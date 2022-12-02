Bigger growth opportunities beckon for collaborators who rewrite the rules of cybersecurity with Infoblox.

Read full article on original website
itsecuritywire.com
Cybersecurity Leaders to Display New Research and Cyber Risk Lifecycle Management Best Practices at CyberRisk Summit 2022
Vulcan Cyber®, developers of the cyber risk management platform for infrastructure, application and cloud vulnerabilities, today announced the agenda for the upcoming CyberRisk Summit. Cybersecurity leaders will join Vulcan Cyber to showcase new research, best practices, customer case studies and more key insights on cyber risk and vulnerability lifecycle management. The event is virtual and will take place on December 6 from noon to 2 pm ET.
itsecuritywire.com
Key Strategies for Enterprise Cybersecurity in 2023
As data theft becomes more public activity, businesses will require to be more transparent in their messaging. This would require businesses to admit the mistakes and also have to provide details to mitigate the issues. As cyber threats are an integral part of businesses, cybersecurity and its solutions needs to...
itsecuritywire.com
Three Key Strategies for Building a Robust Risk Analysis Program
CISOs must focus more on outsourced and off-prem resources, as well as overseas assets and suppliers, as supply chains and businesses become more intertwined. The threat surface is rapidly expanding for businesses today. The user base, BYOD or remote computing, cloud, SaaS, on-premises infrastructure, and virtual environments are some of the more obvious concerns.
itsecuritywire.com
Veracode broadens its development center in Prague thanks to the partnership with Accion Labs
Accion Labs, a global provider of end-to-end software product engineering services and consultancy, and Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions, today announced a partnership to build Veracode’s new engineering facility in Europe. As a result of the collaboration, Veracode will extend its ability to deliver high-quality, next-generation security solutions by leveraging expanded global support in the talent-rich tech community in Prague, Czech Republic.
itsecuritywire.com
Investors Double Down on Cyber API Security Bet for Pangea
Google Ventures has led a new USD 26 million funding round for Pangea Cyber, an early-stage startup specializing in API security services technology. The USD 26 million Series B raises Pangea’s total funding to USD 51 million and highlights the trend among venture capitalists to back businesses that assist developers in integrating security services and APIs into their cloud applications. Pangea reported that Decibel and Okta Ventures joined as investors in addition to Google Ventures. Pangea, which has been around for a year, intends to use the funding to support product development as well as developer and builder adoption.
itsecuritywire.com
Centralis Group Establishes Anti-Money Laundering Risk Management Services
Centralis Group today announced the further expansion of its Governance, Risk and Compliance service line and Cayman Islands business operations with the appointment of offshore anti-money laundering (AML) specialist Gary McLean. Gary will lead a new independent anti-money laundering risk management team that will focus on the provision of specialised AML services to alternative investment funds domiciled in all major jurisdictions. This development comes on the back of the acquisition of the independent directorship services provider Danesmead Limited in November.
itsecuritywire.com
Mastercard, Vesta, Fraud Management Solutions, Ron Hynes, fraud prevention
Mastercard and Vesta, a leading end-to-end fraud prevention platform for digital purchases, announced a new strategic alliance aimed at delivering next-generation fraud management for merchants in Latin America and the Caribbean. With increasing consumer interest and need for online shopping, merchants are faced with the challenge of verifying identities and managing fraud threats in real time. Through this alliance, organizations join forces to meet the security needs of merchants, while engaging in the broader goal of improving the digital consumer experience and building trust in e-commerce.
