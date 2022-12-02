ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue

This Is How Rihanna Does Party Season

Jaws up from the floor please, Rihanna might see! The superstar businesswoman’s Miami party look surely landed with the splash she intended when she marched into Story nightclub leaving a diamanté trail behind her last night. Wearing what can best be described as discoball coords, Rih delivered a masterclass in the louche way to do December dressing. Forget skin-tight silhouettes, micro hemlines and sheer fabrications, the performer made her signature baggy fits work for club hopping by blinging them out to the max.
Vogue

From Lucia’s Pretty Woman Moment To Jack’s Love Island Aesthetic, The White Lotus’s Costume Designer Breaks Down Season 2’s Key Looks

The White Lotus’s second season has lived up to its critically-acclaimed first instalment in many senses: Mike White’s razor-sharp depiction of the deluded one percent, this time sunning themselves on the beaches of Sicily instead of Hawaii; barnstorming performances from a talented set of newcomers to the series; the triumphant return of Jennifer Coolidge’s deranged heiress Tanya, funnier and more tragic than ever before; and the impeccable costuming which ensures that we know exactly who all of these characters are before they’ve even said a single word.
Vogue

Priyanka Chopra’s Pre-Raphaelite Waves Are Trending Right Now

It’s been a minute since Priyanka Chopra debuted her ultra-long mermaid hair at the start of autumn – having had a mid-length style for years, it was a fresh new look for the actor. The good thing about having longer hair is there’s more of it to play with, and Chopra did just that to walk the red carpet in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday night, where she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival.
Vogue

Emo Is Still Very Much Timothée Chalamet’s Style MO

Timothée Chalamet is back on the set of Dune: Part Two, but the actor is not ready to retire the cannibal-inflected fashion he has been wearing on the promo trail for Bones and All. Yes, you read that correctly. Chalamet has been toeing the line between macabre and conceptual via milky-white austere suiting accessorised with diamond-encrusted femur chokers.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
E! News

Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal

Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Page Six

Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Vogue

Everything The Princess Of Wales Has Worn In Boston

Conscious designers? Tick. The best of British? Tick. Vintage Chanel? Tick. So far, the Princess of Wales’s wardrobe for her high-profile trip to Boston with Prince William has been hitting all the right notes when it comes to showcasing royal style overseas. Kate landed on US soil (the couple’s...
Vogue

The Best Backstage Photos From The Dior Men Pre-Fall 2023 Show In Giza

Kim Jones knows how to put on a show, and for pre-fall 2023 he took Dior Men on the road to one of the seven wonders of the world – The Great Pyramids – in Giza, Egypt. At dusk, the desert sand was illuminated with radiating lights as capes and kilts, futuristic stormtrooper boots and helmets, and outerwear printed in outer space images walked down the runway. Acielle Tanbetova was there to capture all the action before the show. Scroll through the best backstage photos from the Dior Men pre-fall 2023 show.
Vogue

EmRata’s Latest Obsession? Knee-High Boots, Of Course

There’s no disputing that Emily Ratajkowski has propelled herself into the ranks of a style star this year. From shutting down the Met Gala red carpet in vintage spring/summer 1992 Versace, to the naked Tory Burch dress that set the internet ablaze – it’s hard to miss any of her fashion moments, as the model and My Body author continues to have the world’s undivided attention. But any keen observer will know that her looks of late are incomplete without one key wardrobe essential: knee-high boots. Whether at Milan Fashion Week in a black leather pair by Bally, running errands in New York City in Veneda Carter’s Timberlands collab, or courtside at a Knicks game in faux snakeskin boots by Dear Frances, Ratajkowski is a confirmed fan of the style.
Vogue

Would Emma Corrin’s Lady Chatterley Shop At Reformation?

