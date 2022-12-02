ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
WMUR.com

New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker

CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
94.9 HOM

Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up

Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
manchesterinklink.com

Updated: Former NH state rep seeks to become NH House Speaker, Wilhelm responds

AMHERST, N.H. – Although he is no longer a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, 21-year-old Tony Labranche is looking to become its next leader. On Friday, Labranche informed recently elected state representatives that he is seeking the role of New Hampshire House Speaker, which will be chosen on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
97.5 WOKQ

We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
WausauPilot

Wounded officers sue Sig Sauer, say gun goes off by itself

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit, filed...
WMTW

Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement

JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
iheart.com

Senior Belmont Man Faces Charge For Allegedly Trying To Vote Twice In 2016

HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A man from Belmont and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one count of wrongful voting in the 2016 presidential election after he allegedly checked in to vote for a second time. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, 83-year-old Richard...
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm

SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England is home to the most beautiful town in America

New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
nhtalkradio.com

The New England Take: Dan Barrick, NHPR

News Director Dan Barrick of New Hampshire Public Radio discusses how he manages his newsroom, the impact of NPR on their work, and how they avoid bias. More from them at https://nhpr.org. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Pocket Casts. Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake.
newsnationnow.com

Is Gov. Chris Sununu’s mind on a 2024 presidential run?

(NewsNation) — Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won reelection last month by 15 points, and his name has been mentioned as a possible contender for the 2024 presidential race. Though only three weeks removed from the midterm elections, both Republicans and Democrats have their minds on who will...
Boston

‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity

“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to see rain Saturday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will contend with another storm system to kick off the weekend. After a soggy day, rain will continue into Saturday evening with mild temperatures as a front makes it's final push through the region. >> Weather alerts. It will remain breezy with gusts around...
Boston

Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races

The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...

