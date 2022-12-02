ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Washington Examiner

Macron chooses China over the US, rebuking Biden's state visit honor

The struggle between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party is the keystone geopolitical issue of our time. Whether the U.S. is able to preserve the post-1945 democratic international order, or whether China replaces said order with a Beijing-led mercantilist rule, will heavily determine global freedom and prosperity in the 21st century. Americans may soon fight and die over this contest. The support of U.S. allies in constraining China’s imperial excesses is thus absolutely critical.
The Independent

North Korea: Biden warns Xi US will have to step up military presence if nuclear and missile tests continue

Joe Biden has told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that Beijing carried the obligation to tell North Korea to not engage in long range nuclear testing, failing which Washington will step up its military presence in the Korean region to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan.It is difficult to say with certainty that China can exert pressure on its longtime ally North Korea to abstain from the nuclear testing of weapons which it has not done after 2017, Mr Biden said, as the two world leaders met in Bali on Monday."I’m confident China’s not looking for...
The Independent

VP Harris has brief encounter with China's leader Xi

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke briefly with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday in another step toward keeping lines of communication open between the two biggest economies. A White House official said Harris and Xi exchanged remarks Saturday while heading into a closed-door meeting at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum’s summit in Bangkok. The official said Harris echoed President Joe Biden’s comment to Xi at an meeting between the two leaders earlier in the week that China and the U.S. must keep lines of communication open to “responsibly manage the competition between our countries.” The official spoke on...
The Independent

Hong Kong rejects US report saying it has entered ‘a new era of total control’ from Beijing

The Hong Kong administration "vehemently" refuted a report by a US congressional advisory panel that suggested that the city was under “a new era of control” from Beijing with a rubber-stamp legislature and diminishing freedoms.The city's administration under chief executive John Lee in a statement on Wednesday said the report "again made slandering remarks and ill-intentioned political attacks". It asked the US to stop “maliciously interfering” in the affairs of Hong Kong.A report released by the bipartisan US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted that with Beijing's "handpicked chief executive now at the helm, China firmly controls all branches...
The Independent

Xi Jinping blames China’s Covid protests on ‘frustrated students’, report says

China’s president Xi Jinping has blamed the continuing protests against the country’s strict Covid restrictions on “frustrated students”, according to a report.His comments came during a three-hour meeting in Beijing on Thursday between Mr Xi and European Council president Charles Michel, reported the South China Morning Post.During the meeting, Mr Michel “pleaded for use of vaccines and then raised the question of China’s measures and government measures”, a senior EU official was quoted as saying.“And the response we got from the president was explaining why there were protests, claiming that after three years of Covid he had an issue...
coinchapter.com

EU asks the USA to stop bullying it against China

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — The United States (USA) is going after China and wants its partners in Europe to join in. However, President Joe Biden’s attempts to create a larger alliance against the Asian giant may eventually fail. The European Union (EU) is too dependent on China. It simply can’t back the USA against it.
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
defensenews.com

Chinese, Russian long-range bombers make reciprocal base visits

MELBOURNE, Australia – Chinese and Russian long-range bombers made reciprocal visits to each other’s bases following a joint patrol over regional waters, marking the first such visit following a bomber patrol involving the two countries. The patrol over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea on...

