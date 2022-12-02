Read full article on original website
Three Key Strategies for Building a Robust Risk Analysis Program
CISOs must focus more on outsourced and off-prem resources, as well as overseas assets and suppliers, as supply chains and businesses become more intertwined. The threat surface is rapidly expanding for businesses today. The user base, BYOD or remote computing, cloud, SaaS, on-premises infrastructure, and virtual environments are some of the more obvious concerns.
Cybersecurity Leaders to Display New Research and Cyber Risk Lifecycle Management Best Practices at CyberRisk Summit 2022
Vulcan Cyber®, developers of the cyber risk management platform for infrastructure, application and cloud vulnerabilities, today announced the agenda for the upcoming CyberRisk Summit. Cybersecurity leaders will join Vulcan Cyber to showcase new research, best practices, customer case studies and more key insights on cyber risk and vulnerability lifecycle management. The event is virtual and will take place on December 6 from noon to 2 pm ET.
Sherweb collaborates with Malwarebytes to bring device security to MSPs
Sherweb, an award-winning cloud marketplace leader, announced the addition of Malwarebytes, an endpoint security solution that offers unmatched protection for organizations of any size, to its cloud solutions portfolio. Malwarebytes provides advanced endpoint protection for maximum peace of mind in an evolving threat landscape. It can be used to provide...
Bigger growth opportunities beckon for collaborators who rewrite the rules of cybersecurity with Infoblox.
Infoblox Inc., the leader in cloud-first networking and security services, unveils its new partner program today, designed to maximize opportunities partners can secure and deliver. The Skilled to Secure trusted partner program reflects the changing security landscape and shifting customer requirements – and the need for providers of security solutions and services to adapt in response.
Mastercard, Vesta, Fraud Management Solutions, Ron Hynes, fraud prevention
Mastercard and Vesta, a leading end-to-end fraud prevention platform for digital purchases, announced a new strategic alliance aimed at delivering next-generation fraud management for merchants in Latin America and the Caribbean. With increasing consumer interest and need for online shopping, merchants are faced with the challenge of verifying identities and managing fraud threats in real time. Through this alliance, organizations join forces to meet the security needs of merchants, while engaging in the broader goal of improving the digital consumer experience and building trust in e-commerce.
GoTo and LastPass Inform Customers of a New Data Breach Related to a Prior Incident
LastPass, a company well-known for its well-liked password manager, and its subsidiary, GoTo, are alerting clients to a fresh data breach that seems connected to a recent cybersecurity incident. In 2015, LogMeIn, a provider of remote access solutions, purchased LastPass. LogMeIn announced in February 2022 that it would change its...
