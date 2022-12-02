ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract

(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
massachusettsnewswire.com

North Carolina’s Cottage Cooking helps people to host their own cooking classes at home

ASHEVILLE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Taking cooking classes is a fun way to learn new culinary skills and expand a menu repertoire. It’s also fun for people to host their own. But how? Cottage Cooking in Asheville, North Carolina helps people make it happen. Most of Cottage Cooking’s classes are held in their home, but more and more people are looking to stay in their homes or vacation rentals and host their own.
WBTV

GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway

WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
Mountain Xpress

Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital

AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
ashevilleblade.com

The destruction of Asheville Primary

A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
Mountain Xpress

From Asheville Watchdog: 3 dead bears found in Woodfin; mutilated for parts, or poached for meat?

The remains of three bears found in Woodfin — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result of poaching, but its investigation is ongoing. Poaching is a serious problem in the mountains, Wildlife Resources Sgt. Brandon Bryson said, but hunters also sometimes just dump carcasses.
gardenrant.com

A Journey and Much Glory for a North Carolina Red Spruce, the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree

I got a nice email from “long-time” reader Nina Shippen in Brevard, NC with a story idea:. I’m writing because I thought you might be interested in the story of this year’s Capitol Christmas tree – “Ruby.” She’s an 80-some foot Red Spruce harvested from Pisgah National Forest near Brevard NC, where I live. (Asheville is the more widely known reference).
Mountain Xpress

Letter: One-party rule in Buncombe?

I’m an independent voter in Buncombe County, and I’ve lived here for a decade since relocating from the Boone area. Every single year, without fail, I’ve noticed that Asheville (and Buncombe as whole) has increasingly become a Democratic stronghold, not unlike every metro area in America. I’ve also noticed the same complaints year in and year out — high cost of living, low-paying jobs, lack of good jobs, homelessness, etc.
qcexclusive.com

Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive

When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
foodgressing.com

Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022

Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
WLOS.com

3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC

Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
WYFF4.com

52nd annual Holiday Fair in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are looking for Christmas gifts of all kinds, make sure to check out the 54th annual Holiday Fair in Greenville. It takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center. Thursday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m....
horseandrider.com

EIA in North Carolina Horse

A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...

