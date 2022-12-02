Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Dr Pepper SEC championship game halftime contest booed, both students awarded $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl
Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 13 loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) turned an extremely tight game into a disastrous mess Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) thanks to a historic fourth-quarter collapse. Despite being down just 21-19 going into the fourth quarter, the Colts allowed 33 unanswered points on four turnovers. The result was an embarrassing...
November Signing Roundup: List of Pensacola-area high school athlete signing their LOI
At the end of the 2021-2022 school year, Dezire Gee, a junior at the time, watched from the Pine Forest High School gymnasium stands as five of Eagles track and field teammates each signed letters of intent to compete at the collegiate level. One of those signees was Caliya Gee,...
