Yardbarker

Steelers Insider Believes Rookie Jaylen Warren Will Get His First Opportunity As RB1 Against The Atlanta Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers are visiting the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and they will be looking to win two games in a row for the first time this season. The offense has played much better since the bye week, going 2-1 and Kenny Pickett has led a balanced attack. Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin have made a concentrated effort to cut down his passing attempts and run the football with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.
The Spun

NFL World Calling For 2 Head Coaches To Be Fired

We've already seen an NFL head coach fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers moved on from Matt Rhule. On Sunday, following losses by the Broncos and the Texans, respectively, the NFL world is calling for two prominent head coaches to be fired. Fans want the Broncos to fire Nathaniel...
Action News Jax

Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson meet again, this time with Jaguars, Lions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson will always be compared to one another. Same class. Same position. Same lofty expectations. The top two picks in the 2022 NFL draft will be on the same field for the first time as pros when Detroit hosts Jacksonville on Sunday, a matchup of 4-7 teams that won a combined five games in November and are clinging to slim playoff hopes.
NESN

Lions 1st Round Pick Jameson Williams Debuts vs. Jaguars

Eleven months after he tore his ACL in the National Championship game, Jameson Williams is set to make his NFL debut. The Detroit Lions drafted the wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the expectation that Williams would miss most of the upcoming season. However,...
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Hit On Treylon Burks Today

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks caught a touchdown but paid the price for it against the Eagles on Sunday. Burks hauled in the 25-yard scoring pass from Ryan Tannehill and managed to hang on despite a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit by the Eagles' Marcus Epps. Burks took a trip...

