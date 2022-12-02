ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week

Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Bay Net

CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break. Schools, offices and buildings reopen...
fox5dc.com

Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
bethesdamagazine.com

MCPS apologizes to Magruder school community for miscommunication, misinformation

This article was updated at 7:07 p.m. to clarify the status of the student victim’s health. Montgomery County Public Schools officials met with community members Wednesday to address the school system’s missteps the day of a January shooting at Derwood’s Col. Zadok Magruder High School that left one student critically injured.
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers

Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
fox5dc.com

Prince George's County giving out free coats to children at libraries this winter

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County libraries will be offering free coats to children this winter as part of Operation Warm. The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System in partnership with Operation Warm, four library locations will offer a free new coat and book to 500 children.
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims

Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
mymcmedia.org

Hate Graffiti, Shooting Threat Sprawled in Kennedy High School Bathroom

Graffiti found in a John F. Kennedy High School bathroom Nov. 30 included a misspelled threat that someone “would shoot up the school Decemer 1.” The hate message that was written numerous times also included a laughing emoji. There were no reports of an incident at the school...
mocoshow.com

‘Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America’ Documentary Will Be Presented Online by Montgomery County Office of Human Rights on Tuesday, Dec. 6

Per Montgomery County: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America will be presented in a free online showing presented by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The documentary feature film was written by former ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson and was directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler. Mr. Robinson will be available after the special showing to discuss the movie and answer questions.
WTOP

Free fitness room passes offered to Montgomery Co. residents

Montgomery County, Maryland, residents looking for motivation to commit to fitness in the new year might find it in the free pass being offered in 2023. The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.
northmontthunder.com

Maryland School Allows Reading LGBTQ+ Books

Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland reveiled a program in November of 2022 to teach about topics in the LGBTQ+ community. According to Fox News, the program exists to “reduce stigmatization and marginalization of transgender and gender nonconforming students.” This program will be used to teach kindergarten through fifth grade about topics like non-binary and gender fluid.
WUSA

Mother of Rockville shooting victim presses for answers at Magruder High meeting

ROCKVILLE, Md. — DeAndre Thomas, 16, is back at Magruder High School. He was shot in a school bathroom with a ghost gun in the abdomen. He required 10 surgeries to recover. WUSA9 followed the Thomas Family through that recovery, and Wednesday night, Magruder High School invited parents to hear what it’s done to improve safety.
DC News Now

11 youth curfew violations, Prince George’s County Police say

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — With just one month left with the youth curfew in Prince George’s County, community advocates are more needs to be done to curb youth crime. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the 30-day curfew enforcement over Labor Day weekend. The curfew requires anyone 17 and under to be indoors […]
Fairfax Times

Parents express concern with homeless in MCC

Some McLean parents are expressing concerns about a homeless man who sleeps in the McLean Community Center (MCC) while their children are attending classes in the facility. Not only are they worried for the safety of their children, but they’re also voicing that they don’t believe the man is getting services that he needs.
NBC Washington

‘Bold': DC Council Mulls Free Metrobus Rides, Overnight Bus Routes, $100 Farecards for Residents

D.C. could become the first major city in the United States to offer free city bus trips for all riders. For many people, buses are their only option for getting around town. For others, it’s a way to help avoid traffic congestion. Those bus rides could be free starting next year — if the D.C. Council gives approval to the idea, which was proposed by Ward 6 Council Member Charles Allen and Council Chair Phil Mendelson.
royalexaminer.com

Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland

But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...

