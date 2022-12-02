Bigger growth opportunities beckon for collaborators who rewrite the rules of cybersecurity with Infoblox.

Google Ventures has led a new USD 26 million funding round for Pangea Cyber, an early-stage startup specializing in API security services technology. The USD 26 million Series B raises Pangea’s total funding to USD 51 million and highlights the trend among venture capitalists to back businesses that assist developers in integrating security services and APIs into their cloud applications. Pangea reported that Decibel and Okta Ventures joined as investors in addition to Google Ventures. Pangea, which has been around for a year, intends to use the funding to support product development as well as developer and builder adoption.

