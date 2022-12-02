Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Taiwan Shares May Take Further Damage On Monday
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the three-day winning streak in which it jumped more than 450 points or 3.1 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,970-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains
SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan. The news helped oil prices firm as OPEC+ nations reaffirmed...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022
U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
NASDAQ
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Lost 11% in November
Shares of financial technology company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) lost 10% of their value in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company has been facing a number of challenges this year related to the down economy, and these were reflected in the third-quarter earnings report, which was released on Nov. 1.
NASDAQ
Okta Stock Just Surged. Here's Why the Rally Could Keep Going
After a brutal year for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), investors finally got some good news on Thursday, Dec. 1. Shares of the cloud identity specialist soared 26% as it easily beat estimates in its third-quarter earnings report. Revenue rose 37% year over year to $481 million, compared to estimates at $465.3 million, and the company posted a breakeven adjusted loss, compared to estimates of a per-share loss of $0.24.
NASDAQ
Why Nvidia Stock Surged 25% in November
Shares of tech giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) soared 25.4% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For context, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite returned 5.6% and 4.5%, respectively, last month. The latter index is the better benchmark for Nvidia because it has a heavier concentration of technology stocks.
NASDAQ
2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Before 2023
Investors learned a difficult lesson over the past year: Stocks can lose a lot of value very quickly. Recession fears in 2022 sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite into a bear market, and many individual stocks saw their valuations cut in half or worse. For instance, shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) are down roughly 58% and 76%, respectively, from all-time highs. That leaves both stocks trading near a 52-week low.
NASDAQ
Top Investing Trends of 2022
The crypto craze and the NFT boom were the headline-grabbing plotlines of 2021’s investment story — but, oh, how things can change in a year. All things blockchain are now on ice as the crypto winter of 2022 sent digital coins into freefall and knocked several top industry dogs off their pedestals.
NASDAQ
3 Stocks That Could Turn $1,000 Into $5,000 by 2030
Given enough time, most quality stocks will eventually double, triple, quadruple, and even quintuple their value. That's just how capitalism works. No stock will necessarily reach these milestones at the same time as any other equity, though; some will move faster than others. With that backdrop, here's a closer look...
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
NASDAQ
These Are My 5 Highest-Conviction Stock Market Moves for 2023
Between skyrocketing inflation, a generally downward-trending stock market, and high-profile job losses, 2022 has been a scary year for nearly all of us. The combination of stock market declines and high inflation meant you likely moved backwards financially, unless you were one of the lucky ones whose salary managed to keep up with your costs.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 2023
Investing seemed easy in 2021 when the market was going crazy. Stocks doubled and tripled within a year, left and right. But that's no longer the case, and many stocks need massive gains to get within even shouting distance of their former highs. But a bear market doesn't discriminate, and...
NASDAQ
Stock Split Watch: Is MercadoLibre Next?
Over the past year, several closely watched tech companies -- including Amazon, Alphabet, and Tesla -- have split their stocks. Those splits didn't make the stocks fundamentally cheaper, but they still generated a lot of buzz among retail investors, some of whom weren't willing to pay hundreds or thousands of dollars for a single share.
NASDAQ
Dow Inc. (DOW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dow Inc. (DOW) closed at $51.55, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the materials...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This global options exchange has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Price and Consensus. Cboe Global...
NASDAQ
My Top Tech IPO to Buy in December
The technology sector of the stock market went bananas in 2020 and 2021. With the prevalence of special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs) and traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), there was a record number of new listings (estimated to be over 1,000) across the U.S. stock market last calendar year. In 2022, this excitement has taken a complete 180-degree turn with very few stocks going public over the last few quarters amid geopolitical tensions and falling share prices.
NASDAQ
Why Is Nutrien (NTR) Up 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Nutrien (NTR). Shares have added about 10.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Nutrien due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'm Never Selling
Warren Buffett is well-known for saying that his preferred holding period for stocks is "forever," and it's not too surprising why. Once you've got your hands on a company that'll grow and grow for decades on end without interruption, selling it means missing out on future growth. And that's why...
NASDAQ
$300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement
Building a million-dollar retirement nest egg might seem daunting. However, it's easier than you'd think. For example, putting $300 a month into an investment that returns 12% annually would grow into $1 million in about 30 years. While that's slightly above the stock market's average annual return of about 9.9% over the last three decades, many companies have delivered that level of return.
