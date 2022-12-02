ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Why Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Are Trading Higher Today?

A collective outcry from people across China against its Covid controls led to partial redemption from China’s government and its leader, Xi Jinping. Nationwide protests translated into gradual ease in restrictions signaling toward possible economic reopening as it treaded into the fourth year of the pandemic, CNN reports. Since...
CNN

30 subscription gifts for everyone on your holiday list

Monthly subscription services truly are the holiday and Christmas gifts that keep on giving, and whether you’re shopping for a foodie, a beauty lover, a plant fanatic or someone who's coffee-obsessed, there’s a service for everyone on your list.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Genesis Owes Gemini Exchange’s Users $900 Million

The Financial Times reported that crypto broker Genesis and its parent company, Digital Currency Group (DCG), owe $900 million to customers of the Winklevoss twins’ cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. According to the report, Genesis, a cryptocurrency lending platform, is the primary partner in Gemini’s “earn” program, which allows retail investors...

