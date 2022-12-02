ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Mary Duncan

"I missed her so much," Woman shocked to find fiancée's ex-girlfriend in her kitchen, invited by future mother-in-law

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My friend Chelsea’s sister, Maddy, is one of the most rude, entitled people I know. She’s selfish, she’s inconsiderate, she even had the audacity to ask her sister to change her wedding date so that it would better suit her schedule.
Corydon Times-Republican

Shirley Manson was inspired by 'cool' Kylie Minogue

Shirley Manson was inspired by 'cool' Kylie Minogue. Shirley Manson was "captivated" by Kylie Minogue's transformation from girl-next-door pop star into a "cool alt" figure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy