Football rumours: FA to consider foreign candidates if Gareth Southgate stands down
What the papers sayThe Football Association will consider foreign candidates to replace Gareth Southgate if the England manager decides to stand down from his post, the Daily Telegraph reports.The paper adds that former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel are among those open to the prospect of succeeding Southgate, who said he needed time to consider his future as England head coach after the World Cup quarter-final exit against France.Staying on the topic of who will replace the England boss, the Daily Star speculates FA bosses are considering Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers. The 49-year-old has...
Harry Maguire hits out at referee after France defeat
Harry Maguire criticises referee Wilton Sampaio following England's World Cup defeat against France.
Chelsea 3-2 Reading WSL: Player ratings as Blues survive Royals fightback
Player ratings from Chelsea 3-2 Reading in the WSL.
How to watch Liverpool vs Lyon on TV & live stream - Dubai Super Cup
Live stream details and predicted lineup for Liverpool's Dubai Super Cup clash with Lyon.
Gareth Taylor defiant about Man City's WSL title chances
Gareth Taylor assesses Man City's WSL title chances, despite dropping points against Man Utd.
Casemiro reacts to Brazil's World Cup exit
Brazil midfielder Casemiro speaks of his regret at seeing his country exit the World Cup.
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss
Hugo Lloris sympathises with Harry Kane following World Cup penalty miss.
Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz leaves World Cup
Spanish referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not be assigned any further games at the 2022 World Cup and will return home.
Twitter reacts as Morocco stun Portugal to advance to World Cup semi-finals
How social media reacted to Morocco's stunning World Cup win against Portugal.
Gary Neville fumes at 'joke of a referee' after England World Cup exit
Gary Neville vents at 'joke of a referee' Wilton Sampaio after England's World Cup elimination at the hands of France.
Wilton Sampaio: England vs France referee could be handed World Cup final
Referee Wilton Sampaio could be chosen to officiate the World Cup final despite coming under heavy criticism for his performance in the quarter-final between England and France.
England and France unchanged ahead of crunch World Cup meeting
Confirmed lineups as England take on France at the World Cup.
Five things Liverpool must address following the World Cup
Five things Liverpool need to address when the Premier League returns.
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England
What Antoine Griezmann said at half-time during France's win over England.
Liverpool 1-3 Lyon: Player ratings as Reds slip to mid-season friendly defeat
Match report and player ratings from the mid-season friendly between Liverpool and Lyon.
Gareth Southgate praises England players despite France heartbreak
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media after England's World Cup defeat against France.
Transfer rumours: Arsenal renew Vlahovic interest; Shaw on Barcelona radar
Saturday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Joao Felix, Luke Shaw, Christian Pulisic & more.
Liverpool legend gives verdict on midfield target Yunus Musah
Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has given his verdict on midfield target Yunus Musah, who starred at the 2022 World Cup for the United States.
Man City 1-1 Man Utd WSL: Player ratings as points shared at Etihad Stadium
Player ratings from the WSL Manchester derby between Man City & Man Utd at the Etihad Stadium.
FA release powerful statement after England World Cup exit
The CEO of the Football Association, Mark Bullingham, says there is immense pride in the performances of Gareth Southgate's England at the World Cup.
