Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor
The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue
Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
Days after Biden's face-to-face meeting with Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris is making a rare trip to a South China Sea hotspot
"The vice president is the highest-ranking US official ever to visit Palawan," a senior administration official said on Tuesday
WATCH: Xi Jinping's mask slips at G-20 as he is filmed reprimanding Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press
A visibly irate Chinese President Xi Jinping reprimanded Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for leaking to the press on the sidelines of the Group of 20 leaders summit Wednesday.
Inside the Chinese city where more billionaires live than New York City — once the richest city in China, it plans to get twice as rich in just 15 years
"People come for one purpose — to get rich, to make money," an expert in China's economy told Insider.
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
World Economic Forum chair Klaus Schwab declares on Chinese state TV: 'China is a model for many nations'
World Economic Forum founder and Chair Klaus Schwab told CGTN, a Chinese state-run news outlet, he believes China is a model for many other countries.
Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing
The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
CNBC
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, U.S. Commerce Secretary Raimondo says
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says China has prioritized its national security over economic growth and trade with other nations. The Commerce Secretary says the country has forced the U.S. to defend its workers, businesses and those of its allies and partners. Raimondo said China is attempting to game the global...
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
China’s Xi Jinping ‘unwilling’ to accept western Covid vaccines says US intelligence chief
Chinese leader Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with Covid-19, and while recent protests there are not a threat to Communist party rule, they could affect his personal standing, US director of national intelligence Avril Haines said. Although China’s daily Covid cases...
Xi Jinping blames China’s Covid protests on ‘frustrated students’, report says
China’s president Xi Jinping has blamed the continuing protests against the country’s strict Covid restrictions on “frustrated students”, according to a report.His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Mr Xi and European Council president Charles Michel, reported the South China Morning Post.During the meeting, Mr Michel “pleaded for use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s measures and government measures”, a senior EU official was quoted as saying.“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there were protests, claiming that after three years of Covid he had an issue...
coinchapter.com
EU asks the USA to stop bullying it against China
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The United States (USA) is going after China and wants its partners in Europe to join in. However, President Joe Biden’s attempts to create a larger alliance against the Asian giant may eventually fail. The European Union (EU) is too dependent on China. It simply can’t back the USA against it.
AOL Corp
Biden says after Xi meeting he doesn’t believe there is ‘imminent attempt’ from China to invade Taiwan
President Biden told reporters Monday following his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that he does "not think there's any imminent attempt on the part of China to invade Taiwan." Biden made the remark when asked about whether a new Cold War with China could be avoided and the possibility...
London says no to a big Chinese Embassy, in a blow to Beijing ties
Local officials in London rejected plans for a massive, new Chinese Embassy, a bitter setback for China's government that once promised a "golden age" for its British relations.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
defensenews.com
Chinese, Russian long-range bombers make reciprocal base visits
MELBOURNE, Australia – Chinese and Russian long-range bombers made reciprocal visits to each other’s bases following a joint patrol over regional waters, marking the first such visit following a bomber patrol involving the two countries. The patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on...
Will Jiang Zemin Get a State Funeral in China?
China's former paramount leader died on Wednesday from multiple organ failure at age 96, the Chinese Communist Party said.
Comments / 0