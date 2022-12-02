Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury & Oleksandr Usyk had an intense face-off inside the ring
Oleksandr Usyk defeated Anthony Joshua twice already and now it’s time to take on the best that Britain has to offer in the Manchester born boxer Tyson Fury. It will make for a massive fight and will surely be a sell out wherever the fight takes place. Who do you see coming out on top in that one? Don’t write off Oleksandr Usyk, a lot of people did against Joshua and he beat him twice!
International Business Times
Jarred Brooks Upends Joshua Pacio, Claims ONE Strawweight Championship
After an extremely heated faceoff between ONE Championship's top strawweights prior to fight night, the time for talking finally came to an end and Jarred Brooks fulfilled his destiny by dethroning longtime strawweight titleholder Joshua Pacio. Much like their interactions in past months, both men wore their hearts on their...
Islam Makhachev Has Entered Fight Camp For His UFC 284 Title Defense Against ‘Short Guy’ Volkanovski
Champion Islam Makhachev is ready to get down to business. The champ is back in camp. It has been only six weeks since Islam Makhachev won his first UFC title at UFC 280. He had no time to rest as he was met inside the Octagon following his win by the man he would be fighting next. It was determined even before his win over Charles Oliveira that the new champion would be facing the featherweight champion Alexander Volkanonski for their first defense. With the belt came a bout with the pound-for-pond king.
theScore
Fury easily defends WBC title with 10th-round KO of Chisora
Tyson Fury barely broke a sweat in his latest successful WBC heavyweight title defense Saturday, battering Derek Chisora en route to a 10th-round technical knockout victory at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Referee Victor Loughlin stopped the fight late in the 10th after Fury landed a barrage of punches on Chisora,...
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury To Usyk: You’re Next, You Little B!tch! I Ain’t No Bodybuilder, Sucker!
Oleksandr Usyk stood silent on the ring apron and appeared as if he were trying not to laugh. Tyson Fury yelled in Usyk’s face just a few minutes after he was done dismantling Dereck Chisora, an opponent who gave Usyk a difficult fight just two years ago. An ever-rowdy Fury promised the undefeated IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion he’ll get some of the same if they fight next at some point early in 2023.
Boxing Scene
Estrada: We Were Told To Not Train For A Month, Returned Two Weeks Later
Juan Francisco Estrada has never taken a shortcut in training at any point over the course of his incredible career. By his own admission, however, he had to cheat the system ever so slightly just to preserve plans for the third entry in an already memorable ring rivalry. The two-division...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
MMAmania.com
Odd man out? Tyson Fury calls out Usyk, Joyce, Wilder ... but not Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury made easy work of Derek Chisora tonight (Sat., Dec. 3, 2022) in front of a sold-out crowd inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. While the fight wasn’t competitive in the least, Fury did his best to make up for it with some spectacle before and after the fight. The eventual tenth round mercy stoppage by the referee was a good two to three rounds late, and came with a smattering of boos from the otherwise chuffed and cheerful crowd of 60,000 people.
worldboxingnews.net
Abel Mendoza to feature on Manny Pacquiao undercard
Abel Mendoza Undefeated Super Featherweight 33-0 Fights In South Korea. Mendoza has won the WBC regional feather weight title, American Boxing Federation Continental American Feather title, and other multiple titles. It has been a dream of Mendoza to be feature in such an legendary fight card. Mendoza says Pacquiao was...
Tyson Fury Dominates Dereck Chisora on Way to 10th Round TKO To Retain His Title – (Highlights)
On Saturday, WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury put his title on the line against a familiar foe in Dereck Chisora. It was the third meeting between the two in London with ‘The Gypsy King’ leading the series 2-0. First squaring off in July 2011, Fury scored a unanimous decision victory to win the British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles. Three years later, they would meet again, with Fury earning a victory after Chisora retired following the 10th round. Eight years later, they met once again at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk’s promoter tells Fury: “You better win on Saturday”
By Charles Brun: Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk told a defensive-looking Tyson Fury not to lose his fight against Derek Chisora on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London. IBF, WBA & WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) wants to ensure that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) doesn’t get...
