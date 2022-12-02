ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Missouri Is Reportedly Refusing To Play Kansas In The Liberty Bowl

Apparently, Missouri is being a little bratty about their Liberty Bowl matchup. Per Action Network... The Border War between Missouri and Kansas has been dormant since 2011, but there was an opportunity for the iconic rivalry to resume in the Liberty Bowl this month. There was just one problem: Missouri...
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 13 loss to Cowboys

The Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1) turned an extremely tight game into a disastrous mess Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys (9-3) thanks to a historic fourth-quarter collapse. Despite being down just 21-19 going into the fourth quarter, the Colts allowed 33 unanswered points on four turnovers. The result was an embarrassing...

