tilt
The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Mt. Vernon needed overtime to topple Ashland 74-72 to earn a victory at Ashland High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin...
Knox Pages
Wayne Township farm property sells for $1.28M
MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for November 1 through November 30, 2022.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH
Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
richlandsource.com
Police say 'no active threat' behind Mansfield Senior lockdown
MANSFIELD — Mansfield police say there was no active threat behind the lockdown of Mansfield Middle School and Mansfield Senior High School Friday morning.
Dan Gilbert’s Bedrock unveils master plan for Cuyahoga riverfront near downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert’s real estate company on Friday unveiled a sweeping master plan to re-make the Cuyahoga riverfront, with Tower City Center serving as a key gateway between downtown Cleveland and a waterfront flanked with development. The estimated $3.5 billion, 35-acre plan from...
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
ashlandsource.com
Columbian escapes close call with Norwalk
Columbian posted a narrow 50-49 win over Norwalk in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2. Columbian darted in front of Norwalk 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
WHIO Dayton
Marion Local wins 13th state football championship in school history
CANTON — Marion Local High School defeated Kirtland Saturday in the Division VI State Championship Final, 14-6, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. >>Springfield High School loses in state final to St. Edward for 2nd straight year. It is the 13th state championship in school history...
Man charged in Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol is University Hospitals police officer
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man charged this week in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is a University Hospitals police officer. Saul Llamas, 29, worked as an officer for the department since October 2018, according to a hospital spokesman. Federal prosecutors charged Llamas with four...
Power restored to most in Northeast Ohio after wind damage, but 3,300 customers still waiting
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thousands of people in Northast Ohio remained without power Sunday following Saturday’s high winds, though electricity had been restored to most who had lost power earlier. According to the FirstEnergy website shortly before noon, just over 3,300 customers were still waiting to have their power restored,...
ashlandsource.com
Fredericktown holds off Cardington-Lincoln
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fredericktown didn't mind, dispatching Cardington-Lincoln 58-55 at Fredericktown High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 73-38 game on January 21, 2022. For a full...
What is NOPEC doing with our electric bills and how did we get here?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - For decades the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, better known as NOPEC, has been buying electricity on behalf of residents in Greater Cleveland. Now, state regulators may take away NOPEC’s right to represent communities in the electricity market. That’s because NOPEC’s rates got so high this...
Ohio contractor fined for allegedly not protecting roofing employees from deadly fall hazards
The U.S Department of Labor said an Ohio contractor has been fined for not protecting their employees from deadly hazards. The Department of Labor said twice in six days federal safety inspectors observed a Middlefield roofing contractor exposing workers to deadly fall hazards at two separate job sites in Tallmadge and Columbia Station, continuing a […]
ashlandsource.com
100th birthday celebrated at The Inn at Ashland Woods
ASHLAND — The Inn at Ashland Woods recently celebrated the 100th Birthday for Betty Stutz. Betty has been a part of The Inn at Ashland Woods family since May of 2021.
