West MI animal shelter numbers, length of stays continues to soar
WEST OLIVE, Mich. — West Michigan’s largest animal shelters are still seeing large numbers of animals coming amid falling adoption rates. Harbor Humane Society says they, the Humane Society of West Michigan and the Kent County Animal Shelter are struggling to keep up with the number of animals requiring lengthier stays.
This senior dog is wishing for a forever home before Christmas
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family this holiday season? The Muskegon Humane Society may have your perfect match. Princess is a senior toy poodle at 15 years old. She is deaf and blind but still a very happy girl!. Unfortunately, she...
Whitehall community hosts fundraiser for beloved therapy dog's surgery
WHITEHALL, Mich. — A West Michigan community is coming together to help a beloved member of the Whitehall School District. During the week, you can often see Winston the therapy dog walking the hallways of Whitehall High School with his dog mom and school administrative assistant, Darci Christensen. “He's...
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
KCAS Pets of the Week: Mookie and Regina
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter has plenty of pets waiting for you to take them home. Mookie is a 1-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix who enjoys long walks and then a nap. He loves attention, the shelter says, and “wants nothing more than to be your lap dog.” He would do best with people who can spend a lot of time interacting with him.
Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society
It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty the Shelters’ event going on at shelters throughout Michigan. (Dec. 1, 2022) Adopt Kyper or Simone from the Harbor Humane Society. It’s a perfect time to adopt a pet during the ‘Holiday Hope Empty...
What Was Your First Concert? 9&10 Followers Let Us Know
On Friday, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us about their first concert – and they sure responded! Around 800 people told us about their first experience, which includes seeing KISS in Traverse City, Elvis in Kalamazoo, the Beatles (we have a lot of folks who saw the Beatles!), Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Metallica … and the list goes on.
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
South Haven Park Transforming with Cozy New Feature for Wintertime
A downtown South Haven park is getting transformed into a four season public gathering space. City of South Haven Raises Funds for Outdoor Gathering Place. The City of South Haven has been working to raise funds to install an outdoor fireplace and seating area at Dyckman Park for all to enjoy.
Meet the man behind Walker Police Department’s humorous Facebook page
WALKER, MI – When the Walker Police Department first created its own Facebook page, the officer manning the operations knew he wanted to be different from other police social media accounts. He wanted a page that wasn’t completely fact-based and centered around basic, routine information police typically release.
Jellyfish in Michigan? It’s true, but no need to worry
Freshwater jellyfish have established populations in five lakes in West Michigan, and have been found in many more.
Kentwood police locate man from adult foster care home
The Kentwood Police Department found a missing man from an adult foster care home, located at the 5600 Block of Gentian Ct SE.
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in December
Most of the fairs and festivals in the month of December are all centered around the holidays. There is one exception -- the Ada Chili and Beer Fest! Get out and have some fun this month. Tuesday, November 22-Sunday, December 11, 2022 - Downtown Muskegon, MI. The Muskegon Museum of...
Muskegon police, faith leaders meet to build trust
Faith leaders, community members and law enforcement officers met Saturday to talk about the challenges police face when responding to crisis calls.
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
Need A Real Christmas Tree? Here’s 10 Places To Get One In West Michigan
One of the best parts of the Christmas season is going out to a Christmas tree farm and finding the perfect one and cutting it down. Whether you're a seasoned real tree vet or you're thinking about tossing out the artificial tree and getting a real one, I've found 10 places in West Michigan to get a tree.
The most dangerous place in the world which can brigs anyone to the deathbed is found in Michigan.
The most deadliest lake in the world is lake MichiganPhoto byDustin Tray/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
