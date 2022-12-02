Read full article on original website
Related
Hey Amarillo Fireworks and Christmas Go Hand in Hand
So here we are getting closer and closer to Christmas. You know that most wonderful time of the year. We are hurrying to get all of our gifts bought. We are planning our Christmas dinner. Whose houses are we visiting for the holidays this year? There are so many plans...
City of Amarillo offers ‘Explore the Four Pass’ for area golfers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that they have a great holiday gift for golfers in the Amarillo area. According to a COA press release, COA is offering a $120 “Explore the Four Pass” that offers golfers a round of golf at the city`s four courses. The COA added that passes are […]
Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye
It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
kgncnewsnow.com
Free Downtown Parking
Starting December 1st, the City of Amarillo started its free 30-minute parking on all on-street downtown metered parking. The free parking will allow motorists to do quick errands, quick shopping, or to-go orders. You’ll need to download the free ParkMobile App to be able to use the free parking, and...
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
KFDA
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
KFDA
Drop boxes available at Amarillo fire stations for children who won’t be able to spend Christmas at home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department has announced they will be teaming up with 101 Elite Men organization and Northwest Texas Children’s hospital this year for their 9th Annual “A Christmas Gift” event. This event is to help collect gifts for children who do not...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season. During the month of December, families and friends can adopt dogs or cats for a discounted price. Adult dogs are $25, puppies are $10, and cats are $5. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and...
It’s Better to be Safe Than Sorry This Holiday Season in Amarillo
I miss the good ol' days. We didn't have to worry so much about locking our front doors. Heck a lot of us didn't. We didn't all have security systems and cameras to keep our stuff safe. What happened? When did the change happen? We have to worry about scammers....
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
Pleasanton Express
ZAMARRIPA VISITS CADILLAC RANCH
On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.
A New Kind of Donut is Making Its Way Into Amarillo
I love the creativity when a chef or a baker gets into a mode and creates something unique. Amarillo doesn't see a lot of unique foods in the area, but when we finally do get something cool, we embrace the newness and the coolness. Get ready Amarillo to embrace the...
Photos: Take A Look At The Beautiful Lights Of Wolflin Square
When it comes to this time of year, a big sign that the holiday season is upon us is the lights that adorn many of our favorite local spots. The Botanical Gardens are one location. Recently, someone recommended I take a look at the lights in Wolfin Square. They were...
Too Much Caffeine? Nah! Amarillo Gets New Coffee Shop
There's no such thing as too much coffee, right? Getting a coffee has become a very convenient thing and it is about to get more convenient. Amarillo has over 20 coffee shops. That doesn't include the hidden coffee shops that are located in businesses and churches. That's just the 20 shops I can see on a Google map.
KFDA
Amarillo law enforcement sees porch pirating increasing during the holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -With more shopping moving to online, and the holiday season, law enforcement want to warn against leaving packages out to long. “We have still seen quite a bit of the thievery going on,” says Randall County Sheriff, Christopher Forbis. Authorities say online shopping creates opportunities for...
Caffeine Or Alcohol? It’s All We Seem To Drink In Texas.
It's almost a running joke these days in Amarillo. You know, the number of coffee shops there are. They seem to constantly pop up, and every single one of them has a tendency to do very well. Have you ever noticed how many liquor stores there are as well? We...
Amarillo Why You Should Try Good RX Even if You Have Insurance
It's insurance season. It seems like we are all dealing with open enrollment. Even if we get insurance through our workplace they usually want us to do something online to select something. Insurance is a pain to deal with, it really is. I made several changes this past year when...
KFDA
Michael Martin Murphey to perform for the Cowboy Christmas Ball next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Cowboy Christmas Ball with Michael Martin Murphey happening next week. Murphey is an American singer and songwriter with his music consisting of western, bluegrass, country, and pop. He is best known for some of his hits, such as “wildfire,” “Carolina in the pines,” “what’s forever for,” “long line of love,” and “cowboy logic.”
98.7 The Bomb
Amarillo, TX
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT
98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://987thebomb.com
Comments / 0