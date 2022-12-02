Read full article on original website
Related
For Sale! An Entire Block in this Magnificent Jersey Shore Beach Town
What? How can this even be possible? It's true. Do you want to own a block on the Jersey Shore? I didn't even know this was possible. According to nj.com, it's for sale right now in beautiful Avalon. Now, you can only imagine how expensive this would be, but it's for sale from cbredealflow.com. This block has been owned and operated for almost thirty years and now it's up for sale. CLICK HERE to check out the block for sale.
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily
Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Trenton, NJ councilwoman questioned whether police director is really Black
TRENTON — The capital city's police director says he has been harassed by a vocal councilwoman who even questioned his blackness. In the lawsuit filed against Councilwoman Robin Vaughn and the city of Trenton, Police Director Steve Wilson claimed his rights under New Jersey's law against discrimination was violated.
Yet another NJ location shuttered — A sad goodbye to Friendly’s
As Dino Flammia wrote in his article on New Jersey 101.5 back in November, the classic ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. This news was so sad. I consider the slow demise of Friendly’s to be the end of a wonderful...
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve
ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ
A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
Atlantic City, NJ chocolate shop is giving away Taylor Swift tickets
Up until now the closest thing we had to the Wonka Factory was the Mars Factory in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Now, Bar 32 Chocolate & Cocktails in Atlantic City took it to another level. NJ fans of Taylor Swift are in the midst of their own search of a "golden ticket."
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant
SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home
BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
The Absolute Craziest Museum In Atlantic City, NJ Is Closing Up Shop
One of the most unique museums along the Atlantic City Boardwalk is set to close its doors by the end of the year. It's a place that some might label a tourist trap, but I don't think that could be further from the truth. It was a cool family-friendly attraction...
Magic, Sparkle, and the Grinch at this Decorated House in Toms River, NJ
I love the Christmas lights in my neighborhood and every neighborhood in Ocean County. I love checking out different Christmas lights in all towns. I pretty much stay in Ocean County when we're driving around. This past weekend, the lights came alive in my neighborhood of Bayville. This year more...
Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party
CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
This Jersey Shore Restaurant Has the Most Amazing Reviews for Christmas Dinner
If you're looking for something extraordinary this year and want to go out to eat for Christmas Eve or Christmas, this place is just amazing with the reviews. If you've never been to this restaurant you are missing out. It is one of those restaurants that look like something that would be in a movie or magazine.
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long
WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
Iconic Philly cheesesteak shop set to open in NJ
CHERRY HILL — Thinly chopped ribeye steak topped with melted cheese served on a hoagie roll with fried onions or peppers. This is an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Good news. One of Philadelphia’s most iconic cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in...
Toms River North earns high school football immortality with historic 2022 season
PISCATAWAY -- When Passaic Tech's fourth-down pass to the end zone fell incomplete with 4:17 left, Toms River North's players knew they had likely clinched a state championship. Less than two minutes later, junior running back Josh Moore put the appropriate exclamation point on a one-of-a-kind season with an 80-yard...
Toms River North defeats Passaic Tech to win NJ Group 5 state title and complete historic undefeated season
PISCATAWAY -- On Sunday evening at Rutgers University, Toms River North completed one of the most remarkable seasons in Shore Conference football history. With three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Micah Ford, an outstanding defensive performance, and a title-clinching touchdown run by junior running back Josh Moore in the final minutes, Toms River North defeated Passaic Tech, 28-7, to win the inaugural Group 5 state championship at SHI Stadium.
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0