Derrieck Cuevas suffered a setback in his last bout. That did not stop Felix “Tuto” Zabala Jr., president of All Star Boxing, from signing him to a promotional deal. Cuevas intends to rebound in a competitive welterweight division but must get past Esneiker Correa tonight at the Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta. The eight-round fight will headline a three-bout ESPN Knockout stream (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).
David Light overcame a knockdown in the final round to defeat Brandon Glanton by split decision late Friday night at the Whitesands (aka ProBox TV) Event Center in Plant City, Florida. One judge scored the bout 95-94 for Glanton, while the other two judges scored the bout 97-92 and 95-94...
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
LONDON – Daniel Dubois faced a dicey homecoming on Saturday, but the strapping British heavyweight up-and-comer came out victorious with a TKO at the end of the third round, as his opponent, former cruiserweight contender Kevin Lerena, was walloped into submission with a brutal combination of shots from Dubois.

