Kari Lake hit with court costs over failed election challenge
(The Center Square) - Two former Arizona political candidates will have to pay legal fees due to a failed lawsuit. A U.S. District Court Judge in Phoenix ordered Kari Lake and Mark Finchem to pay the costs Maricopa County incurred while defending itself in court against the candidates in the case Lake v. Hobbs. Lake was the Republican nominee for governor this year, while Finchem ran for Secretary of State. ...
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Is One of 44 Republicans To Vote Against ‘Maternity Services for Veterans’ Bill
Marjorie Taylor-GreenePhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 2, the House of Representatives passed a series of bills intended to provide help for pregnant veterans and those who have just given birth. The bill - HR 2521 - received bipartisan support in the House, and will now pass to the Senate for voting having exceeded the required two-thirds majority.
A judge in Texas is using a recent Supreme Court ruling to say domestic abusers can keep their guns
For a large part of the history of the United States, domestic abuse was tolerated under the nation’s legal system. There were few laws criminalizing domestic violence, and enforcement of the existing laws was rare. It was only in the past few decades that laws criminalizing domestic violence came to be widespread and enforced. But now, the U.S. is in danger of backtracking on that legal framework precisely because of the nation’s historical legacy of turning a blind eye to domestic violence. On Nov. 10, 2022, a judge in the Western District of Texas struck down the federal law that prohibits...
