Storm Chaser Makes 1 Mistake, Gets Hit By Giant Missouri Tornado
A storm chaser was after a large tornado in Missouri when he made one crucial mistake and found himself getting slammed by the twister he was chasing. The YouTube channel Tornado Intercept just shared this video a few weeks ago documenting a chase they did on October 24, 2021 when a twister touched down near Purdin, Missouri. The chaser is sharing this video as a teachable moment about how dangerous storm chasing is and how one mistake can injure or cost you your life. Here's how he described it on his video share:
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
What’s the Best Place to Go Off-Grid? Bob Vila Says It’s Missouri
If you'd like to get away from civilization as we know it, there's one expert that seems to think you won't have to go far. When it comes to off-grid living, Bob Vila says Missouri is one of the best options. What is off-grid living really? The definition is different...
Weird Missouri Earthquake Detected Just West of Mark Twain Lake
It's common to have earthquakes in Missouri near the New Madrid Fault. But, one happened early Saturday that wasn't anywhere close to that. It was detected between Moberly, Missouri and Mark Twain Lake. According to the USGS, a 2.4 magnitude quake happened at 2:19am on December 3, 2022 centered here...
Police investigates after two people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were found dead at a home in Springfield, Missouri. According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:00 pm on Saturday, SPD responded to a home on West Whiteside to an individual attempting to check on family. Upon further investigation, two people were […]
The Best Buffet in all of Missouri has Closed
Sadly, buffet-style restaurants are disappearing across the American cuisine landscape. And the buffet that was voted "Best Buffet" in all of Missouri for two years in a row has sadly just closed... According to the Missouri's Best 2022 Awards, the best buffet restaurant in Missouri was a place called Charley's...
KYTV
Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
KYTV
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 7 arrests over the weekend of Friday, December 2, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend beginning Friday, December 2, 2022. Forty-one-year-old Larry Huey of Tulsa, Oklahoma was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County. He was accused of speeding 105 miles an hour in a 70 zone and a lane violation. Huey posted bond in Clinton County.
What’s the World’s Dumbest Driving Law? It’s This One in Missouri
Whatever you do, don't ask the question what the dumbest driving law is in the world. You went ahead and did it anyway, didn't you? Well, by far it's this one in Missouri and it's a real headscratcher what someone was thinking. I found this gem on Simplemost. They ranked...
Where Did Missouri’s Jesse James Hide His Gold? New Clues Found
History tells us that Missouri's Jesse James spent almost half of his life as an outlaw and during that time amassed a fortune in gold. Where did he hide it? There are new clues that have surfaced that point to some possibilities. In his 34 years on Earth, Jesse James...
$438 To $1,600 Payments Available For 12 Missouri Counties
Starting in December, struggling Missouri residents can get a one-time payment. The value is $438 to $1,600 and will help people pay their bills this winter. The aid will be helpful given the high cost of home expenses. These initiatives also help with rent and other housing emergencies.
Missouri inmate Kevin Johnson’s last words before execution
KSNF/KODE — The State of Missouri has executed a man convicted of killing a police officer, despite attorneys arguing that the case was infused with racism. 37-year-old Kevin Johnson died at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night (11/29) at the state prison in Bonne Terre, after an injection of Pentobarbital. As a first for modern executions in […]
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday
Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing. Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on...
KYTV
Police investigate deaths of 2 inside Springfield home |
Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking chilly temperatures to get the new work & school week underway. Plus, plenty of rain chances continue to line up over the next several days. Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise
The consumer price index (CPI) has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch — particularly […]
Magical Christmas Cabin in Missouri Perfect for Holiday Getaway
I love to decorate my home for Christmas, but it can be a hassle sometimes. Here's a magical cabin in Missouri where you don't have to decorate at all you just have to show up. Known as the Christmas Cabin in Branson Missouri, this is a perfect getaway cabin for...
KYTV
Springfield couple’s solar system works following On Your Side Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield couple has a working solar system following an On Your Side Investigation. You might recall a few weeks ago when we told you about a bankrupt solar company that left thousands of customers across the country in the dark. You might remember Damian and...
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
