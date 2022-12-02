Read full article on original website
Related
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
MrBeast and Geralt are coming to Fortnite, because literally anything goes now
Fortnite is welcoming Geralt of Rivia, All Might, the Incredible Hulk, the Doom Slayer and... YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson to the battle royale in Chapter 4. The game's Icon Series comprises individuals like Ariana Grande, Harry Kane, Neymar Jr, Naomi Osaka, Ninja and more, some with unique skins of their own. At this point, with all of the crossovers we've had and the ones yet to come, I wouldn't be surprised to learn that it's Heston Blumenthal pulling the strings behind the scenes on Chapter 4. Still, MrBeast is somewhat of an expected and unexpected choice.
Metal Gear Solid remake coming exclusively to PS5, says insider
The long-rumoured Metal Gear Solid remake is real, and coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, according to a new report. Rumours of a remake of the 1998 PlayStation classic have been circulating for years now, and it's fair to say fans had started losing hope. However, a new update seems to suggest that the coveted Metal Gear Solid revival is very much in development and will be released exclusively for Sony's new-gen console.
The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is a long, long way off according to Bethesda
Todd Howard, the big cheese at Bethesda, has said that The Elder Scrolls VI is nowhere near ready yet and that we'll be twiddling our thumbs in Skyrim for a while waiting for the newest entry. Is this surprising? At the start of 2022, we found out that the game...
Modern Warfare 2 will be free to play next month, says insider
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to go free to play during December, says notable insider Tom Henderson, in an effort to maintain the game's successes into the holiday season and hopefully in the new year. Even if we didn't have the sales figures to back it up,...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
Red Dead 2 sequel map and female protagonist concept sends fans wild
While the fans twiddle their thumbs for a new Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar Games, they're letting their imaginations run rampant with possibilities. Artificial intelligence gave it its best shot and then the community debated who would be the best character to continue on the epic series of games, and now, this map concept and accompanying storyline is causing a stir amongst players.
Dr Disrespect says one word got him banned from Warzone 2
Controversial YouTuber/banned Twitch streamer/video game developer Dr Disrespect has revealed exactly what he did to earn a ban in Call Of Duty: Warzone 2. The Call Of Duty community was baffled - shook, even - to discover that Dr Disrespect, real name Herschel Beahm, had been banned from Activision's shiny new battle royale after just a few days.
PlayStation Plus games for December have leaked online
Oh boy, it’s time. November is practically over, so it was only a matter of time before December’s free Essential tier PS Plus games were announced. And, well, they aren’t exactly official yet, but reliable leaker billbil-kun (via Dealabs) has an excellent track record when it comes to posting these freebies early, and that’s exactly who’s claiming these three titles are coming to the service in a few days time.
Another major PlayStation exclusive is set to receive a PC port
Earlier this year, PlayStation appointed their first ever senior director of PC planning and strategy to focus on increasing the number of PlayStation exclusives ported to PC. We’ve already seen Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and Marvel’s Spider-Man hop on over to the platform. This month, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles...
Hogwarts Legacy fans spot familiar character lurking in gameplay footage
The wait until Hogwarts Legacy releases lessens with each passing day. Once upon a time, we thought that the game might've been out by now, but our wizarding journey is officially set to begin on 10 February, 2023 - and it’s a day that most of us have been dreaming about for quite some time. A Hogwarts acceptance letter didn’t turn up for you either? Welcome to the muggle club.
Microsoft acquisition of Activision likely to be sued by the feds
I still find it pretty funny that arguably the biggest gaming news of 2022 came within the first few weeks of the year. Microsoft dropped the bombshell back in January that the company is planning to buy out Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion in the biggest gaming acquisition of all time.
The Elder Scrolls 6 is a "mid-sized" game, and fans aren't happy
There are few games on the horizon that command as much hype as The Elder Scrolls VI. Obviously, there’s GTA VI to look forward to as well, and people are also very excited for Bethesda’s other upcoming title, Starfield, but everyone’s been anticipating the next Elder Scrolls game for years now. It’s easy to forget with all the Skyrim re-releases, but we’ve been waiting for it for even longer than we have the next GTA.
Warzone 2.0 will soon add popular Metal Gear Solid feature
Warzone 2.0 may not be perfect, but it is providing us with heaps of entertainment. Players are hailing the “incredible” proximity chat feature which led to an epic zero kill win for one player who roleplayed as an Uber driver. It’s certainly gone down better than the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode which some players are paying to avoid. Ouch.
Twisted Metal TV show will capture the “balls-out fun and craziness” of the games
Lately, it feels like so many games are getting TV and movie adaptations. We have all sorts to look forward to, including HBO’s The Last of Us series and even a Gran Turismo movie. One adaptation that’s been in the works for a while is the Twisted Metal series....
Ghost spin-off will lead new Call Of Duty anthology series, says insider
Everyone loves Ghost. The iconic Call of Duty character has been everywhere since the release of Modern Warfare II - it’s hard to move online without seeing that side-eye meme or even a fan-cam edit (the guy has become very popular on TikTok amongst thirsty fans). Regardless of if...
Holy crap, Portal 3 is finally on the horizon
Everyone, ensure you're sitting down for this next one. Portal 3 is a possibility as concepts for the sequel have been brought before Valve, and it liked what the writers had to say. In an interview with Did You Know Gaming, co-writers Jay Pinkerton and Erik Wolpaw revealed that they...
The OG Star Wars Battlefront 2 is coming to PS4, PS5
The next Star Wars drought has officially begun. Season one of Andor has drawn to a close and we don’t know exactly when we’re going to get our next Star Wars fix. It’s been confirmed that season three of The Mandalorian will premiere on 1 March, 2023 - plus Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may not be too far away. If rumours are to be believed, many suspect Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming title will get a release date at next week’s The Game Awards.
Elden Ring: Dark Moon makes an epic game even greater
Elden Ring Dark Moon is a modpack that dramatically overhauls the original game with combat changes, new character classes, weapons and armor and even new hairstyles and glasses for your hero. Personally speaking, that last fact is the part I am most interested in, given that Elden Ring is a...
The Last Of Us actor Troy Baker wants to voice Daredevil in a video game
If you’re here on this website, chances are that’s because you play video games - which means you’ve probably encountered Troy Baker at some point in your life. If you’re a PlayStation fan, then you almost definitely have. Actor Troy Baker is perhaps best known for portraying Joel in The Last of Us series, but you may have seen him as Sam in the Uncharted games, Higgs in Death Stranding, and even as the Bitter Squirrel in God of War Ragnarök … the list goes on.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0