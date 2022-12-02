Mastercard and Vesta, a leading end-to-end fraud prevention platform for digital purchases, announced a new strategic alliance aimed at delivering next-generation fraud management for merchants in Latin America and the Caribbean. With increasing consumer interest and need for online shopping, merchants are faced with the challenge of verifying identities and managing fraud threats in real time. Through this alliance, organizations join forces to meet the security needs of merchants, while engaging in the broader goal of improving the digital consumer experience and building trust in e-commerce.

