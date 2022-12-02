Read full article on original website
FTX owned an $11.5 million stake in a tiny rural bank in Washington state with just 3 employees, bankruptcy hearing shows
FTX's investment was double the net worth of Farmington State Bank, the 26th-smallest bank in the US, which is based in a rural farming town.
Celsius clients with collateral stuck on failed crypto platform turn to bankruptcy process for relief
After crypto lending platform Celsius paused withdrawals in June and then went bankrupt, borrowers have been unable to get their collateral off the platform. "Every aspect of what they did was wrong," said Alan Knitowski, who borrowed $375,000 from Celsius by posting $1.5 million worth of bitcoin as collateral. A...
FTX tells court it has evidence Sam Bankman-Fried transferred assets to Bahamas government custody after bankruptcy
FTX in an emergency court filing said it has evidence Bahamian regulators told former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to gain "unauthorized access" to FTX systems to obtain digital assets belonging to the company after it filed for bankruptcy protection. It said Bankman-Fried transferred those assets to the custody of the Bahamian...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
What happens if I charge up credit cards before I file for bankruptcy?
Q. I have more credit card debt than I will ever be able to pay, especially now that interest rates are higher. I know I will end up charging more for the holidays. Can I do that and still declare bankruptcy after the new year?. — Spender. A. We’re sorry...
3 Reasons Not to Open a Joint Bank Account With Your Partner
You might share a roof and a life -- but you don't have to share a bank account.
Despite FTX fallout, some U.S. House members still skeptical about crypto regulation
Nearly nine months after a bipartisan group of U.S. House members sent a letter questioning the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investigation into cryptocurrencies, including the failed FTX exchange, the lawmakers are maintaining their position that the agency’s approach to regulating crypto is deeply flawed. In public comments since FTX’s collapse last month, the congressmen, led […] The post Despite FTX fallout, some U.S. House members still skeptical about crypto regulation appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
PPP firms gave selves loans, bought Porsche, $8M home, says report on COVID loan fraud
Some of the most prolific online lenders in the federal Paycheck Protection Program had remarkably lax fraud protection controls even as they approved billions of dollars worth of loans in the COVID-19 small business relief program.
3 Things About Palo Alto Networks Stock That Smart Investors Know
The software business just posted another quarter of profitability.
Pharma's expensive gaming of the drug patent system is successfully countered by the Medicines Patent Pool, which increases global access and rewards innovation
Biomedical innovation reached a new era during the COVID-19 pandemic as drug development went into overdrive. But the ways that brand companies license their patented drugs grant them market monopoly, preventing other entities from making generics so they can exclusively profit. This significantly limits the reach of lifesaving drugs, especially to low- and middle-income countries, or LMICs. I am an economist who studies innovation and digitization in health care markets. Growing up in a developing region in China with limited access to medications inspired my interest in institutional innovations that can facilitate drug access. One such innovation is a patent...
Meta Platforms, This Biotech ETF And These China Plays Are CNBC's 'Final Trades'
The iShares Biotechnology ETF IBB, which includes several large cap biotechs, has recently narrowed its year-to-date loss to around 10%. On CNBC’s “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jeffrey Mills of Bryn Mawr Trust recommended going long on biotech stocks. Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.
Genesis Creditor Groups’ Loans Tallied At $1.8 Billion And Likely To Swell
The lending firm, Genesis, has been entangled in the FTX collapse, as a result confronting $1.8 billion and counting with its creditor groups’ loans. Genesis has been exploring solutions to shores up its lending business’ overall liquidity and addresses clients’ needs. Genesis Creditor Groups’ Loans Tallied At...
Winc Sinks Into Bankruptcy as Taste for Wine Subscriptions Sours
You might have thought that an online wine club would be impervious to consumers’ belt-tightening. News came last week that Winc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company had gone public a bit more than a year ago. Last November, the company’s initial public offering (IPO) raised $22 million...
Reverse Mortgage Funding Files Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Filing for protection from creditors comes just a day after company laid off 400 employees. A day after laying off 80% of its staff — about 400 people — Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC filed for protection from creditors in federal bankruptcy court. The Bloomfield, N.J.-based reverse mortgage lender...
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) Takes Action Against Loan Doctor Who Placed Some Funds into Now Bankrupt Celsius
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has taken action against Edgar Radjabli, operator of Loan Doctor, who allegedly took customer funds and placed them in risky ventures like Celsius Network – a crypto yield platform that is now bankrupt. Radjabli apparently told customers the money would be placed in...
Genesis Creditor Groups' Loans Amount to $1.8B and Counting: Sources
Customers whose money is locked up on trading and lending platform Genesis and who have taken legal advice on the matter currently account for some $1.8 billion of loans, according to a person familiar with the situation. And that number looks like it will continue to grow. The FT had...
Understanding student loan refinancing—and whether it’s an option worth considering
Student loan refinancing can help you pay off debt faster or reduce your monthly payments by lowering the interest rate.
Debt Management Plan Pros and Cons
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. A debt management plan (DMP) is an effective way to rid oneself of unsecured debt such as from credit cards and medical bills. However, like all strategies, DMPs have benefits and drawbacks. You’ll have to decide if enrollment in a such is right for you. With that said, here are debt management plan pros and cons.
