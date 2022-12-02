Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals and the Sean Payton question, Kyler Murray responds, Hard Knocks and more

A few months ago, nobody was even thinking about the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo being the San Francisco 49ers quarterback. The youngster Trey Lance was getting fully green-lit as the starting quarterback of the future and the organization was looking for trade partners for Garoppolo. Fast forward a little bit and Lance suffers a season-ending injury. Garoppolo gets thrust back into the starting lineup and suddenly the team is playing their best ball all season. So, how did this all happen? What’s Garoppolo doing right?

15 HOURS AGO