Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Cedar Falls paramedic fired after clashing with police officers
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening suicide. A video, shot Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
KCRG.com
Woman critically injured in apparent accidental discharge of gun in Walmart parking lot
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was seriously hurt in an incident involving a gun in Cedar Falls on Saturday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:04 p.m., Cedar Falls Police were sent to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart, located at 525 Brandilynn Boulevard. Police located a female victim in the driver’s seat of a 2001 Chevy Silverado. Initial reports to police indicated that it was an accidental self-inflicted gunshot injury.
City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT
The city of Cedar Falls is charging $700 for public access to police body-camera footage that was provided to an area hospital at no cost. The video, shot on Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for Sartori Memorial Hospital. Abernathey and the officers were at […] The post City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls police recover vehicle stolen by teens
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. Police say the vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-olds and upon making contact, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent investigation confirmed drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
KCRG.com
Independence Police make arrest after woman steals customer’s car from auto business
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, police say a woman was identified on video stealing a customer’s vehicle from Dunlap Motor Service Department. Investigators say Jenna McLaury was the individual that stole the vehicle. She was located at her residence in West Union...
kwayradio.com
Barber Shop Robbery Investigation
Police in Waterloo are investigating an alleged robbery at a barber shop on Sunday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. An employee at Brotherz Barber Shop entered the business around 6:45 a.m. in order to prepare for the day. An unknown person followed the employee into the business. They produced a chrome handgun and demanded money. They fled with an unknown amount of cash. No suspects have been reported. There were no injuries in the incident.
kchanews.com
Law Enforcement Searches North Iowa Home in Missing Person Investigation
Law enforcement agencies have searched a north Iowa home as part of a missing person investigation. In a Facebook post, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office says they, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), conducted the search of a home at 808 Main Street in Elma on Wednesday.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gunshot victim in Walmart parking lot, Cedar Falls, Iowa Dec. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
KCRG.com
Charges dropped against Cedar Rapids man accused of manslaughter
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of shooting and killing a man in the 3900 block of Northwood Drive NE back in May is free after the Linn County Attorney’s Office motioned to dismiss the charge against him. James Siegel reportedly told police he shot 39-year-old Ty...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls man arrested for alleged robberies at hotels, Metro Mart
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Falls man has been arrested and faces charges in connection to a series of robberies at hotels on Tuesday morning and one at a convenience store on Sunday. In a press release, police said 24-year-old Giovonni Davis was arrested Tuesday after the two...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Missing From Work Release
A Waterloo man has failed to report to his area correctional facility. Cody Michael Tarrance, who was convicted of 3rd offense domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required on Saturday. Tarrance is 34-years old, a white male, 5’9″, and weighs 212 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on November 8th. Anyone with information on Tarrance’s whereabouts should contact local police.
Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law
According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids was initially charged with the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
KCRG.com
Authorities looking for escapee who didn’t return to facility in Waterloo
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Authorities are looking for a man convicted of domestic abuse assault in Black Hawk County who didn’t return to the Residential Correctional Facility in Waterloo. 34-year old Cody Tarrance was supposed to return on Saturday. He’s been staying there since November 8th. Tarrance is...
Iowa Stand Your Ground Law Used To Dismiss Manslaughter Charges
(Cedar Rapids, IA) An Iowa man’s manslaughter charge is dismissed, per the state’s Stand Your Ground law. James Siegel was initially charged with Voluntary Manslaughter after shooting Ty Casey in his Cedar Rapids home. Siegel’s trial was scheduled for April. The Stand, Your Ground law allows people to use deadly force within reason in self-defense cases.
cbs2iowa.com
Two convicts escape work release in Eastern Iowa facilities
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Two convicted men have failed to report to their respective area correctional facilities. In Dubuque, Christopher Blackmond Jr., convicted of 2nd degree robbery in Scott County, failed to report to the Dubuque Residential Facility as required on Sunday. Blackmond is a 27-year-old...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
KCRG.com
Plane departing Waterloo crashes in Arkansas
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A plane crashed in Batesville Tuesday evening. The crash was confirmed by Independence County Sheriff Shawn Stephens, but he said little was known at this time and the Batesville Police Department would be handling the crash. Viewer Kristina K Praught sent in photos of the scene....
Comments / 1