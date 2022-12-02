Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued in death of Shanquella Robinson, North Carolina woman attacked in Mexico
An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported.
Oklahoma marijuana farm homicide: Authorities say all 4 victims ‘executed’ were Chinese nationals
Four Chinese nationals were "executed," and a fifth, also Chinese, was injured on a marijuana farm in Oklahoma Sunday, according to authorities.
Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son, 20, is caught on bodycam telling police: ‘My dad’s the governor’
Body-camera footage from a Halloween incident involving the Oklahoma governor’s son has gone viral as it appears to show the intoxicated 20-year-old brushing off police concerns due to who his father is. The footage obtained by OKC Fox shows Governor Kevin Stitt’s son John, who goes by Drew, standing in front of an officer with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office on Halloween night.Deputies from the local sheriff’s office had been deployed to Guthrie Haunts, a 30,000-sqft indoor scare space located just 37 miles north of Oklahoma City, after finding a box that contained two rifles, two pistols, several magazines,...
Remains found in Georgia landfill belong to Quinton Simon: FBI
Bones found in a Georgia landfill were the remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI confirmed Monday. The agency said it was able to confirm the 20-month-old’s remains through DNA analysis and has now stopped the painstaking search of the Superior Landfill in Savannah, Georgia. Little Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, was charged with her son’s disappearance and murder last week. The mom, 22, first reported Quinton missing on October 5, saying he had disappeared from the home where she lived with her other child, her boyfriend, and her mom. The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance quickly became criminal in nature, and police announced they believed the boy was no longer alive. In coordination with the Chatham County Police, the FBI spent five weeks combing through the landfill for Quinton’s remains, starting on October 18. Last week police announced they found human remains at the landfill which they believed belonged to the child. “On Monday, November 28th, authorities officially ceased operations at the landfill,” the FBI said, thanking local police for the “monumental team effort.”
Georgia Officials Investigating Police Officers Seen On Video Beating Black Man in Prison Cell
Yet another police beating has been captured on video and has gone viral. Investigators are looking into the latest incident, which was filmed at a jail in Camden County, Georgia on Sept. 3. According to The Associated Press, the video shows five deputies jumping on Jarrett Hobbs, who was booked...
Alabama 'execution survivor' reaches settlement with state
Alabama won't seek another lethal injection date for an inmate whose September execution had been halted because of problems establishing an intravenous line, according to the terms of a settlement agreement approved on Monday.The state agreed to never use lethal injection again as an execution method to put Alan Eugene Miller to death. Any future effort to execute him will be done by nitrogen hypoxia, an execution method authorized in Alabama but that has never been used to carry out a death sentence in the US. There is currently no protocol in place for using nitrogen hypoxia.On Tuesday, U.S....
‘Inappropriate romance’ between child, predator led to triple slaying
The slaying of three family members in a Riverside home stemmed from an “inappropriate romance between a predator and child” that spun out of control without any warning signs of an imminent threat, the older sister of one of the victims said Wednesday. “Nobody could imagine this crime...
Man arrested in connection with 'executions' of 4 people at an Oklahoma marijuana growing operation, authorities say
A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killings of four Chinese nationals at a marijuana growing operation in Oklahoma, which investigators have described as "executions," officials said.
Armed bystander in Florida stops attack on pregnant woman
A Florida pregnant woman was being brutally assaulted in a Publix parking lot when an armed bystander stopped the attack by pulling out his pistol on the attacker.
Dunbar Vocational Career Academy principal removed amid misconduct investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gerald Morrow, principal of Dunbar Vocational Career Academy in Bronzeville, has been removed from his duties due to an investigation into alleged misconduct.The Chicago Public Schools also said the director of school culture, Marva Nichols, has been suspended while the investigation is pending.CPS did not reveal what kind of misconduct is being investigated."To ensure a student-centered school environment, these individuals have been removed prior to the completion of the investigation," CPS Network 17 Chief of Schools Myron Hester said in a letter to families. "We are fully committed to supporting the Dunbar community through this challenging situation."CPS says former high school Romona Outlaw will serve as administrator-in-charge at Dunbar in the interim.
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
Federal inmate tried to shoot visitor at Arizona prison camp
A federal prison inmate was able to obtain a firearm at a prison in Arizona and then pulled it out in a visitation room and pointed it at a visitor’s head.
Woman exposed as ‘fake reporter’ at Idaho murders press conference after asking ‘if killer may be female’
A woman posing as a reporter for a student newspaper attended a press conference by Moscow police in the Idaho quadruple murder case and asked questions to officers about the progress of the probe.On 13 November four University of Idaho students — Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kerndole and Ethan Chapin — were stabbed to death at their off-campus home.A fortnight later, the police are yet to identify any suspects in the case.At a press conference conducted by the police on 23 November, a woman who identified herself as Destiny Martin with The Pathfinder, the student newspaper at Lewis-Clark...
Utah investigators ID suspect in 1972 unsolved murder of Army veteran, rape of woman
Investigators have identified a suspect in the cold case murder of Army veteran Gregory Dahl Nickell, who was brutally killed over Thanksgiving weekend nearly 50 years ago.
Florida Doctor Accused Of Raping Sedated Patients Found Dead In A Ditch
A Florida doctor accused of raping two female patients while they were sedated was found dead in a ditch near his home. Eric Andrew Salata, 54, was arrested last week and charged with two counts of sexual battery to a physically helpless person. Authorities said they received two complaints from...
Two women indicted for murder in bizarre attack on college students in Alabama woods
A federal grand jury this week indicted two women in separate but related indictments for murder, kidnapping, robbery, and unlawful use of a firearm in the shooting death of a Florida college student who was exploring a national forest in Alabama with his girlfriend. Authorities believe one of the two...
FBI Investigating Mystery Death of American Woman on Vacation in Mexico
The FBI is now investigating the death of Shanquella Robinson, a 25-year-old woman from North Carolina who died mysteriously last month while vacationing in Mexico, NBC News reports. Robinson’s friends blamed her death on alcohol poisoning, but Mexican authorities have opened a homicide investigation, The Daily Beast reported Thursday. Robinson, who had run a successful hair-braiding business, was on vacation with six friends, dying less than 24 hours after arriving in Mexico. Her family said her autopsy showed that her neck had been broken and her spinal cord was cracked. The U.S. State Department said they “offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” but has yet to comment further on the investigation.Read it at NBC News
Police Released The Virginia Walmart Shooter's "Death Note" As Survivors Recount What Happened During The Attack
Jessie Wilczewski had only been working at the Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, for five days before the deadly shooting occurred. On Tuesday evening, her shift began as normal, with a meeting in the breakroom at 10 p.m., and then all of a sudden, she looked up and saw the "team lead" in the doorway with his hands up holding a gun, Wilczewski recalled in an interview with CNN.
U.S. Marshals, FBI warn of phone scams impersonating them
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Phone scammers are posing as the FBI, U.S. Marshals, court officers, or other law enforcement officials, prompting a response from the agencies this weekend. In the scams, callers tell the victims they can avoid being arrested by sending them cash or a prepaid debit card.Authorities are reminding people none of these officials would call or offer this deal.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
