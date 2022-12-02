Read full article on original website
The best crime and thriller books of 2022
Given the relentlessly grim nature of the news this year, it’s hardly surprising that escapism in the form of cosy crime continues to challenge traditional crime/thriller bestsellers, with Richard Osman’s third Thursday Murder Club mystery, The Bullet That Missed (Viking), riding high in the charts. The last 12 months have seen a bumper crop of excellent books at the cosy end of the spectrum, from Ajay Chowdhury’s second crime novel, The Cook (Harvill Secker), set against the backdrop of an east London curry house, to veteran Canadian author Louise Penny’s 18th Armand Gamache novel, A World of Curiosities (Hodder & Stoughton).
bookriot.com
The Best Books of the Year, According to Oprah Daily
Oprah Daily is the latest to publish its best-of-the-year book list. The list is 45 books long, was handpicked by Oprah Daily‘s editors, and includes fiction and nonfiction titles. The assortment ranges widely, with genres and topics spanning from romance to fantasy, biography to science. It also has a few books in common with other best-of lists we’ve covered, like Barnes & Noble (Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin), Amazon (Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver), The Washington Post (Afterlives by Abdulrazak Gurnah), and The New York Times (An Immense World by Ed Yong).
bookriot.com
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
crimereads.com
10 New Books Coming Out This Week
Another week, another batch of books for your TBR pile. Happy reading, folks. “This perfectly paced novel mixes intrigue, drama, and mystery. Each reveal is timed to keep readers glued to the pages, and no character is safe from the others’ lies. With so many appealing factors, this book will be popular with a wide range of patrons.”
crimereads.com
How Edgar Allan Poe Reinvented American Literature – and Science Writing
Some people’s gateway drug into crime fiction is Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock stories. Others credit (or blame) Agatha Christie, or Ed McBain, or Raymond Chandler, or Sue Grafton for their addiction to books with a body count. My origin story is a passion for Edgar Allan Poe that...
Kirkus Reviews
The ‘New York Times’ Names Its Best Books of 2022
The New York Times unveiled its list of the 10 best books of 2022, with titles by Hernan Diaz, Jennifer Egan, and Ed Yong among those making the cut. Diaz’s Trust was one of five fiction books to make the list. The newspaper called the novel, about a wealthy New York couple in the early 20th century, “an exhilarating pursuit.” Earlier this year, the novel was the winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: Amazon Prime’s Three Pines Should Be Your Winter TV Binge
The New York Times bestselling Inspector Armand Gamache novel series from author Louise Penny is what I would call a perfect winter read: cozy mysteries set in the fictional village of Three Pines, inhabited by a colorful, but lovable group of people who have found both friendship and refuge in each other, away from the bustle of surrounding Quebec. Imagine a quaint, wintry village where you can just as easily ice skate on the frozen pond in the square as you can enjoy a gourmet dinner and lively book discussion in front of a roaring fire at the local bistro. It’s easy to imagine Penny took her inspiration for the Three Pines from a Thomas Kinkade painting–if his paintings just happened to be filled with a whole bunch of murderers.
The 5 best novels of 2022, according to Mark Athitakis
We asked four book critics to pick their favorites books published in 2022. Here are Mark Athitakis' top 5 novels of the year.
crimereads.com
From Literature Professor to Crime Novelist
In my literature classes, I often asked students to investigate literary texts for their representation of contemporary social issues. What, for example, does Franz Kafka’s The Trial say about the absurdity of life and the legal system in the early twentieth century? Or, how does a natural disaster reveal a crisis of the social order in Heinrich von Kleist’s 1807 “The Earthquake in Chile”? This probing of human truths is an exercise often applied to literary fiction, but less so to genre. And yet, crime, like other examples of literature, holds a magnifying glass to the vices and virtues of the human condition.
Polygon
Let’s yell about the so-called 100 greatest movies of all time
Sight & Sound has released its latest list of the 100 greatest films of all time. The list hits just once a decade and this time it was culled from the top 10 ballots of over 1,600 film critics, academics, programmers, curators, and archivists from around the world. And as you might imagine from a description of the exercise, it’s leaves plenty of room for both appreciation and disagreement.
