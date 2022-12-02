ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son, 20, is caught on bodycam telling police: ‘My dad’s the governor’

Body-camera footage from a Halloween incident involving the Oklahoma governor’s son has gone viral as it appears to show the intoxicated 20-year-old brushing off police concerns due to who his father is. The footage obtained by OKC Fox shows Governor Kevin Stitt’s son John, who goes by Drew, standing in front of an officer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween night.Deputies from the local sheriff’s office had been deployed to Guthrie Haunts, a 30,000-sqft indoor scare space located just 37 miles north of Oklahoma City, after finding a box that contained two rifles, two pistols, several magazines,...
New York Post

Remains found in Georgia landfill belong to Quinton Simon: FBI

Bones found in a Georgia landfill were the remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI confirmed Monday. The agency said it was able to confirm the 20-month-old’s remains through DNA analysis and has now stopped the painstaking search of the Superior Landfill in Savannah, Georgia. Little Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, was charged with her son’s disappearance and murder last week. The mom, 22, first reported Quinton missing on October 5, saying he had disappeared from the home where she lived with her other child, her boyfriend, and her mom. The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance quickly became criminal in nature, and police announced they believed the boy was no longer alive. In coordination with the Chatham County Police, the FBI spent five weeks combing through the landfill for Quinton’s remains, starting on October 18. Last week police announced they found human remains at the landfill which they believed belonged to the child. “On Monday, November 28th, authorities officially ceased operations at the landfill,” the FBI said, thanking local police for the “monumental team effort.”
The Independent

Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state

Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
CBS Chicago

Dunbar Vocational Career Academy principal removed amid misconduct investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gerald Morrow, principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville, has been removed from his duties due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.The Chicago Public Schools also said the director of school culture, Marva Nichols, has been suspended while the investigation is pending.CPS did not reveal what kind of misconduct is being investigated."To ensure a student-centered school environment, these individuals have been removed prior to the completion of the investigation," CPS Network 17 Chief of Schools Myron Hester said in a letter to families. "We are fully committed to supporting the Dunbar community through this challenging situation."CPS says former high school Romona Outlaw will serve as administrator-in-charge at Dunbar in the interim.
The Independent

Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’

A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
iheart.com

Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch

A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...
TheDailyBeast

FBI Investigating Mystery Death of American Woman on Vacation in Mexico

The FBI is now investigating the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman from North Carolina who died mysteriously last month while vacationing in Mexico, NBC News reports. Robinson’s friends blamed her death on alcohol poisoning, but Mexican authorities have opened a homicide investigation, The Daily Beast reported Thursday. Robinson, who had run a successful hair-braiding business, was on vacation with six friends, dying less than 24 hours after arriving in Mexico. Her family said her autopsy showed that her neck had been broken and her spinal cord was cracked. The U.S. State Department said they “offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” but has yet to comment further on the investigation.Read it at NBC News
buzzfeednews.com

Police Released The Virginia Walmart Shooter's "Death Note" As Survivors Recount What Happened During The Attack

Jessie Wilczewski had only been working at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, for five days before the deadly shooting occurred. On Tuesday evening, her shift began as normal, with a meeting in the breakroom at 10 p.m., and then all of a sudden, she looked up and saw the "team lead" in the doorway with his hands up holding a gun, Wilczewski recalled in an interview with CNN.
CBS Philly

U.S. Marshals, FBI warn of phone scams impersonating them

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phone scammers are posing as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials, prompting a response from the agencies this weekend. In the scams, callers tell the victims they can avoid being arrested by sending them cash or a prepaid debit card.Authorities are reminding people none of these officials would call or offer this deal.

