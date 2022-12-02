Read full article on original website
Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey
Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media. On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Drop New Single, Reveal Mount Westmore Album Tracklist
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort have linked up for a new track off their forthcoming Mount Westmore album, and it’s already shaping up to be a legendary affair. Released on Friday (December 2), the supergroup’s new single, “Activated,” finds each of the aforementioned MCs in their comfort zone as they rap over a classic West Coast beat.
Quando Rondo Disses King Von On NBA YoungBoy '3860' Collab Album
Quando Rondo has added more fuel to his rivalry with King Von, this time taunting the late rapper and his family on his latest project. The Never Broke Again signee dropped a joint album with his label boss NBA YoungBoy called 3860 on Friday (November 25), and on the song “Want Me Dead,” he takes aim at Von and his sister Kayla B.
Boosie Badazz On Nas 'Relevancy' Debate: 'Half Of [His Fans] Are Dead!'
Boosie Badazz has shared his thoughts on the ongoing debate involving Nas‘ “relevancy,” and said the Queens legend is “relevant to his fans.”. Boosie’s comments on VLADTV were spurred by claims made by 21 Savage on Clubhouse where he said he didn’t “feel” that Nas was “relevant” in rap. An argument ensued in the chatroom, and once things settled down the Slaughter Gang boss claimed the King’s Disease hitmaker isn’t relevant today, but has a “loyal” fan base and makes good music still.
New Music Friday: New Singles From Latto, GloRilla & Gangsta Boo, A$AP Rocky, IDK + More
December has officially arrived, and while the cold winter months are now fully upon us, the Hip Hop and R&B world decided to come through this week with some fire. Look no further if you’re stuck in a post-Thanksgiving malaise: there’s plenty of hits for all types of fans represented on this week’s edition of HipHopDX‘s New Music Friday.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: I Never Cheated on You With Chris Paul, You Psycho
It can be hard to keep track of all the crazy things that have been coming out of Kanye West’s mouth lately. West’s praise of actual, literal Nazis and his claims that Adolf Hitler was one of the most important inventors of the 20th century have rightly received the most attention.
Yung Joc Explains The Similarities In The Deaths Of Takeoff, Young Dolph & PNB Rock
Yung Joc believes public figures need to move around with security. Yung Joc believes rappers need security now more than ever. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper feels people treat rappers like targets. However, they need professional help to ensure their safety. Yung Joc sat down with...
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Shades Exes Kanye West & Pete Davidson By ‘Liking’ Cryptic Quote
Not exactly subtle. Kim Kardashian, 42, seemed to shade her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29, when she took to Instagram to “like” a post with an empowering message. “The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the quote, posted on Nov 30 by user @thirdeyethoughts, read. Kim’s pointed click comes just three days after she finalized and settled her divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage and four children. The quote is also notable given that the final judgment stipulates that the rapper will pay her $200,000 per month in child support for the care of North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4.
Producer ATL Jacob Takes Us Inside His Tracks For Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby & More From His Stellar 2022
Exclusive - When it comes to the hottest producers in Hip-Hop in 2022, Grammy-nominated producer ATL Jacob’s name is at the very top. The 23-year-old Atlanta native has crafted his own unique sound that has caused him to stand out among a crowded field of beatmakers. In May of...
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Metro Boomin’s album listening party reveals who’s team hero and team villain
Metro Boomin has released his latest album, Heroes & Villains, and he celebrated by bringing the whole city of Atlanta out to see if they were on team hero or team villain. The album has received great reviews and features John Legend, Future, Chris Brown, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Gunna and The Weeknd.
Conway The Machine Mourns Death Of His Nephew: 'I’m Hurt, Heartbroken & Crushed'
Conway The Machine is moving with a heavy heart after announcing his nephew recently passed away. The Buffalo, New York native shared the tragic news with his Instagram followers on Thursday (December 1), posting a heartfelt message expressing his grief and pain at the sudden loss. In his post, the...
Fat Joe Calls TakeOff The ‘Run-DMC Of This Time’ While Mourning Late Migos Rapper
Fat Joe has drawn comparisons between TakeOff and legendary Hip Hop group Run-DMC while mourning the life of the Migos rapper in a new interview. Joey Crack was the guest on the latest episode of Stephen A. Smith’s Cadence13 Know Mercy podcast, released Wednesday (November 16). While speaking about the losses Hip Hop has continued to suffer, the Bronx rapper noted how Take wasn’t just a “regular rapper” and called him the Run-DMC of this era.
Juice WRLD’s Cousin Slams Late Rapper’s Girlfriend
Juice WRLD’s cousin called out Ally Lotti on Instagram for her recent comments. Juice WRLD’s cousin, Millz, slammed the late rapper’s girlfriend, Ally Lotti, on Instagram, Tuesday. He says that one of the last things he told Juice was not to trust her. Lotti claimed that there...
