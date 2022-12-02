Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Steelers Insider Believes Rookie Jaylen Warren Will Get His First Opportunity As RB1 Against The Atlanta Falcons
The Pittsburgh Steelers are visiting the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and they will be looking to win two games in a row for the first time this season. The offense has played much better since the bye week, going 2-1 and Kenny Pickett has led a balanced attack. Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin have made a concentrated effort to cut down his passing attempts and run the football with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
NFL World Calling For 2 Head Coaches To Be Fired
We've already seen an NFL head coach fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers moved on from Matt Rhule. On Sunday, following losses by the Broncos and the Texans, respectively, the NFL world is calling for two prominent head coaches to be fired. Fans want the Broncos to fire Nathaniel...
Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson meet again, this time with Jaguars, Lions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson will always be compared to one another. Same class. Same position. Same lofty expectations. The top two picks in the 2022 NFL draft will be on the same field for the first time as pros when Detroit hosts Jacksonville on Sunday, a matchup of 4-7 teams that won a combined five games in November and are clinging to slim playoff hopes.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Lions first-rounder Jameson Williams available to make NFL debut on Sunday after ACL rehab
Detroit Lions rookie Jameson Williams' long wait for his NFL debut is about to end. The Lions have activated the 12th overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, the team announced Saturday. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, he will be available to make his NFL debut on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Lions 1st Round Pick Jameson Williams Debuts vs. Jaguars
Eleven months after he tore his ACL in the National Championship game, Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Detroit Lions drafted the wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the expectation that Williams would miss most of the upcoming season. However,...
NFL World Is Furious With Hit On Treylon Burks Today
Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks caught a touchdown but paid the price for it against the Eagles on Sunday. Burks hauled in the 25-yard scoring pass from Ryan Tannehill and managed to hang on despite a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit by the Eagles' Marcus Epps. Burks took a trip...
Ex-Ohio State Buckeye Kenny Peterson remembers 'little brother' Mike Doss hitting like a hurricane
Everyone in town knew Mike Doss was a ferocious player. As Doss enters the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday, his hometown pal Kenny Peterson regards Doss as a friend for life. "Mike is the little brother I never had," Peterson said. "We talk back and forth like brothers, even though sometimes I...
Detroit Lions' Week 13 Inactive List
Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 13 against the Jaguars.
Comments / 0