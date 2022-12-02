ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum

EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
The USD/JPY Hits A New Weekly High And Stays Above 139.50

The USD/JPY went up Wednesday before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. After US economic data, US rates went up, which helped the pair reach 139.70, the best weekly level. The Dollar didn’t change much because US data was mixed. The drop, as measured by DXY, is 0.05%. The Japanese...
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally

Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020

The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
Higher NZ Retail Sales May Not Please NZD/USD

Even though New Zealand Retail Sales were worse than expected, the NZD/USD pair barely changed. After being flat in Tokyo, the NZD/USD fell below 0.6260. Retail sales in New Zealand for the third quarter came in at 0.4%, less than expected (0.5%) but more than reported before (-2.3%). Positive Retail...
GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment

Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
GBP/USD Rising Wedge Formation

GBPUSD has formed higher lows and slightly higher highs inside a rising wedge pattern seen on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing resistance and might be due for a dip back to support. The bottom of the wedge is around the 1.2000 major psychological mark, which is in...
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | November 2022

U.S. dollar index has been in a strong bullish trend after the inflation numbers continue to increase and the Fed decide to play the interest-rate hike aggressively. However, the recent trend of inflation shows a slowing down, and recently the Fed FOMC minutes of the meeting also mention the change of stance by the Fed.
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
Gold struggles for momentum as investors await further Fed cues

Gold prices struggled for momentum in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors looked to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was little changed at $1,770.46 per ounce, as of 0008 GMT. Spot silver inched 0.1% lower to $22.13,...
