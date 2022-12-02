Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maryland school employees to receive $1,000 bonus next week
Maryland school employees can expect an appreciation bonus of $1,000 in December. Employees of Anne Arundel County Public Schools will receive prorated bonuses based on a worker's full-time equivalency, according to Superintendent Mark Bedell, who announced the bonuses on Wednesday. “No school system can be great without great people,” Bedell...
Special education teacher charged with assault of student with special needs
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (DC News Now) — A special education teacher at George C. Marshall High School in Falls Church has been charged with two counts of simple assault on a student with special needs. Fairfax County Public Schools confirmed to DC News Now that Amy Bonzano, also of Falls Church, has been placed on […]
Washington Examiner
Amid rise in number of gender-confused children in Maryland schools, parents need a new bill of rights
If Maryland parents and lawmakers don’t act now, special-interest groups and radical gender activists will get what they want—namely, parents being removed from decision-making about their children’s education and well-being. In the past two years, Maryland’s largest public school district, Montgomery County, saw a purported 582% increase...
Bay Net
CCPS 2022 Winter Break Operating Schedule
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) administrative offices are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day. Schools are closed Friday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Jan. 2, for winter break. Schools, offices and buildings reopen...
fox5dc.com
Newly created non-profit helps feed Northern Virginia families impacted by inflation
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - As the holiday season gets under full swing and inflation continues to rise, many residents across the DMV are dealing with food insecurity and homelessness, so to help, non-profits, such as Built to Serve based in Northern Virginia, are doing what they can to provide healthy foods those in need.
bethesdamagazine.com
MCPS apologizes to Magruder school community for miscommunication, misinformation
This article was updated at 7:07 p.m. to clarify the status of the student victim’s health. Montgomery County Public Schools officials met with community members Wednesday to address the school system’s missteps the day of a January shooting at Derwood’s Col. Zadok Magruder High School that left one student critically injured.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers
Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
fox5dc.com
Prince George's County giving out free coats to children at libraries this winter
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Prince George's County libraries will be offering free coats to children this winter as part of Operation Warm. The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System in partnership with Operation Warm, four library locations will offer a free new coat and book to 500 children.
phspawprint.org
Parkdale’s history of uniform policy stretches back less than two decades; former principal weighs in
During the 2006-2007 school year, the Parkdale High School Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) successfully adopted a mandatory uniform policy following the outlined procedures in Administrative Procedures 0600 (currently known as Board Policy 0114). This uniform policy has remained in effect for roughly 15 years and counting. When the uniform policy was...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. hospital receives $800K to help trafficking victims
Maryland’s second busiest trauma center is receiving federal funding to help identify and aid victims of sex and labor trafficking. The University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center hospital (UM Capital) in Prince George’s County will get nearly $800,000 from the Department of Justice to go toward screening, identifying and supporting victims in medical settings.
mymcmedia.org
Hate Graffiti, Shooting Threat Sprawled in Kennedy High School Bathroom
Graffiti found in a John F. Kennedy High School bathroom Nov. 30 included a misspelled threat that someone “would shoot up the school Decemer 1.” The hate message that was written numerous times also included a laughing emoji. There were no reports of an incident at the school...
'No homicides for the holidays' | Organizers push for peace in December
WASHINGTON — Frustrated with the violence that has become all too common in recent years, a group of DMV activists is asking for peace for the holidays. Organizer Kenneth Barnes Sr. knows the pain of losing a loved one firsthand. In 2001, his son Kenneth Barnes Jr. was shot...
mocoshow.com
‘Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America’ Documentary Will Be Presented Online by Montgomery County Office of Human Rights on Tuesday, Dec. 6
Per Montgomery County: Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America will be presented in a free online showing presented by the Montgomery County Office of Human Rights at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The documentary feature film was written by former ACLU Deputy Legal Director Jeffery Robinson and was directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler. Mr. Robinson will be available after the special showing to discuss the movie and answer questions.
WTOP
Free fitness room passes offered to Montgomery Co. residents
Montgomery County, Maryland, residents looking for motivation to commit to fitness in the new year might find it in the free pass being offered in 2023. The passes will allow residents to use the fitness rooms in county recreation centers and to take part in drop-in activities and game rooms during normal hours.
northmontthunder.com
Maryland School Allows Reading LGBTQ+ Books
Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland reveiled a program in November of 2022 to teach about topics in the LGBTQ+ community. According to Fox News, the program exists to “reduce stigmatization and marginalization of transgender and gender nonconforming students.” This program will be used to teach kindergarten through fifth grade about topics like non-binary and gender fluid.
WUSA
Mother of Rockville shooting victim presses for answers at Magruder High meeting
ROCKVILLE, Md. — DeAndre Thomas, 16, is back at Magruder High School. He was shot in a school bathroom with a ghost gun in the abdomen. He required 10 surgeries to recover. WUSA9 followed the Thomas Family through that recovery, and Wednesday night, Magruder High School invited parents to hear what it’s done to improve safety.
11 youth curfew violations, Prince George’s County Police say
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (DC News Now) — With just one month left with the youth curfew in Prince George’s County, community advocates are more needs to be done to curb youth crime. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the 30-day curfew enforcement over Labor Day weekend. The curfew requires anyone 17 and under to be indoors […]
Fairfax Times
Parents express concern with homeless in MCC
Some McLean parents are expressing concerns about a homeless man who sleeps in the McLean Community Center (MCC) while their children are attending classes in the facility. Not only are they worried for the safety of their children, but they’re also voicing that they don’t believe the man is getting services that he needs.
NBC Washington
‘Bold': DC Council Mulls Free Metrobus Rides, Overnight Bus Routes, $100 Farecards for Residents
D.C. could become the first major city in the United States to offer free city bus trips for all riders. For many people, buses are their only option for getting around town. For others, it’s a way to help avoid traffic congestion. Those bus rides could be free starting next year — if the D.C. Council gives approval to the idea, which was proposed by Ward 6 Council Member Charles Allen and Council Chair Phil Mendelson.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
