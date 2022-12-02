Read full article on original website
Grenade found in river, destroyed using explosive in Trigg County
A road was shut down in Trigg County for several hours on Sunday following the discovery of a grenade in the river, which was destroyed using an explosive.
Woman flown to Nashville hospital following Parkway accident
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital following an accident Saturday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County. It happened about 11:30 a.m. near the 8 mile-marker on the northbound side and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says a woman who is eight months pregnant was flown by Air Evac to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be evaluated for possible abdominal injuries.
Explosive Destroyed, Roadway Reopened In Cadiz
Authorities have reopened South Road in downtown Cadiz after the bomb squad has safely destroyed an explosive found Sunday afternoon. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that was a military explosive was removed.
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
Mayfield, Paducah (KY) Fire Departments Receive Grants from Firehouse Subs Foundation
A special Giving Tuesday celebration took place in western Kentucky Tuesday. The Mayfield Fire Department, Paducah Fire Department and Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation came together to celebrate grants given to both fire departments, KFVS12.com reported. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation donated $49,983 to the Mayfield Fire Department to replace...
Blood River Association AMS at heart of recovery efforts in Marshall County
HARDIN, Ky. (KT) – Life changed for many in western Kentucky since tornadoes carved a destructive path through western Kentucky last December. Mark Sickling, the associational mission strategist for the 46 churches in the Blood River Association, has had a dual role since Dec. 11, 2021, the day after the tornadoes left in their wake unimaginable misery for thousands.
Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
Man Injured In Construction Accident At Cadiz Farmers Market Site
A worker at the Cadiz Farmer’s Market construction site in downtown Cadiz was flown to a Nashville hospital after the frame of the structure collapsed Saturday morning. Emergency personnel say the man, believed to be around 35 years old, was working on the structure when it collapsed before 8 am, trapping him underneath the debris. After he was dug out from beneath the lumber, he was taken by ambulance to Trigg County Hospital and later transferred to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Car hits horse and buggy in Trigg County, 2 hurt
A wreck involving a horse and buggy on Buffalo Cerulean Road in Trigg County sent two people to the hospital Friday morning. The Trigg County Sheriff's office said a car driven by Robbie Cain of Princeton struck a horse and buggy near the intersection of Kentucky 128. WKDZ reported that...
Students evacuated from West Tennessee school due to threat
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday around 12:40 p.m., West Carroll Junior/Senior High School staff discovered a possible bomb threat from a student in the school. This threat was discovered after a faculty member heard about it from several students. Then the staff followed their crisis training, which included evacuating...
Kentucky tornado survivors living in limbo nearly one year later
MAYFIELD — Makayla Puckett didn’t feel comfortable with talking about what happened until recently. She would speak about that December 2021 night and have to sometimes stop herself, the trauma too much to recollect. The 25-year-old mother of two kids remembers squeezing into a small closet of their...
Deadly head-on crash under investigation in Calloway County, Ky.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police is investigating a head-on crash that claimed the life of a passenger in Calloway County. The crash happened Wednesday, November 30, before 8 p.m. on KY 121 at the intersection of Rob Mason Road. According to KSP, a Paducah man driving an...
Cadiz Man Injured In Rockcastle Road Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Rockcastle Road in Trigg County Friday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says Tommy Hillyard was southbound when he lost control of his truck causing it to run off the road striking a tree before overturning. He was taken by...
One person dead after shooting in Clarksville parking lot
A homicide investigation is underway after one person was found shot in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
Motorcyclist flown to Nashville following Clarksville crash
Lane closures have been cleared along Madison Street in Clarksville after police handled a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle that left at least one person injured.
Collision in Calloway County kills Madisonville man
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal collision in Calloway County that claimed the life of a Hopkins County man. According to a news release, troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision in KY-121 North at the intersection of Rob Mason Road around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. Investigation determined that 21-year-old Huskey Hutch of Paducah was traveling northbound on KY-121 while a vehicle pulling a trailer that reportedly did not have lights was traveling in the same lane.
Local Firefighters Battle Multiple Blazes
Local firefighters were kept busy these past few days responding to a variety of fires. The home of Robert Solomon, located at 214 Blooming Grove South of McKenzie in Weakley County, was destroyed by a late afternoon fire on Sunday, Nov. 20. After receiving a fire call at approximately 5:15...
One injured in Caldwell County crash
The Caldwell County Sheriff’s is investigating after a Princeton man was hurt in a single-vehicle collision early Thursday morning. According to a news release, deputies responded to the intersection of Cassidy Avenue and Highway 91 around 2:15 a.m. for reports of an accident with injuries. Investigation determined that 20-year-old Ethan Rickard of Princeton was heading north on Highway 91 near the intersection in Fredonia when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, entered the parking lot of a local business and struck the post of the lighted metal business sign.
Crash shuts down intersection in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A crash in McCracken County has shut down a road Friday. The crash happened at McKendree Church Road and Hwy. 286. The road is completely closed, according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
