Bones found in a Georgia landfill were the remains of missing toddler Quinton Simon, the FBI confirmed Monday. The agency said it was able to confirm the 20-month-old’s remains through DNA analysis and has now stopped the painstaking search of the Superior Landfill in Savannah, Georgia. Little Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, was charged with her son’s disappearance and murder last week. The mom, 22, first reported Quinton missing on October 5, saying he had disappeared from the home where she lived with her other child, her boyfriend, and her mom. The investigation into Quinton’s disappearance quickly became criminal in nature, and police announced they believed the boy was no longer alive. In coordination with the Chatham County Police, the FBI spent five weeks combing through the landfill for Quinton’s remains, starting on October 18. Last week police announced they found human remains at the landfill which they believed belonged to the child. “On Monday, November 28th, authorities officially ceased operations at the landfill,” the FBI said, thanking local police for the “monumental team effort.”

6 DAYS AGO