Warzone 2.0 players discover infinite money glitch that lets you max cash in seconds
It’s no secret that most Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 players aren’t exactly the biggest fans of the new DMZ mode. Prior to launch, it sounded like it was going to be pretty fun - many people got the impression that it was basically going to be Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty-flavoured take on Escape from Tarkov, but that isn’t exactly the case.
GTA 6 release date seemingly revealed in Microsoft acquisition documents
Oh lawd, it’s happening. Maybe. The world has been waiting not-so-patiently for official information about the next Grand Theft Auto game for what feels like forever now. The currently unnamed title (which everyone has been referring to as GTA VI) was confirmed to be in active development by Rockstar Games earlier this year - we’re still yet to see a trailer for it, but a huge leak recently surfaced which seemingly revealed the location and protagonists for the game, as well as some very early gameplay footage.
PlayStation 5 Slim trailer shows off a very sexy console
A concept of a slim PlayStation 5 is doing the rounds due to its sleek design and detachable disc drive - wait, where have we heard this one before?. Right, that's correct. A report in September alleged that Sony is going to launch a third PS5 model in twelve months time in order to replace the current iteration of the console on the market. Before anyone starts rolling up their sleeves, the only difference between this new model and the original one is that the successor would possess a detachable disc drive plugging in to the console through an extra USB-C port on the back of the unit.
Metal Gear Solid remake coming exclusively to PS5, says insider
The long-rumoured Metal Gear Solid remake is real, and coming exclusively to PlayStation 5, according to a new report. Rumours of a remake of the 1998 PlayStation classic have been circulating for years now, and it's fair to say fans had started losing hope. However, a new update seems to suggest that the coveted Metal Gear Solid revival is very much in development and will be released exclusively for Sony's new-gen console.
MrBeast and Geralt are coming to Fortnite, because literally anything goes now
Fortnite is welcoming Geralt of Rivia, All Might, the Incredible Hulk, the Doom Slayer and... YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson to the battle royale in Chapter 4. The game's Icon Series comprises individuals like Ariana Grande, Harry Kane, Neymar Jr, Naomi Osaka, Ninja and more, some with unique skins of their own. At this point, with all of the crossovers we've had and the ones yet to come, I wouldn't be surprised to learn that it's Heston Blumenthal pulling the strings behind the scenes on Chapter 4. Still, MrBeast is somewhat of an expected and unexpected choice.
Final Fantasy 14 player only just finds 11-year-old feature after 6500 hours of play
We’ve all done it, taken ages to discover a very useful in-game feature. It took me way too long in Horizon Zero Dawn to realise that I could fast travel everywhere. I just kept on running, taking in the sights. In God of War, it was almost the end of the game before I realised that runic attacks could also be upgraded (I swear they don’t tell you).
Dr Disrespect banned from Warzone 2.0, claims devs are trying to “make an example” out of him
Meanwhile, everyone has been enjoying the chaos of proximity chat. The new feature has already led to some hilarious moments on streams, but was also apparently the cause of popular streamer Herschel "Dr Disrespect" Beahm IV’s recent temporary ban from the game. Before we get into it, take a...
Modern Warfare 2 will be free to play next month, says insider
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to go free to play during December, says notable insider Tom Henderson, in an effort to maintain the game's successes into the holiday season and hopefully in the new year. Even if we didn't have the sales figures to back it up,...
Red Dead 2 sequel map and female protagonist concept sends fans wild
While the fans twiddle their thumbs for a new Red Dead Redemption from Rockstar Games, they're letting their imaginations run rampant with possibilities. Artificial intelligence gave it its best shot and then the community debated who would be the best character to continue on the epic series of games, and now, this map concept and accompanying storyline is causing a stir amongst players.
Skyrim with 600 mods looks just like real life and my retinas are burning
Surely, surely there comes a point where people start to wonder how many mods is too many. Mods are fantastic things, of course - they can transform a game completely, with some making vital fixes like making it possible to pet the dogs in Skyrim. On the other hand, you’ve got the cursed ones which transform the cat from Stray into anything from Shrek to Spyro the Dragon.
Holy crap, Portal 3 is finally on the horizon
Everyone, ensure you're sitting down for this next one. Portal 3 is a possibility as concepts for the sequel have been brought before Valve, and it liked what the writers had to say. In an interview with Did You Know Gaming, co-writers Jay Pinkerton and Erik Wolpaw revealed that they...
Live-action The Callisto Protocol trailer drops and now we need new pants
The Callisto Protocol might be the most brutal game of the year, pitting one man against infected monstrosities made super fast, super strong, and super gross by an alien virus. In the lead up to launch, the game just got a live-action trailer starring Josh Duhamel and one thing is for sure - this game is not sparing any sensibilities with its level of gore.
The Elder Scrolls 6 is a "mid-sized" game, and fans aren't happy
There are few games on the horizon that command as much hype as The Elder Scrolls VI. Obviously, there’s GTA VI to look forward to as well, and people are also very excited for Bethesda’s other upcoming title, Starfield, but everyone’s been anticipating the next Elder Scrolls game for years now. It’s easy to forget with all the Skyrim re-releases, but we’ve been waiting for it for even longer than we have the next GTA.
This excellent Star Wars game is free to download and keep now
November is a potentially dangerous time for gamers’ wallets everywhere. Although there’s always some great deals to be found, it can be very easy to fall into the trap of spending far more money on stuff than you would have done in the first place just because of things being available at good prices. And won’t someone please think of the backlogs?
Another major PlayStation exclusive is set to receive a PC port
Earlier this year, PlayStation appointed their first ever senior director of PC planning and strategy to focus on increasing the number of PlayStation exclusives ported to PC. We’ve already seen Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves and Marvel’s Spider-Man hop on over to the platform. This month, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles...
God Of War Ragnarök beats Elden Ring to scoop first Game of the Year award
It’s that time of year again and no, I’m not talking about Christmas. As December rolls around, so do those ‘Game of the Year’ lists. For the most part, Elden Ring seemed to have it in the bag this year but if you ask me, Horizon Forbidden West is actually 2022’s best open world game. A certain god threw his hat, or rather axe, into the race in the final stretch though.
Twisted Metal TV show will capture the “balls-out fun and craziness” of the games
Lately, it feels like so many games are getting TV and movie adaptations. We have all sorts to look forward to, including HBO’s The Last of Us series and even a Gran Turismo movie. One adaptation that’s been in the works for a while is the Twisted Metal series....
Hogwarts Legacy fans spot familiar character lurking in gameplay footage
The wait until Hogwarts Legacy releases lessens with each passing day. Once upon a time, we thought that the game might've been out by now, but our wizarding journey is officially set to begin on 10 February, 2023 - and it’s a day that most of us have been dreaming about for quite some time. A Hogwarts acceptance letter didn’t turn up for you either? Welcome to the muggle club.
Warzone 2.0 will soon add popular Metal Gear Solid feature
Warzone 2.0 may not be perfect, but it is providing us with heaps of entertainment. Players are hailing the “incredible” proximity chat feature which led to an epic zero kill win for one player who roleplayed as an Uber driver. It’s certainly gone down better than the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode which some players are paying to avoid. Ouch.
The OG Star Wars Battlefront 2 is coming to PS4, PS5
The next Star Wars drought has officially begun. Season one of Andor has drawn to a close and we don’t know exactly when we’re going to get our next Star Wars fix. It’s been confirmed that season three of The Mandalorian will premiere on 1 March, 2023 - plus Star Wars Jedi: Survivor may not be too far away. If rumours are to be believed, many suspect Respawn Entertainment’s upcoming title will get a release date at next week’s The Game Awards.
