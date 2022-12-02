ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Dawg Thread: December 05, 2022

Video/Transcript: Kirby Smart and Ryan Day Peach Bowl Selection Sunday Presser. MATT GARVEY: I’d like to welcome everyone to the Selection Sunday press conference for the 2022 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Today we’ll be joined by two head coaches and Chick-Fil-A CEO Gary Stokan.
Georgia officially proves that they’re the top dawgs in the SEC

The Georgia Bulldogs showed the Southeastern Conference who’s boss by defeating Brian Kelly and his Louisiana State University Tigers 50 to 30 in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta yesterday. As is the theme with this year’s iteration of the junkyard dawgs the win was by no means perfect,...

