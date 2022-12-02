Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Wildfire Grows to 700 Acres, Paper Mill Union Rejcts Contract
(Haywood County, NC) -- A wildfire in western North Carolina is growing. The blaze near Harmon Den in Haywood County had grown to 700-acres as of Wednesday, but firefighters are putting in major work to control it. A crew of close to 100 has contained 40-percent of the wildfire. Rain has helped ease the intensity of the flames.
massachusettsnewswire.com
North Carolina’s Cottage Cooking helps people to host their own cooking classes at home
ASHEVILLE, N.C. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Taking cooking classes is a fun way to learn new culinary skills and expand a menu repertoire. It’s also fun for people to host their own. But how? Cottage Cooking in Asheville, North Carolina helps people make it happen. Most of Cottage Cooking’s classes are held in their home, but more and more people are looking to stay in their homes or vacation rentals and host their own.
WBTV
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway
WOODFIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is investigating after the bodies of three bears were found on private property in Woodfin on Wednesday. Officers said the bear carcasses were dismembered and so much meat was removed that they cannot determine the bears’ weight or cause...
Mountain Xpress
Wellness roundup: AdventHealth approved for new hospital
AdventHealth has been approved to build a new hospital in Western North Carolina, the company announced on Facebook Nov. 22. Buncombe, Graham, Madison and Yancey counties will together have a projected need of 67 additional acute care beds by 2024, according to a plan published by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Health Service Regulation.
ashevilleblade.com
The destruction of Asheville Primary
A multiracial community coalition mobilized to save Asheville Primary School. The central office and city hall insisted on destroying it anyway. Above: Mural on the side of Asheville Primary School. Photo by Matilda Bliss. “A school is a home. So when they come for your schools, they’re coming for you....
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: 3 dead bears found in Woodfin; mutilated for parts, or poached for meat?
The remains of three bears found in Woodfin — possibly a mother and two cubs — highlight a serious problem with poaching in the mountains, a bear advocacy group says. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said the case may be the result of poaching, but its investigation is ongoing. Poaching is a serious problem in the mountains, Wildlife Resources Sgt. Brandon Bryson said, but hunters also sometimes just dump carcasses.
gardenrant.com
A Journey and Much Glory for a North Carolina Red Spruce, the 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree
I got a nice email from “long-time” reader Nina Shippen in Brevard, NC with a story idea:. I’m writing because I thought you might be interested in the story of this year’s Capitol Christmas tree – “Ruby.” She’s an 80-some foot Red Spruce harvested from Pisgah National Forest near Brevard NC, where I live. (Asheville is the more widely known reference).
WHQC HITS 96.1
This Is The Best Pie In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best pies around the country, including this sweet treat served up in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: One-party rule in Buncombe?
I’m an independent voter in Buncombe County, and I’ve lived here for a decade since relocating from the Boone area. Every single year, without fail, I’ve noticed that Asheville (and Buncombe as whole) has increasingly become a Democratic stronghold, not unlike every metro area in America. I’ve also noticed the same complaints year in and year out — high cost of living, low-paying jobs, lack of good jobs, homelessness, etc.
qcexclusive.com
Forest City NC Christmas: Where the Holidays Come Alive
When someone pictures an idyllic town set in the Western Carolinas, there’s a lot that can pass through their mind. They might think of the sprawling mountains and perfectly scattered trees. They might think of a bustling downtown filled with local shops and patrons, all enjoying the luxury of a slow-paced day. Or, maybe they simply imagine a close-knit community that supports each other by celebrating the year’s special moments. This is what a Forest City NC Christmas is like.
Our stay at The Bromfield Inn, a stunning bed and breakfast in Brevard, North Carolina
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. The Bromfield Inn in Brevard, North CarolinaPhoto bycarleealexandria.com. Nestled behind the bustling little mountain town of Brevard, North Carolina lies one of the most beautiful bed and breakfasts — The Bromfield Inn.
foodgressing.com
Blue Ridge Mountains Asheville: Holiday Events 2022
Historic holiday celebrations, extravagant light displays, festive events, and specialty pop-up markets infuse yuletide magic throughout Asheville, N.C. Visitors and locals come together this season to celebrate with both timeless traditions and revived artful experiences that offer something for everyone. Countdown to Christmas with Candlelit Evenings and Indoor Winter Landscapes.
WLOS.com
Residents attend input sessions to discuss future of Asheville's Pack Square Plaza
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville and Buncombe County representatives are asking for input in creating a shared vision for the future of Pack Square Plaza. Attendees were invited to provide feedback on their thoughts about the area on Dec. 2 and 3. The goal is to...
WLOS.com
3 men arrested on open warrants in West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Three wanted men were arrested during crime prevention efforts in West Asheville. When Asheville police attempted to make contact with Jahad Marquise Craig, 21, on Granda Street about 3:35 p.m. Nov. 23, he fled on foot. However, officers quickly took him into custody. Officers also...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
FREE Christmas Play at Linda’s Plants & Shrubs: Hendersonville, NC
Does a FREE indoor farm maze and play space sound like fun for the kids? Bring the little ones to Linda’s Plants & Shrubs in Hendersonville for some totally FREE fun in their super cool hay bale, indoor, Christmas maze. They also have free hot chocolate and coffee. And, while you’re there you can pick up some super gorgeous holiday plants and a Christmas Tree!
This Is North Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this fun twist in North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
52nd annual Holiday Fair in Greenville, South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you are looking for Christmas gifts of all kinds, make sure to check out the 54th annual Holiday Fair in Greenville. It takes place Thursday through Saturday at the Greenville Convention Center. Thursday, Dec. 1: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2: 10 a.m....
horseandrider.com
EIA in North Carolina Horse
A horse in Surry County, North Carolina, has tested positive for equine infectious anemia (EIA). The facility is under quarantine and is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. There is another suspected EIA case in Henderson County that is awaiting confirmatory test results. There are...
Upstate woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
