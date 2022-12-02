Read full article on original website
theregistrysocal.com
First Industrial Realty Trust Pays $15MM for 46,800 SQFT Industrial Building in Perris
The Inland Empire has seen no shortage of industrial sales activity in recent months. In one recent transaction, an entity tracing to First Industrial Realty Trust acquired a 46,800 square foot industrial property from an entity tracing to Kirk Harkey for $15 million, or about $320 per square foot. The...
eastcountymagazine.org
GOLDEN DOOR ACQUIRES 1,988-ACRE NEWLAND SIERRA SITE IN MERRIAM MOUNTAINS AS PRESERVE, ENDS BATTLE OVER HOUSING PROPOSAL
December 4, 2022 (San Marcos) – The battle to protect nearly 2,000 acres in San Diego’s North County from development is over. Two years after voters approved ballot Measure B to block construction of the controversial Newland Sierra housing project previously approved by San Diego’s Board of Supervisors, one of the project’s leading opponents, Golden Door spa, has acquired the property to preserve it as open space and wildlife habitat for generations to come.
theregistrysocal.com
Wimatex Acquires 70,262 SQFT Office Portfolio in North San Diego for Nearly $14MM
SAN DIEGO, Calif. – December 2, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the sale of a 70,262-square-foot multi-tenant Class A office portfolio in the cities of Vista and Carlsbad (San Diego), California. Located at 1800 Thibodo Rd and 1959 Palomar Oaks Way, the two-building portfolio was 100% leased at the time of sale and was acquired by Wimatex, inc. for approximately $13.94 million.
theregistrysocal.com
Sares Regis Group Sells Eastvale Industrial Property Totaling More Than 760,000 SQFT for $220MM
As industrial demand in the Inland Empire remains high, properties continue to trade hands. In one recent transaction, Sares Regis disposed of an approximately 760,000 square foot industrial property in Eastvale. According to public records, the property was acquired by an entity linked to NFI Industries for $220 million, or about $289 per square foot.
viatravelers.com
15 Best Tours in Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is a mid-size city in the Coachella Valley of California known for its desert hot springs, golf courses, mid-century modern architecture, vintage boutiques, and the San Jacinto Mountains. Located in Southern California, Palm Springs is only forty miles from the famous Joshua Tree National Park desert landscape, making it a popular travel destination for adventure seekers! In addition, there is so much history and culture in the greater Palm Springs area, as it’s the home of the ancient Native American Cahuilla tribes, so many visitors come to learn the area’s history.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana officials are excited about plans for revitalizing downtown
For many years, city leaders have wanted to revitalize the downtown area of Fontana, and now their plans are beginning to take shape. The city recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a mixed-use project at 8480 Nuevo Avenue which will feature a 29-unit apartment building (including two “affordable” apartments) as well as a restaurant on the first floor.
Californians reluctant to cash in their inflation-relief debit cards: Here's why
"Who made the decision from our government in Sacramento? They couldn't find a decent bank in California?" asked one frustrated Californian who refused to activate his Middle Class Tax Refund debit card and instead requested a check.
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
knewsradio.com
RivCo Uses Vague Language & Generalities Describing New Health Initiative Based On The Zip Code Where You Live
Great backyard with swimming pool and lounge chairs in American Suburban luxury house. Northwest, USA. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. Here is the official press release from Riverside County:. Riverside University Health System-Public Health (RUHS-PH) is launching Blue Zones Activate, a comprehensive policy-based initiative that uses an evidence-based approach...
theregistrysocal.com
2,500 SQFT 7-Eleven Trades in $4.6MM Deal
Irvine, CA – December 1, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Senior Vice President Mehran Foroughi with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Services Group in the Orange County office completed the purchase of 2,500 square foot of convenience store and full-size service station property net leased to 7-Eleven in Chatsworth, Calif. Mehran represented the buyer, a California based private investor, in the transaction. The seller, Desoto Holding, LLC, was represented by Senior Vice President Alex Kozakov and Patrick Wade of CBRE. The sale price totaled $4,600,000 or $1,840 per square foot.
Fontana Herald News
Habitat for Humanity provides new home for family
It was like Thanksgiving and Christmas rolled into one for future homeowner Natalie and her family as they witnessed the arrival of their new home on Nov. 29 to a lot in San Bernardino. The event marks the first new house provided by Habitat for Humanity San Bernardino Area, Inc....
foxla.com
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years
LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years. The historical landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year. Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than...
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
Fox40
Disneyland offers ticket deal for Southern California residents
The Disneyland Resort announced Thursday a ticket deal exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, residents can purchase a three-day, one-park-per-day weekday ticket for $73 per person. The standard price for this ticket offer is $83 for one ticket. The tickets don’t have to be used consecutively.
NBC San Diego
Family Friendly Holiday Events in Southern California
The holiday season is finally here and families in Southern California might be wondering what type of activities they can do in order to begin the celebrations. Don't fret because we've got you and your family covered with fun events happening all over Southern California. Sawdust Winter Fantasy. If you’re...
Experts: Research shows dust particles at the Salton sea cause breathing issues
Experts said that there's research to show that dust particles at the Salton Sea are causing asthma and breathing issues. Today, a forum was held at the University of California Riverside Palm Desert campus. News Channel 3 spoke with residents who live near the Salton Sea and experts about solutions that will help the quality of life. "We The post Experts: Research shows dust particles at the Salton sea cause breathing issues appeared first on KESQ.
Gizmodo
California's Water Thieves Are Getting Away With It
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. It’s not easy enforcing water regulations in the West. Just ask the officials in California who have been trying for almost a decade to penalize a man who took water from the river system that feeds San Francisco and bottled it for sale to stores like Starbucks.
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
