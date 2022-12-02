ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

UGA football legend Quentin Moses remembered as 'protector' by his family

ATHENS, Ga. - Before the Georgia Bulldogs beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Championship on Saturday, the Bulldogs last beat the Tigers in the 2005 conference title game. All-American Quentin Moses was a force for the Bulldogs on the field throughout the 2000s. But he may be made a bigger...
dawgnation.com

Gimme5: Big changes on tap for Georgia football, QB position at center stage

ATLANTA — Publicly, Kirby Smart isn’t looking outside or past today’s SEC Championship Game against LSU. But the Georgia head coach did not build his No. 1-ranked Bulldogs’ program into a dynamo without expert roster management and thorough planning. Smart politely side-stepped questions during a Thursday...
The Spun

Early Score Predictions For College Football Playoff Games

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is officially set on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, we'll have No. 1 seed Georgia taking on No. 4 seed Ohio State. In the other semifinal, we'll get No. 2 seed Michigan taking on No. 3 seed TCU. It's early, but it's never too early...
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia officially proves that they’re the top dawgs in the SEC

The Georgia Bulldogs showed the Southeastern Conference who’s boss by defeating Brian Kelly and his Louisiana State University Tigers 50 to 30 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta yesterday. As is the theme with this year’s iteration of the junkyard dawgs the win was by no means perfect,...
LSUCountry

Everything Brian Kelly, Players Said Following SEC Championship Game

It wasn't the result the Tigers wanted in their SEC Championship showdown against No. 1 Georgia, but Head Coach Brian Kelly detailed how proud he is of this program. Here's everything Brian Kelly said following the loss including a few tidbits from Mekhi Wingo and Malik Nabers:. BRIAN KELLY: Congratulations...
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia's kick block return touchdown | Was it legal?

ATLANTA — Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith shocked everybody in the first quarter of the SEC Championship when he picked up a blocked field goal and returned it 95 yards for a touchdown, much to the dismay of LSU. The kick was blocked and the ball sputtered to the...
bulldawgillustrated.com

Daily Dawg Thread: December 03, 2022

The University of Georgia men’s basketball team played stellar defense and won the rebounding battle to pick up a victory against the Florida A&M Rattlers, 68-46, elevating head coach Mike White to the 250th win of his coaching career on Friday evening in Stegeman Coliseum as witnessed by 6,673 spectators.
LSUCountry

SEC Championship Game Ticket Prices Dropping, Seats Available

Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
WGAU

NE Ga police blotter includes fatal fire in Athens

The body of a 56 year-old man was found in a home that burned on Springtree Road in Athens. That’s off Lexington Road on Athens east side. There is no word yet on cause of death for Alvin Beckom Jr., nor has the cause of the fire been determined. Athens-Clarke County Police and Athens-Clarke County firefighters are investigating.
WGAU

Balloting comes to a close at five early voting precincts in Athens

A week of early voting comes to a close today in Athens, with voters casting advance ballots ahead of next Tuesday’s US Senate runoff. The early voting wraps up at 5 o’clock this afternoon at the Elections Office on Washington Street, the Library on Baxter Street, the Tennis Center on Lexington Road, the Miriam Moore Community Center on McKinley Drive, and the Extension Office on Cleveland Road in Bogart. Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is trying to hold off a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker.