Let’s be honest: the romance in period dramas is reliably great, but the fashion is rarely relatable or easily imitated. Shows such as Bridgerton and Downton Abbey tend to favour broad costume dressing, opting for creating pieces solely for the camera over scavenging out in the real world and curating garments. It makes sense for the escapist works. The chief goal is pulling viewers into binge-worthy pastiches of the past. But here’s the major trade-off: rarely can you imagine yourself in the characters’ shoes. Literally. The clothes are meant to draw you into the rich, immersive worlds, not provide inspiration for your next haul.
Vogue

For Zoë Kravitz, This Is 34

Perennial cool girl Zoë Kravitz turned 34 in the most predictable Zoë Kravitz way: in Saint Laurent. Did it mean we loved her classic black dress any less? Absolutely not. The actor wore one of friend Anthony Vaccarello’s slinky halter gowns to the Saint Laurent Rive Droite party in Miami Beach, feting the launch of an exhibition co-curated by Madonna to mark the re-release of her 1992 book, Sex. While the “Into The Groove” singer, whip in hand, did vamp chic in a blazer and fishnets, Kravitz relied on the innate sensuality of Saint Laurent’s designs to help her feel her best on her big day.
Vogue

All Of The Stars At British Vogue’s Forces For Change Dinner At The Londoner

The stars came out in force on 4 December to celebrate British Vogue’s Forces For Change initiative. First launched in the September 2019 issue guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex, over the last three years, Forces For Change has grown into a fully fledged movement, allowing Vogue to spotlight individuals across fashion, culture and politics who are fighting for much-needed positive change.
Vogue

2022: The Year That Denim Reached The Red Carpet

Amidst the frothy gowns and naked dresses that dominated the red carpet this year, there was an unexpected preference for denim. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears might spring to mind, but this year’s best looks were less kitsch, more fashion-forward (no fedoras in sight). Euphoria star Hunter Schafer looked...
Vogue

Amal Clooney Doubled Up On Glamorous Gowns For The Kennedy Centre Honours

At the 45th annual Kennedy Centre Honours this past weekend, actor George Clooney was honoured for his contributions to American culture alongside singers Gladys Knight, Tania León, Bono and Amy Grant. For the special occasion, both George and Amal Clooney showed up to the White House in style. George wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while receiving his medal, while Amal chose an off-the-shoulder silver gown that was encrusted with crystals.
Vogue

Introducing Pantone’s 2023 Colour Of The Year – Welcome to the Magentaverse!

Vigor. Progression. Strength. Nature. Renewal. These were just a few of the words that recurred when Vogue checked in with the leading lights at Pantone – the globally-recognised sorter and systemiser of colour – to discover which amongst its thousands-strong spectrum has been identified as its Colour of the Year for 2023.
GoldDerby

2023 Oscars: Best Animated Feature Predictions

This marks the sixth year that the entire membership of the academy can take part in the nomination stage of the Animated Feature Oscar race. Previously, only select members of the Short Films and Feature Animation Branch and invited members from the other branches could serve on the committee that decided the nominees. Collectively, the committee tended to favor traditional and stop-motion films over CG fare. (Scroll down for the most up-to-date 2023 Oscars Best Animated Feature predictions.) Mandatory attendance at screenings has been dropped and voters who want to be on the nominations committee need only attest to having seen...
Vogue

“Why Am I Stuck In The Friend Zone?”

I’m a man in my twenties, and hang around in a large group of friends. Over the last year I’ve become closer to one girl who’s particularly hot and funny. A couple of months ago, a few of us were on a night out, and I drunkenly admitted to her that I have feelings for her. She was very nice, but made it clear she wasn’t interested in taking it further, saying she valued me as a friend. I was upset at the time, but we’ve laughed about it since. Then, earlier this week, she wrote something like, “I’m desperate for a boyfriend,” in one of our group WhatsApps, and yesterday followed up with, “Why can’t I find anyone nice?” It’s making me feel terrible. Why can’t I get over it and just be her friend?

Comments / 0

Community Policy