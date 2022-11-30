Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Trudeau's Covid-19 spending programs wasted billions, audit finds
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government may have overpaid as much as C$32 billion ($23.5 billion) in Covid-19 benefits during the pandemic largely due to a lack of post-payment verification, the federal auditor general said. The spending watchdog found that of the roughly C$211 billion in benefit payments, C$4.6 billion were...
MySanAntonio
Meta's oversight board criticizes 'shortcomings' in protection of VIP accounts
Meta Platforms Inc.'s independent Oversight Board criticized "several shortcomings" in the company's cross-check program, which moderates the content posted by high-profile users such as former president Donald Trump. In a damning report published on Tuesday, the board called for significant changes to be made, including transparency around how the process...
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Pennsylvania McDonald's franchisee accused of child labor violations involving 101 teens
The Department of Labor said an investigation found child labor violations that involved 101 minors at McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area.
MySanAntonio
Shein to spend $15 million on factories after labor abuse claims
Fast-fashion giant Shein will spend $15 million upgrading hundreds of factories after an investigation found that two of its suppliers' warehouses are flaunting local working-hour regulations. The Chinese retailer will spend the money over the next three to four years, Shein said Monday. The move is in response to allegations...
MySanAntonio
Hertz to settle most false-arrest claims for $168 million
Hertz Global Holdings will spend $168 million to settle hundreds of claims that it falsely reported rental customers to the police for car theft when a vehicle was not returned on time. The company had been fighting to bottle up the lawsuits in bankruptcy court, but in the last few...
