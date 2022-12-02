Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
New Hampshire native to become a historic hiker
CONCORD, N.H. — One of the best hikers in the world is from New Hampshire and got back from a 4,800-mile hike a couple weeks ago. If you look at Patrick French’s Facebook bio, it says that he's a "lazy good-for-nothing couch potato." But he's actually one of the best hikers in the world.
3 New England States Among ‘Fastest-Talking’ in U.S., According to Study
New England is already known for its aggressive (or as some might say, “impatient”) driving. But according to a new survey by the language tutoring service Preply, it turns out we’re a bit pushy in at least one other area. Talking. In fact, three New England states...
Man in Concord, New Hampshire Has Car Stolen While Warming it Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
manchesterinklink.com
Updated: Former NH state rep seeks to become NH House Speaker, Wilhelm responds
AMHERST, N.H. – Although he is no longer a member of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, 21-year-old Tony Labranche is looking to become its next leader. On Friday, Labranche informed recently elected state representatives that he is seeking the role of New Hampshire House Speaker, which will be chosen on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
New England is home to 2 of the best ski towns in North America, according to USA Today readers
The best ski towns are located in New Hampshire and Vermont. New England has some of the best ski towns, resorts, and services on the continent, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the 10 best ski towns in North America on Friday as part of...
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see the below pictures of this place, you will understand why this is the best house in New Hampshire, if not all of New England.
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
The Best Place To Live In New Hampshire
New Hampshire has quite a bit to offer those looking to move, but there's a particular city in the state that offers a great quality of life. Here's more.
Wounded officers sue Sig Sauer, say gun goes off by itself
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and federal law enforcement officers are among 20 people from multiple states saying they were wounded by a popular type of Sig Sauer pistol, the latest lawsuit alleging that the gun is susceptible to going off without the trigger being pulled. The lawsuit, filed...
WMTW
Family of Jackson, NH homicide victim shares statement
JACKSON, N.H. — The family of a homicide victim in Carroll County, New Hampshire, released a statement memorializing the 23-year-old. Esmae Doucette died Saturday, days after police say she was shot by Brandon Mitchell, 22, inside an apartment complex on Route 16. “We are devastated by the sudden and...
iheart.com
Senior Belmont Man Faces Charge For Allegedly Trying To Vote Twice In 2016
HOLDERNESS, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A man from Belmont and Holderness, New Hampshire has been indicted on one count of wrongful voting in the 2016 presidential election after he allegedly checked in to vote for a second time. According to the New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, 83-year-old Richard...
New Hampshire driver killed during Wednesday wind storm
SUNAPEE, N.H. — A blustery storm whipped up gusts up to 60 mph in New England, knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses. In New Hampshire, a driver was killed after hitting a tree that was falling across a road. The high winds knocked down...
New England is home to the most beautiful town in America
New England is home to the most beautiful and third-most beautiful towns in America, according to a new ranking. The Travel recently published its “10 Most Beautiful Towns In The US As Of 2022″ in an effort to highlight the country’s top “small-town destinations that are a feast for the eyes and then some.”
nhtalkradio.com
The New England Take: Dan Barrick, NHPR
News Director Dan Barrick of New Hampshire Public Radio discusses how he manages his newsroom, the impact of NPR on their work, and how they avoid bias. More from them at https://nhpr.org. Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify, and Pocket Casts. Follow the show on https://facebook.com/newenglandtake, https://twitter.com/newenglandtake, https://instagram.com/newenglandtake.
newsnationnow.com
Is Gov. Chris Sununu’s mind on a 2024 presidential run?
(NewsNation) — Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu won reelection last month by 15 points, and his name has been mentioned as a possible contender for the 2024 presidential race. Though only three weeks removed from the midterm elections, both Republicans and Democrats have their minds on who will...
North Carolina man seriously injured in Manchester, NH crash, police say
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — A 45-year–old man from North Carolina was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on Elm Street early Saturday morning, police said. At 12:53 a.m., police responded to the area of the north end of Elm Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. A...
‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity
“Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”. It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday. The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to see rain Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire will contend with another storm system to kick off the weekend. After a soggy day, rain will continue into Saturday evening with mild temperatures as a front makes it's final push through the region. >> Weather alerts. It will remain breezy with gusts around...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire leaders working to rename cove in Sandwich due to its derogatory meaning
ALTON, N.H. — A massive undertaking is underway throughout the United States to change the name of hundreds of landmarks. The initiative began last fall after secretary of interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to hold a cabinet post, issued an order defining the term "squaw" as derogatory.
