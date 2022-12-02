ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ashland Board of Education president Zack Truax will not seek re-election

By Nathan Hart, Report for America Corps Member
ashlandsource.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's public school district closes Glenville High School due to teacher absences, a rare kind of thing in public education.....What is going on?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Metropolitan School District officials abruptly closed Glenville High School Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 “because of staff absences.”. CMSD big wigs confirmed the closing action across their social media platforms Thursday morning, including on Facebook. “There will be no remote learning,” CMSD added, though district...
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging announces new Richland County board member

ONTARIO — The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. announces the appointment of new member, John Roby, to its Board of Trustees and will serve as the Richland County representative. Mr. Roby is the CEO of Roby Foster Miller Erick RFME Insurance. His prominence in the community...
ashlandsource.com

To weight or not to weight: Grading scales have an impact in Ashland County

ASHLAND — It’s a debate that has been raging at schools across the nation: Should school districts have weighted grades?. In a weighted system, certain classes are valued differently on grade point averages (GPA) than others. For example, an A in an Advanced Placement (AP) class could be a 5.0 on the GPA scale, while an A in a normal class could be a 4.0.
spectrumnews1.com

Freeing the Falls: Ohio pledges $25 million toward taking down the Gorge Dam

AKRON, Ohio – A project to remove the Gorge Dam took a big step closer to realization Friday with the state announcing a $25 million contribution to the estimated $130 million needed to take the dam down. Located in Summit Metro Parks’ Gorge Park, the dam spans the Cuyahoga...
ashlandsource.com

Coaching icon Lee Owens steps down at Ashland University

ASHLAND — As he rides off into the sunset, Lee Owens can rest assured he left Ashland University’s football program in a better place than he found it. The 66-year-old Owens, a Madison graduate, announced his retirement Friday afternoon inside the VIP Room of AU’s Robert Troop Center, bringing an end to a wildly-successful 45-year coaching career that began shortly after his graduation from Bluffton College in 1977.
ashlandsource.com

Poise trumps panic as Mt. Vernon discards losing team Ashland in pulsating tilt

The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Mt. Vernon needed overtime to topple Ashland 74-72 to earn a victory at Ashland High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin...
Knox Pages

Wayne Township farm property sells for $1.28M

MOUNT VERNON -- The following is a list of the latest Knox County property transfers from the Knox County Auditor's Office for November 1 through November 30, 2022.
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
ashlandsource.com

Columbian escapes close call with Norwalk

Columbian posted a narrow 50-49 win over Norwalk in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2. Columbian darted in front of Norwalk 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
WHIO Dayton

Marion Local wins 13th state football championship in school history

CANTON — Marion Local High School defeated Kirtland Saturday in the Division VI State Championship Final, 14-6, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. >>Springfield High School loses in state final to St. Edward for 2nd straight year. It is the 13th state championship in school history...
ashlandsource.com

Fredericktown holds off Cardington-Lincoln

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Fredericktown didn't mind, dispatching Cardington-Lincoln 58-55 at Fredericktown High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Fredericktown and Cardington-Lincoln played in a 73-38 game on January 21, 2022. For a full...
Cleveland.com

What is NOPEC doing with our electric bills and how did we get here?

CLEVELAND, Ohio - For decades the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, better known as NOPEC, has been buying electricity on behalf of residents in Greater Cleveland. Now, state regulators may take away NOPEC’s right to represent communities in the electricity market. That’s because NOPEC’s rates got so high this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy