Peoria County, IL

1470 WMBD

No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods

UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
25newsnow.com

Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified

PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway

BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Repeat drug offender from Peoria faces possible life sentence

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A federal jury has found a Peoria man with a long criminal record guilty on several drug and weapons charges. Harold U. McGhee, 48, faces up to life in prison after the jury on Thursday convicted him on eight federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County Coroner identifies woman hit by vehicle in downtown Peoria

PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Pedestrian struck and killed in far south Bloomington

Authorities have identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in far south Bloomington. Authorities say a passenger vehicle struck Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington around 9:30 p.m. near U.S. 51 and Old Colonial Road, just south of the Interstate 74 interchange. Southbound lanes closed for several hours after the incident.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Man arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man faces numerous charges after an early morning incident in Peoria. In a statement, Police say it began just after 2 AM Thursday when deputies responded to Big Al’s regarding trouble with a man, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
1470 WMBD

Two arrested, including one fugitive, by Peoria Police

PEORIA, Ill. – A pair of arrests by Peoria Police Wednesday included a long-wanted fugitive. Police say Nathan McKinney, 31, and Kenneth Hobbs, 38, were arrested Wednesday near MacArthur and Jefferson, in a vehicle Hobbs allegedly used to flee from officers in another jurisdiction. McKinney had been the one...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after Peoria car crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman has been pronounced dead resulting from a vehicle collision at Orange Prairie Road and Rt 150. Peoria Police responded to the site of the accident just before 4:30 Wednesday after a report that a car had rolled over and ejected a passenger. Orange Prairie...
PEORIA, IL

