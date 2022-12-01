ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MET FILM SCHOOL

<p>MetFilm is a leading screen organization  which brings together passionate and creative specialists at the forefront of the industry. It is comprised of individual but mutually supported businesses, united by a collective interest in the continuing development of the screen industries. MetFilm consists of:</p> <ul> <li><strong>MetFilm School</strong> has campuses in London and Berlin. Under the tuition of experienced, award-winning tutors, students learn how to become dynamic pioneers within a wide range of contemporary media.</li> <li><strong>MetFilm Futures</strong> is our student and graduate opportunities team, focused on providing support, industry advice, and employment opportunities within the curriculum and after graduation.</li> <li><strong>MetFilm Production</strong> is an award-winning production company creating high quality action and documentary films for theatrical audiences worldwide.</li> <li><strong>MetFilm Sales</strong> is a boutique agency, specialising in the nuancing and sales of single documentaries and series, in close collaboration with MetFilm Production.</li> <li><strong>ScreenSpace </strong>is an innovative new educational space, dedicated to leading screen production education, challenging students to discover their creative voice, develop screen skills and launch creative careers.</li> </ul> <p>MetFilm School London, is the City’s leading provider of practical filmmaking courses, and ScreenSpace are based at Ealing Studios in West London, an iconic working film studio.</p>

