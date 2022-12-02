Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Strategie Grains sees EU 2023 rapeseed crop stable, sunseeds up
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Rapeseed output in the European Union is set to remain stable next year at 19.5 million tonnes, while the sunflower seed crop could rebound nearly 25% after drought damage this summer, consultancy Strategie Grains said in initial projections. The consultancy said last month it expected...
Agriculture Online
TABLE-Strategie Grains estimates for EU-27 cereal crops
PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are consultancy Strategie Grains' latest monthly estimates for oilseed crops in the European Union's 27 member countries from 2020 to 2022. Production estimates are in millions of tonnes, area in millions of hectares and yields in tonnes. Production 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 16.63 17.01 19.51 19.47 +14.5% Sunseed 8.80 10.29 9.18 8.99 -12.6% Soybean 2.64 2.68 2.41 2.39 -11.0% Area 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 5.22 5.27 5.81 5.81 +10.1% Sunseed 4.37 4.43 5.10 5.10 +15.1% Soybean 0.95 0.95 1.08 1.08 +13.6% Yield 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2022-23 Pct (pvs) (new) 2022/21 Rapeseed 3.19 3.23 3.35 3.35 +3.9% Sunseed 2.01 2.32 1.80 1.76 -24.1% Soybean 2.79 2.81 2.22 2.20 -21.7% (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by John Stonestreet)
Agriculture Online
French grain exports from Dunkirk port at 10-year high
PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Nord Cereales, which runs France's third largest grain export silo at Dunkirk port, has shipped its biggest volume in over 10 years for the first five months of the season, it said on Friday, illustrating a fast pace of French exports. Between the start of...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's 2022 grain crop 85% complete at 41.9 mln T, says ministry
KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms had harvested 41.9 million tonnes of grain from 85% of the expected area as of Dec. 1, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. A ministry statement said farmers had harvested 9.4 million hectares of crops, with the grain yield averaging 4.44 tonnes per hectare.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Agriculture Online
Argentine drought-hit wheat exports to reach lowest level in years -Rosario exchange
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Argentine wheat exports could reach its lowest level in eight years in the 2022/23 campaign at just 6.5 million tonnes, due to the impact of a prolonged drought in the country, the Rosario grains exchange (BCR) said on Friday. "It is likely that Argentina...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grain exports down 29.6% at 18.1 mln T so far in 2022/23
KYIV, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported almost 18.1 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2022/23 season, down 29.6% from the 25.8 million tonnes exported by the same stage of the previous season, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. The volume included more than 6.9 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition
Slow U.S. exports, Black Sea competition pressure wheat. Corn also down on weak demand, soybeans rise after selloff. (Adds settled U.S. prices) WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat extended losses on Friday to a fresh three-month low as modest weekly U.S. exports kept traders' focus on competition from cheaper Black Sea supplies.
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-World food prices ease further in November, says FAO
PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The United Nations food agency's world price index fell marginally in November, marking an eighth straight monthly fall since a record high in March after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) price index, which tracks the most globally traded food commodities,...
Agriculture Online
India's wheat planting rises amid higher domestic prices
NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 21.2 million hectares since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up 6% from a year ago, government data showed on Friday, as record high prices and higher soil moisture levels have encouraged planting. Farmers have also...
Agriculture Online
LIVESTOCK-CME feeder, live cattle firm as trade eyes supplies
CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Feeder cattle futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange firmed on Friday, supported by lower feed grain costs and resilient live cattle futures, traders said. "The market has held together well, so there's optimism there. Then you've got the grain market down double digits today, and...
Agriculture Online
Mosaic's new Brazil fertilizer launch to boost soy, corn yields
SAO PAULO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of Mosaic is launching a new mineral fertilizer product using technology for the first time in the country that restores soil biodiversity while raising crop yields. The product, called Performa Bio, was tailored for Brazilian agriculture and can be applied on...
Agriculture Online
Argentine exchange: early soy in core farm belt hit by drought, outlook dry
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Prolonged drought has left over a third of early planted soybeans in Argentina's core farming region in regular to poor condition, the Rosario grains exchange said late Thursday, adding more dry and hot weather was expected in the days ahead. Argentina is the world's...
Agriculture Online
3 Big Things Today, December 2, 2022
1. Grains and Soybeans Plunge in Overnight Trading. Grains and soybean futures dropped in overnight trading as exports from Ukraine continue to build, adding to global supplies and diminishing demand for U.S. supplies. More than 11 million metric tons of agricultural products have been shipped from Ukrainian ports under a...
Agriculture Online
Press Release: Lawmaker says EU should complain to WTO over U.S. Inflation Reduction Act
Dec 4 (Reuters) - The European Union should file a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the next few months regarding the United States' green energy subsidy package, the head of the European Parliament's trade committee was reported as saying on Sunday. The U.S. and the EU have...
Agriculture Online
CBOT Trends-Wheat down 15-20 cents, corn down 3-5 cents, soy steady-down 2 cents
CHICAGO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 15 to 20 cents a bushel. * Wheat seen lower on ample global...
From design to landfill: the lifecycle of your $3 Shein shirt
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — That cute top you purchased for less than your morning coffee, wore twice, washed once, and threw away because it fell apart as soon as it hit the washing machine agitator will sit in a landfill, leeching pollutants for up to 200 years. To put that in context, if fast fashion (and […]
Agriculture Online
Wheat closes at lowest price since February | Friday, December 2, 2022
Corn ended the day down 14¢ to $6.46. The last time corn fell below $6.50 was late August. CBOT wheat closed down 23¢ to $7.60. The last time Chicago wheat was near $7.60 was late August. The last time it fell below $7.60 was early February. KC wheat...
UK car sales jumped 23.5% in November despite 2023 recession looming – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as CBI warns UK faces recession and a lost decade without a government growth plan
Agriculture Online
With eye on second-generation biofuels, EPA proposes 10% increase in RFS
The EPA proposed a 10% increase, mostly reserved for cleaner-burning “advanced” biofuels, over three years in the federal mandate to mix biofuels into the U.S. gasoline supply, and said it would expand the Renewable Fuel Standard to include electricity generated from biogas and used in electric vehicles. The proposal, announced Thursday, would mean greater use of E15 and other blends of corn ethanol above the traditional 10% said ethanol groups, which applauded the proposal.
Comments / 0