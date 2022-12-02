Read full article on original website
Derrieck Cuevas looking to restart career after two-year layoff
Derrieck Cuevas suffered a setback in his last bout. That did not stop Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr., president of All Star Boxing, from signing him to a promotional deal. Cuevas intends to rebound in a competitive welterweight division but must get past Esneiker Correa tonight at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta. The eight-round fight will headline a three-bout ESPN Knockout stream (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).
David Light overcomes knockdown to win split decision over Brandon Glanton
David Light overcame a knockdown in the final round to defeat Brandon Glanton by split decision late Friday night at the Whitesands (aka ProBox TV) Event Center in Plant City, Florida. One judge scored the bout 95-94 for Glanton, while the other two judges scored the bout 97-92 and 95-94...
Fight Night Program – Week of December 1-7
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
College football bowl schedule for 2022-23: Games, dates, times, TV channels
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. That includes ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Julio Cesar Martinez outpoints Samuel Carmona in dud of a fight, defends WBC flyweight title
GLENDALE, Arizona – The co-featured bout to the Juan Francisco Estrada-Roman Gonzalez was a clash of styles that didn’t work out in terms of entertainment value. The 12-round flyweight bout featured WBC titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez against 2016 Olympian Samuel Carmona. It was a classic slugger vs. boxer matchup.
Daily Briefing: The new presidential calendar
Iowa lost its front-line spot and promises to rebel and more news to start your Monday.
Daniel Dubois rises from three opening-round knockdowns, halts Kevin Lerena in the third
LONDON – Daniel Dubois faced a dicey homecoming on Saturday, but the strapping British heavyweight up-and-comer came out victorious with a TKO at the end of the third round, as his opponent, former cruiserweight contender Kevin Lerena, was walloped into submission with a brutal combination of shots from Dubois.
