R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Idaho Capital Sun

Despite FTX fallout, some U.S. House members still skeptical about crypto regulation

Nearly nine months after a bipartisan group of U.S. House members sent a letter questioning the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into cryptocurrencies, including the failed FTX exchange, the lawmakers are maintaining their position that the agency’s approach to regulating crypto is deeply flawed. In public comments since FTX’s collapse last month, the congressmen, led […] The post Despite FTX fallout, some U.S. House members still skeptical about crypto regulation appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The Conversation U.S.

Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation

Biomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs. I am an economist who studies innovation and digitization in health care markets. Growing up in a developing region in China with limited access to medications inspired my interest in institutional innovations that can facilitate drug access. One such innovation is a patent...
Benzinga

Meta Platforms, This Biotech ETF And These China Plays Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'

The iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB, which includes several large cap biotechs, has recently narrowed its year-to-date loss to around 10%. On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jeffrey Mills of Bryn Mawr Trust recommended going long on biotech stocks. Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.
usethebitcoin.com

Genesis Creditor Groups’ Loans Tallied At $1.8 Billion And Likely To Swell

The lending firm, Genesis, has been entangled in the FTX collapse, as a result confronting $1.8 billion and counting with its creditor groups’ loans. Genesis has been exploring solutions to shores up its lending business’ overall liquidity and addresses clients’ needs. Genesis Creditor Groups’ Loans Tallied At...
PYMNTS

Winc Sinks Into Bankruptcy as Taste for Wine Subscriptions Sours

You might have thought that an online wine club would be impervious to consumers’ belt-tightening. News came last week that Winc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had gone public a bit more than a year ago. Last November, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised $22 million...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Reverse Mortgage Funding Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Filing for protection from creditors comes just a day after company laid off 400 employees. A day after laying off 80% of its staff — about 400 people — Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC filed for protection from creditors in federal bankruptcy court. The Bloomfield, N.J.-based reverse mortgage lender...
CoinDesk

Genesis Creditor Groups' Loans Amount to $1.8B and Counting: Sources

Customers whose money is locked up on trading and lending platform Genesis and who have taken legal advice on the matter currently account for some $1.8 billion of loans, according to a person familiar with the situation. And that number looks like it will continue to grow. The FT had...
programminginsider.com

Debt Management Plan Pros and Cons

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. A debt management plan (DMP) is an effective way to rid oneself of unsecured debt such as from credit cards and medical bills. However, like all strategies, DMPs have benefits and drawbacks. You’ll have to decide if enrollment in a such is right for you. With that said, here are debt management plan pros and cons.

