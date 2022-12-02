Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals and the Sean Payton question, Kyler Murray responds, Hard Knocks and more

Read full article on original website
Related
49ers signing veteran QB Josh Johnson following Garoppolo injury, per Schefter
Quarterback Brock Purdy, who helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to a 33-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, was eight years old when journeyman quarterback Josh Johnson entered the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Johnson to be Purdy's backup for the remainder of the season.
Yardbarker
NFL Scout Says Cardinals' Duo of Kingsbury-Murray 'Just Isn't Working'
If you're a fan of the Arizona Cardinals, your opinion on the dynamic duo between Kliff Kingsbury and Kyler Murray likely resides on one of two opinions: Kyler is the problem, or Kliff is the problem. Either way, the Cardinals have endured problems through their 4-8 outing thus far, and...
NFL Legend Howie Long Not Happy With Lions' Decision
Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut on Sunday but he's going to be playing a weird role. Williams, who is coming off a torn ACL from last season when he was with Alabama, is going to be used as a gunner on special teams, according to Jay Glazer of FOX.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers signing Josh Johnson as Purdy's new backup QB
The 49ers reportedly are bringing back a familiar face as Brock Purdy's backup quarterback -- 36-year-old veteran Josh Johnson. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources, that San Francisco is signing Johnson off the Denver Broncos' practice squad and on to its 53-man roster. Johnson, an Oakland native, has been...
thecomeback.com
Lincoln Riley ripped after USC’s Pac-12 Championship Game loss
Lincoln Riley enjoyed a lot of success as head coach of Oklahoma from 2017-2021. Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray both won a Heisman Trophy and the Sooners had an overall record of 55-10 under Riley. In the big games, though Oklahoma would frequently come up short. Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game between Utah and Riley’s new program, USC, created a sense of déjà vu.
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart. The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a...
Game recap: Miami Dolphins lose to San Francisco 49ers, backup QB Brock Purdy
The Miami Dolphins are taking their five-game win streak to California for back-to-back road tests against the 49ers and Chargers to open December. Head coach Mike McDaniel returned to San Francisco in Week 13 to face the 49ers (7-4), where he served as offensive coordinator prior to taking the top job with the Dolphins (8-3) this offseason. ...
Yardbarker
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo carted to locker room with ankle injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was carted to the locker room with what the team was calling an ankle injury. Garoppolo suffered the injury on a sack in the first quarter and limped off the field. He was ultimately carted to the locker room, and the team said he was questionable to return to the game.
Reports: Ravens OC Greg Roman trending as Stanford coach candidate
As college football programs learn where their bowl destinations lie on the CFB version of Selection Sunday, Stanford has both folks around the building and Cardinal fans wondering who will lead the football program in 2022. Now per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network on Sunday morning, one name’s interest...
Yardbarker
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke 'Ignited This Team,' Says NFL Legend
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was never supposed to be a starter in the NFL. But he is now, and despite all the film and analysis people want to watch and pick apart, it's working. To the tune of 5-1 in his six starts this season. And what makes Heinicke...
ASU, Kenny Dillingham reportedly hire defensive coordinator
One coordinator position has been filled. Now so has the other as Brian Ward, defensive coordinator at Washington State, is set to join the Sun Devils in the same capacity under new head coach Kenny Dillingham according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The Cougars, 7-5 overall and 4-5 in the Pac-12...
Report: 1 NFL Franchise Could Make Run At Jim Harbaugh
Well, it's that time of the year again. For the past several years, Jim Harbaugh's name has surfaced in NFL head coaching searches. Up until last year, no one really considered the reports to be serious. But Harbaugh reportedly came close to leaving Michigan last year. Could he leave this...
Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck
Fox’s NFL Ratings have been through the roof this year, and Thanksgiving was no exception. The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day... The post Fox’s Insane NFL TV Ratings This Year Say a Lot About Troy Aikman, Joe Buck appeared first on Outsider.
Jimmy Garoppolo the San Francisco 49ers quarterback
A few months ago, nobody was even thinking about the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo being the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. The youngster Trey Lance was getting fully green-lit as the starting quarterback of the future and the organization was looking for trade partners for Garoppolo. Fast forward a little bit and Lance suffers a season-ending injury. Garoppolo gets thrust back into the starting lineup and suddenly the team is playing their best ball all season. So, how did this all happen? What’s Garoppolo doing right?
Comments / 0