ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals and the Sean Payton question, Kyler Murray responds, Hard Knocks and more

By Seth Cox
Revenge of the Birds
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
49erswebzone

49ers signing veteran QB Josh Johnson following Garoppolo injury, per Schefter

Quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, was eight years old when journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Johnson to be Purdy's backup for the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker

NFL Scout Says Cardinals' Duo of Kingsbury-Murray 'Just Isn't Working'

If you're a fan of the Arizona Cardinals, your opinion on the dynamic duo between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray likely resides on one of two opinions: Kyler is the problem, or Kliff is the problem. Either way, the Cardinals have endured problems through their 4-8 outing thus far, and...
The Spun

NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision

Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
NBC Sports

Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB

The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
thecomeback.com

Lincoln Riley ripped after USC’s Pac-12 Championship Game loss

Lincoln Riley enjoyed a lot of success as head coach of Oklahoma from 2017-2021. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won a Heisman Trophy and the Sooners had an overall record of 55-10 under Riley. In the big games, though Oklahoma would frequently come up short. Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and Riley’s new program, USC, created a sense of déjà vu.
Larry Brown Sports

49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
Yardbarker

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
247Sports

Reports: Ravens OC Greg Roman trending as Stanford coach candidate

As college football programs learn where their bowl destinations lie on the CFB version of Selection Sunday, Stanford has both folks around the building and Cardinal fans wondering who will lead the football program in 2022. Now per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Sunday morning, one name’s interest...
Yardbarker

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'Ignited This Team,' Says NFL Legend

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was never supposed to be a starter in the NFL. But he is now, and despite all the film and analysis people want to watch and pick apart, it's working. To the tune of 5-1 in his six starts this season. And what makes Heinicke...
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Franchise Could Make Run At Jim Harbaugh

Well, it's that time of the year again. For the past several years, Jim Harbaugh's name has surfaced in NFL head coaching searches. Up until last year, no one really considered the reports to be serious. But Harbaugh reportedly came close to leaving Michigan last year. Could he leave this...
crete

Jimmy Garoppolo the San Francisco 49ers quarterback

A few months ago, nobody was even thinking about the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo being the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. The youngster Trey Lance was getting fully green-lit as the starting quarterback of the future and the organization was looking for trade partners for Garoppolo. Fast forward a little bit and Lance suffers a season-ending injury. Garoppolo gets thrust back into the starting lineup and suddenly the team is playing their best ball all season. So, how did this all happen? What’s Garoppolo doing right?

Comments / 0

Community Policy