Not exactly subtle. Kim Kardashian, 42, seemed to shade her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, and ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, 29, when she took to Instagram to “like” a post with an empowering message. “The right person will show you that you weren’t even asking for much,” the quote, posted on Nov 30 by user @thirdeyethoughts, read. Kim’s pointed click comes just three days after she finalized and settled her divorce from Ye after seven years of marriage and four children. The quote is also notable given that the final judgment stipulates that the rapper will pay her $200,000 per month in child support for the care of North, 9, Saint, 6, Psalm, 3, and Chicago, 4.

2 DAYS AGO