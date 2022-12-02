Netflix has unveiled a December 8 release date for Harry & Meghan, the tell-all documentary from the royal pair that looks set to generate plenty of headlines. The show will launch on Thursday and is being billed as an “unprecedented and in-depth documentary series.” Trailer was released last week and can be seen below. The first three episodes will be available at launch, with the second three dropping a week later. The show’s logline says it will see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share the “other side of their high-profile love story.” Across six episodes, the clandestine early days of the Prince...

14 MINUTES AGO