Leonardo DiCaprio might have broken his own habit of dating women aged 25 and under with his blossoming relationship with 27-year-old Gigi Hadid, but it seems like some bachelor habits seem to die hard. The 48-year-old actor was spotted chatting it up with a bunch of models at a party following the first day of Art Basel Miami, none of whom were Hadid — and it has fans wondering what the official status of the two’s relationship is. The Don’t Look Up! actor reportedly celebrated the first day of the international art convention at a party for men’s clothing...

4 DAYS AGO