The Pittsburgh Steelers are visiting the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and they will be looking to win two games in a row for the first time this season. The offense has played much better since the bye week, going 2-1 and Kenny Pickett has led a balanced attack. Matt Canada and Mike Tomlin have made a concentrated effort to cut down his passing attempts and run the football with Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

2 DAYS AGO