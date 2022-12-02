Read full article on original website
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
natureworldnews.com
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
Western US residents warned against traveling as a winter storm is expected to bring feet of snow
More than 10 million people across at least nine western states are under winter storm alerts, including cities such as Seattle and Salt Lake City. The storm will bring up to 30 inches of welcome snow to the drought-plagued Sierras, but will make travel "difficult to impossible."
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Time Out Global
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Drastically Different Winter Extremes for 2022-2023
Depending on where you live in the United States, there’s a good chance you can expect to see one of two winter weather extremes this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts some areas of the U.S. will see a bitterly cold, snowy winter while other regions won’t see much of a winter at all.
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
AOL Corp
Big winter storm set to hit Northern California with rain, feet of snow. Here’s when
A mighty winter storm will hit the Sierra Nevada mountains starting midweek, expected to drop as much as 3 feet of snow in as many days, while other parts of Northern California including Sacramento will see rain and near-freezing overnight lows. The system is set to arrive Wednesday, according to...
Major winter storm forecasted to dump at least a foot of snow on West and Mid-Michigan while other areas can see close to 18 inches
A major snow storm taking aim at Michigan’s westside is forecasted to be a doozy as widespread lake-effect snow will blanket the region in over a foot of snowfall, while other areas may see close to two feet from now through the weekend, experts say.
NEXT Weather Alert: Tuesday could bring 6-plus inches of snow to parts of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- After above average highs on Monday, Tuesday will be a NEXT Weather Alert day as a winter storm threatens parts of Minnesota with 6-plus inches of snow.The Twin Cities will stay dry Monday, with patchy sunshine and a high of 42 degrees. Winds will increase through the afternoon.Snow will arrive early Tuesday, potentially snarling the morning commute. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches, depending on where the heaviest band of snow lines up. The southeastern edge of the storm is likely to see heaviest snowfall.That snow will stick around through the afternoon and potentially even the evening commute.Temperatures will fall to 32 degrees Tuesday, and Wednesday will be even colder, with highs in the low 20s.We'll warm enough to see some melting by the end of the week, then return to seasonal highs over the weekend.
Thursday night will be the coldest night of the season so far
Thursday will feel more like January instead of November with high temperatures in the 40s and overnight lows dipping into the teens in the metro area.The coldest night of the season so far in Denver was on November 4 when the thermometer dropped to 22 degrees. Thursday night should be at least a few degrees cooler that it was day. In fact, most neighborhoods around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins will fall into the teens for the first time since last April.In addition, many mountain areas in Colorado will drop into the single digits above and below zero. For example,...
Massive storm to lash Southern California with three days of rain and snow
Southern California braces for the season's first significant winter storm, which is expected to bring rain, mountain snow and gusts.
The Weather Channel
Heaviest Snowfall Records In United States History
All-time U.S. snowfall records are measured in feet. The record holders are all in mountainous areas of the western U.S. The start of winter is just around the corner, and with that comes bouts of heavy snowfall measured in feet like the ones we've already seen this month in the Mountain West and the Great Lakes.
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
77 inches of snow buries cars, keeps falling in western New York
Piles of snow, in some places taller than most people, buried parts of western and northern New York as a lake-effect storm pounded areas east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario for a third straight day Saturday, with possibly even more to come.
Approaching storms could bring up to 5 feet of snow to Sierra; avalanche watch issued
LAKE TAHOE -- A travel warning has been issued for the Sierra starting Wednesday night as the first of two storm systems expected to deliver up to five feet of snow closes in on the region.The series of storms delivered by a wintry atmospheric river will also be bringing colder temperatures to the Lake Tahoe area and Reno, according to forecasters. The first storm arrives on late Wednesday and the second one arrives on Saturday. Both will have major impacts on travel. The National Weather Service is discouraging any travel through the mountains starting Wednesday evening at 10 p.m. into...
NEXT Weather: Quiet couple of days before possible NEXT Weather Alert due to snow
MINNEAPOLIS -- The holiday weekend will come to a quiet end, but plowable snow is ahead early in the week.Both Sunday and Monday will stay calm, weather-wise. Sunday will see a high of 40 in the Twin Cities, and Monday will be just a few degrees warmer. Snow will develop Monday night into Tuesday morning, and while it's too early to tell where exactly, a narrow band somewhere in Minnesota will likely see 6-plus inches of accumulation. The metro could be in that band. WCCO's weather team has issued a possible NEXT Weather Alert due to the impact.The southern end of the system could see a mix of snow and rain due to lingering warmth.The snow will pull away Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Below average temperatures will follow.
WDTN
Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way
High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
