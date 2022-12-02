ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Sale! An Entire Block in this Magnificent Jersey Shore Beach Town

What? How can this even be possible? It's true. Do you want to own a block on the Jersey Shore? I didn't even know this was possible. According to nj.com, it's for sale right now in beautiful Avalon. Now, you can only imagine how expensive this would be, but it's for sale from cbredealflow.com. This block has been owned and operated for almost thirty years and now it's up for sale. CLICK HERE to check out the block for sale.
Old water-infrastructure danger in NJ: What you should be doing daily

Is the water coming out of the taps in your home safe to drink?. Top environmental leaders and water experts are attending a special water infrastructure conference in Trenton on Friday, Dec. 2 with the goal of promoting resilient and healthy water strategies in New Jersey. Jersey Water Works Co-Chairman...
Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
Popular Mexican restaurant chain expands in NJ

A Mexican restaurant known for its scratch kitchen and margaritas announced a franchise agreement that will include existing restaurants in Toms River and Metuchen add three new locations by 2028. Margaritas Mexican Restaurants got started in 1986 with colorful atmosphere that attempts to be authentic while serving up Mexican dishes...
WATCH: Explosives bring down former NJ power plant

SWEDESBORO — The nucleus of a former coal-fired power plant was blasted to the ground Friday morning. Total Wrecking shared video, including aerial footage, of the demolition of Logan Generating Station. A 430-foot stack and 190-foot boiler were destroyed in just seconds. Local and state leaders were on hand...
180 cats and dogs rescued from horrific Brick, NJ home

BRICK — Police, animal shelter workers and hazardous material crews spent 10 hours Friday night and early Saturday removing 180 cats and dogs from a house where they were found to be living in "horrible and inhumane conditions." Police Chief James Kelly said officers responded to the house on...
Lindenwold teen, 14, shot to death leaving NJ birthday party

CAMDEN — A teenager is dead after being shot outside of a building where he had just attended a birthday party. The 14-year-old victim from Lindenwold was found at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue by Camden cops responding to a 911 call of shots fired. He had been injured by gunshot wounds and was unconscious, according to Camden County prosecutors and police.
NJ animal shelter offers free adoptions all month long

WESTHAMPTON — Thinking about adding a pet to your family for the holidays?. The Burlington County Animal Shelter at 35 Academy Drive in Westhampton is waiving its adoption fee for adult cats and adult dogs throughout the month of December. “The love and affection of a new furry companion...
Iconic Philly cheesesteak shop set to open in NJ

CHERRY HILL — Thinly chopped ribeye steak topped with melted cheese served on a hoagie roll with fried onions or peppers. This is an authentic Philly cheesesteak. Good news. One of Philadelphia’s most iconic cheesesteak shops is coming to New Jersey. Geno’s Steaks has been a staple in...
Toms River North defeats Passaic Tech to win NJ Group 5 state title and complete historic undefeated season

PISCATAWAY -- On Sunday evening at Rutgers University, Toms River North completed one of the most remarkable seasons in Shore Conference football history. With three touchdown passes from junior quarterback Micah Ford, an outstanding defensive performance, and a title-clinching touchdown run by junior running back Josh Moore in the final minutes, Toms River North defeated Passaic Tech, 28-7, to win the inaugural Group 5 state championship at SHI Stadium.
