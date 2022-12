It’s been some time since a player has taken a World Cup by the scruff of the neck and won the title. Luka Modric was the standout player in Russia four years ago, but his Croatia side fell at the final hurdle. The same happened to Lionel Messi in 2014, and the winner of the Golden Ball in 2010, Diego Forlán, didn’t even reach the final. In fact, one has to go back to Romário at USA 94 to find the last player to have taken home both the title and the award for best player.

3 HOURS AGO