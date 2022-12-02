Read full article on original website
Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The star shares her stage looks as she performs in Mexico.
Julia Roberts proves stripes and skirt suits do mix with incredible outfit we want to replicate
Julia Roberts makes a fashion statement while catching a jazz performance in NYC
Jennifer Lopez Blooms in 3D Red Rose Dress & Flexes Her Feet for Vogue December Cover
Jennifer Lopez is closing the year on a fashion-forward note — as “Vogue’s” December 2022 covergirl. Marking her third moment covering the magazine’s US edition, the musician posed for Annie Leibovitz’s lens in a flowing red Valentino haute couture gown. The silky piece — worn barefoot — featured a 3D rose bodice, shot as a tribute to photographer Gordon Parks’s 1952 photo of Eartha Kitt for “Life” magazine.
In Style
Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready
With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez Tries An Unexpected Winter Nail Colour
Jennifer Lopez’s forthcoming studio album, This Is Me… Now, is something of a follow-up to This Is Me… Then, which was released in 2002 during her initial relationship with now-husband Ben Affleck. Discussing this evolution requires thought, openness, and a look that pays homage to where Lopez has been and where she’s going. Along with a slicked pony and hoops, Lopez’s ultimate beauty punctuation came from her buttery manicure, heavily showcased as she gesticulated her way through a raw conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.
Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere
Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
Taylor Swift gets ‘Bejeweled’ in daring dress at MTV EMAs 2022
And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift seemed to nod to “Midnights” standout “Bejeweled” with her look for Sunday’s MTV EMAs 2022: a black bodysuit-style David Koma dress fitted with a sheer, sparkling cage skirt studded with emerald-colored gems. Making a...
Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show
Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes High-low in Dramatic Stéphane Rolland Couture Dress for ‘Emancipation’ Premiere
Jada Pinkett Smith made an ethereal arrival to the “Emancipation” movie premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday. For the occasion, the actress looked to French designer Stéphane Rolland’s fall 2022 haute couture collection, wearing the long asymmetrical gown embroidered with crystals. The silhouette featured a mock-neck, poncho-like top with sparkling embellishments. The rest of the gown consisted of a voluminous skirt that led into an ultra-long ruffled train. More from WWDHidden Gems: Movie Jewelry MomentsAmerican Music Awards 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsBaby2Baby Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals She coordinated the look with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s silver strappy Harmony sandals. Her accessories...
Rihanna Sparkles In Silver Outfit While Attending ASAP Rocky’s Miami Performance: Photos
Shine bright like a diamond! Rihanna was in full fashionista mode while in Miami for ASAP Rocky’s VIP performance at Story nightclub on Thursday, Dec. 1. The “Umbrella” singer, 34, looked like a real diva as she sauntered out of the nightclub wearing silver sparkles from head to toe.
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Relationship With Gigi Hadid Hasn’t Slowed Down His Partying Lifestyle
Leonardo DiCaprio might have broken his own habit of dating women aged 25 and under with his blossoming relationship with 27-year-old Gigi Hadid, but it seems like some bachelor habits seem to die hard. The 48-year-old actor was spotted chatting it up with a bunch of models at a party following the first day of Art Basel Miami, none of whom were Hadid — and it has fans wondering what the official status of the two’s relationship is. The Don’t Look Up! actor reportedly celebrated the first day of the international art convention at a party for men’s clothing...
Miley Cyrus & Dolly Parton Announce New Year’s Eve Special in Sky-High Heels With Sleek Dresses
Miley Cyrus is hosting a New Year’s Eve special once again, with a notable guest — none other than Dolly Parton. The second “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” special, co-hosted by Cyrus and her godmother, will air on NBC on Dec. 31 at 10:30p.m. EST. To announce the event, Cyrus and Parton posed in party-perfect style together. The “See You Again” singer’s ensemble featured a sleek black bodycon minidress, creating a minimalist appearance. Parton, meanwhile, sparkled in a gold sequin-covered minidress with black trim, making a dynamic statement with gold earrings and a large black cocktail ring. When it came to footwear, the...
Rita Ora Makes a Sheer Statement in Strappy Jacquemus Dress at Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards
Rita Ora arrived on the red carpet for Glamour U.K.’s Women of the Year Awards in London on Tuesday, wearing her approach to the classic black dress to receive the Entertainer Award. The singer selected a sheer black dress from Jacquemus with a cowl-neck and spaghetti straps styled off the shoulder. Underneath the dress, its delicate fabric revealed she wore black underwear.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Ora accessorized with several bangles, including one on her right arm and two on...
bravotv.com
Let Milania Giudice’s Velvet Mini & Lacy Tights Be Your Holiday Party Outfit Inspo
Teresa Giudice’s daughter rocked blue velvet and patterned stockings, and we’re taking notes. Back in May, during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation, Teresa Giudice revealed how much she appreciates her daughter Milania Giudice’s style, also noting where the teen gets her fashion inspo. “I think she just grabs her inspirations from Instagram, from online. Like, the internet and all the online websites… Shein, that’s, like, a big thing,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey mom of four shared. “And then they go to the mall… Pac Sun. She likes what she likes.”
Rihanna Rocks Tight Legging For Dinner With Gigi Hadid In NYC: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and Gigi Hadid, 27, were gorgeous sights to see on Nov. 5! The singer and model enjoyed a dinner outing together at Caviar Russe in New York City, NY and looked as stylish as could be. RiRi wore a button-down top with matching leggings and pointy toed boots while Gigi rocked white crop top under a long black leather jacket, black pants, and lime green pointy toed boots.
‘Gossip Girl’ Star Thomas Doherty Goes Minimalist in Mint and Black with Monochrome Sneakers at Dior’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show
Thomas Doherty brought minimalist style to Cairo for Dior’s fall 2023 menswear show in Egypt this week. The “Gossip Girl” star arrived to the occasion in a head-to-toe Dior ensemble. His attire featured slim-fitting black trousers and a slightly oversized black coat, creating a minimalist appearance. A pale green button-down shirt aded a pop of tonal color to the neutral pieces to form a more refined palette. Completing Doherty’s ensemble with an elegantly edgy finish was a gunmetal chain-link nameplate necklace, as well as a single matching square stud earring. When it came to footwear, Doherty slipped into a sharp set of...
Vogue
Amal Clooney Doubled Up On Glamorous Gowns For The Kennedy Centre Honours
At the 45th annual Kennedy Centre Honours this past weekend, actor George Clooney was honoured for his contributions to American culture alongside singers Gladys Knight, Tania León, Bono and Amy Grant. For the special occasion, both George and Amal Clooney showed up to the White House in style. George wore a classic black tuxedo and bowtie while receiving his medal, while Amal chose an off-the-shoulder silver gown that was encrusted with crystals.
