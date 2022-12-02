Read full article on original website
Metal Gear Solid remake coming exclusively to PS5, says insider
The long-rumoured Metal Gear Solid remake is real, and coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, according to a new report. Rumours of a remake of the 1998 PlayStation classic have been circulating for years now, and it's fair to say fans had started losing hope. However, a new update seems to suggest that the coveted Metal Gear Solid revival is very much in development and will be released exclusively for Sony's new-gen console.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
MrBeast and Geralt are coming to Fortnite, because literally anything goes now
Fortnite is welcoming Geralt of Rivia, All Might, the Incredible Hulk, the Doom Slayer and... YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson to the battle royale in Chapter 4. The game's Icon Series comprises individuals like Ariana Grande, Harry Kane, Neymar Jr, Naomi Osaka, Ninja and more, some with unique skins of their own. At this point, with all of the crossovers we've had and the ones yet to come, I wouldn't be surprised to learn that it's Heston Blumenthal pulling the strings behind the scenes on Chapter 4. Still, MrBeast is somewhat of an expected and unexpected choice.
PlayStation 5 Slim trailer shows off a very sexy console
A concept of a slim PlayStation 5 is doing the rounds due to its sleek design and detachable disc drive - wait, where have we heard this one before?. Right, that's correct. A report in September alleged that Sony is going to launch a third PS5 model in twelve months time in order to replace the current iteration of the console on the market. Before anyone starts rolling up their sleeves, the only difference between this new model and the original one is that the successor would possess a detachable disc drive plugging in to the console through an extra USB-C port on the back of the unit.
PlayStation Plus games for December have leaked online
Oh boy, it’s time. November is practically over, so it was only a matter of time before December’s free Essential tier PS Plus games were announced. And, well, they aren’t exactly official yet, but reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has an excellent track record when it comes to posting these freebies early, and that’s exactly who’s claiming these three titles are coming to the service in a few days time.
Splinter Cell series has cast Marvel and Doctor Who stars
An upcoming adaptation of Splinter Cell has a star-studded cast, with Sam Fisher played by Andonis Anthony and actors like Marvel's Will Poulter and Doctor Who's Sacha Dhawan as currently unannounced characters. Importantly, this isn't the movie version of the stealth series which has been in development since 2005. Our...
Dr Disrespect says one word got him banned from Warzone 2
Controversial YouTuber/banned Twitch streamer/video game developer Dr Disrespect has revealed exactly what he did to earn a ban in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2. The Call Of Duty community was baffled - shook, even - to discover that Dr Disrespect, real name Herschel Beahm, had been banned from Activision's shiny new battle royale after just a few days.
Final Fantasy 14 player only just finds 11-year-old feature after 6500 hours of play
We’ve all done it, taken ages to discover a very useful in-game feature. It took me way too long in Horizon Zero Dawn to realise that I could fast travel everywhere. I just kept on running, taking in the sights. In God of War, it was almost the end of the game before I realised that runic attacks could also be upgraded (I swear they don’t tell you).
Mass Effect 3 actually has a fourth ending and it might be the best of all
Synthesis, Control and Destruction. Those are the three endings of Mass Effect, aren't they? You're certainly correct, but this former BioWare developer has just shown us a fourth and much funnier ending for the epic sci-fi odyssey. Obviously, over the span of three games, there are a vast number of...
Warzone 2.0 DMZ is so unpopular people are paying to avoid playing it
When something seems too good to be true, it almost always is. Prior to Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s release, the DMZ mode sounded like it was going to be pretty great. People got the impression that it was going to basically be like Infinity Ward’s take on the extraction shooter Escape from Tarkov, and you wouldn’t think that you could go wrong with that.
Skyrim with 600 mods looks just like real life and my retinas are burning
Surely, surely there comes a point where people start to wonder how many mods is too many. Mods are fantastic things, of course - they can transform a game completely, with some making vital fixes like making it possible to pet the dogs in Skyrim. On the other hand, you’ve got the cursed ones which transform the cat from Stray into anything from Shrek to Spyro the Dragon.
Modern Warfare 2 will be free to play next month, says insider
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to go free to play during December, says notable insider Tom Henderson, in an effort to maintain the game's successes into the holiday season and hopefully in the new year. Even if we didn't have the sales figures to back it up,...
This excellent Star Wars game is free to download and keep now
November is a potentially dangerous time for gamers’ wallets everywhere. Although there’s always some great deals to be found, it can be very easy to fall into the trap of spending far more money on stuff than you would have done in the first place just because of things being available at good prices. And won’t someone please think of the backlogs?
Red Dead 2 sequel map and female protagonist concept sends fans wild
While the fans twiddle their thumbs for a new Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar Games, they're letting their imaginations run rampant with possibilities. Artificial intelligence gave it its best shot and then the community debated who would be the best character to continue on the epic series of games, and now, this map concept and accompanying storyline is causing a stir amongst players.
Call Of Duty games are more expensive to make than GTA 5, says Sony
Sony is not too pleased about Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision. I mean, there’s not really any reason why the company would be - one of its biggest rivals is set to get so much bigger, and own even more giant franchises like Overwatch, Spyro the Dragon and, of course, Call of Duty.
Live-action The Callisto Protocol trailer drops and now we need new pants
The Callisto Protocol might be the most brutal game of the year, pitting one man against infected monstrosities made super fast, super strong, and super gross by an alien virus. In the lead up to launch, the game just got a live-action trailer starring Josh Duhamel and one thing is for sure - this game is not sparing any sensibilities with its level of gore.
Another major PlayStation exclusive is set to receive a PC port
Earlier this year, PlayStation appointed their first ever senior director of PC planning and strategy to focus on increasing the number of PlayStation exclusives ported to PC. We’ve already seen Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and Marvel’s Spider-Man hop on over to the platform. This month, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles...
Hogwarts Legacy fans spot familiar character lurking in gameplay footage
The wait until Hogwarts Legacy releases lessens with each passing day. Once upon a time, we thought that the game might've been out by now, but our wizarding journey is officially set to begin on 10 February, 2023 - and it’s a day that most of us have been dreaming about for quite some time. A Hogwarts acceptance letter didn’t turn up for you either? Welcome to the muggle club.
Even Microsoft says that PlayStation games are "better" than their own
Since it was announced that Microsoft is planning to buy out Activision, the company has been forced to justify this decision to regulators around the world as it’s determined whether or not the acquisition would give the company an unfair market advantage. Makes sense, right?. The things that Microsoft...
Warzone 2.0 will soon add popular Metal Gear Solid feature
Warzone 2.0 may not be perfect, but it is providing us with heaps of entertainment. Players are hailing the “incredible” proximity chat feature which led to an epic zero kill win for one player who roleplayed as an Uber driver. It’s certainly gone down better than the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode which some players are paying to avoid. Ouch.
