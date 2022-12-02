Read full article on original website
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
EUR/USD Breaking 1.0300 Could Increase Bearish Momentum
EUR/USD rises above 1.0350 daily in the European market. As expected, Eurostat reported that the Eurozone’s annual Core HICP was 5% in November. Investors await US data and Powell’s speech. EUR/USD slowed before reaching 1.0400 on Tuesday and has been in a tight range since. Technically, the pair...
The USD/JPY Hits A New Weekly High And Stays Above 139.50
The USD/JPY went up Wednesday before Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech. After US economic data, US rates went up, which helped the pair reach 139.70, the best weekly level. The Dollar didn’t change much because US data was mixed. The drop, as measured by DXY, is 0.05%. The Japanese...
GBP/USD Rebounds From Intraday Low Amid US Dollar Selling
On Monday, people who buy when prices drop near 1.2025 push the GBP/USD pair to a new high for the day during the European session. At 1.2100, the pair is close to its best level since August 12. After a slight rise during the day, the US dollar falls, which...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
GBP/USD Holds Around Weekly High After November’s Greatest Monthly Gain Since July 2020
The GBP/USD currency pair buyers celebrate broad-based US dollar decline early Thursday, driving GBP/USD near the weekly peak. 1.2100 before UK/US figures. Jerome Powell’s first public appearance after November’s FOMC meeting was dovish for the US dollar, signaling interest rate delays. At the December meeting, Powell suggested suspending rate hikes. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised a soft landing and slowed rate hikes.
NZD/USD Rallies To Halt Two-Day Upswing, Targets Week’s Largest Daily Gain
NZD/USD stops falling after two days when it gains 0.75% during the day, around 0.6205 on Tuesday morning in Europe. Despite the market’s excitement, the NZD/USD couple pays some attention to the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research’s (NZIER) pessimistic economic predictions. Earlier in the day, NZIER released...
Higher NZ Retail Sales May Not Please NZD/USD
Even though New Zealand Retail Sales were worse than expected, the NZD/USD pair barely changed. After being flat in Tokyo, the NZD/USD fell below 0.6260. Retail sales in New Zealand for the third quarter came in at 0.4%, less than expected (0.5%) but more than reported before (-2.3%). Positive Retail...
GBP/USD Fell Below 1.220 Amid Market Sentiment
Early in Europe, the GBP/USD currency pair broke through 1.2200. In Tokyo, cable dropped below 1.2220. Risk-averse markets will stay very bad. Due to people looking for safe havens, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is near its high of 105.40 on Monday. In anticipation of a higher Fed interest rate peak, 10-year US Treasury rates might rise above 3.59%. (Fed). S&P500 futures are having trouble making up for Monday’s losses.
European shares fall for third day on renewed global recession fears
Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by weakness in healthcare and rate-sensitive tech stocks, with investors concerned about a global economic slowdown in the run-up to a raft of major central bank decisions.
China trade shrinks amid virus pressure, interest rate hikes
China's imports and exports shrank in November under pressure from weakening global demand and anti-virus controls at home
GBP/USD Rising Wedge Formation
GBPUSD has formed higher lows and slightly higher highs inside a rising wedge pattern seen on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing resistance and might be due for a dip back to support. The bottom of the wedge is around the 1.2000 major psychological mark, which is in...
US Dollar Index Long Term Technical Analysis | November 2022
U.S. dollar index has been in a strong bullish trend after the inflation numbers continue to increase and the Fed decide to play the interest-rate hike aggressively. However, the recent trend of inflation shows a slowing down, and recently the Fed FOMC minutes of the meeting also mention the change of stance by the Fed.
Oil prices fall after data raises U.S. Fed interest rate worries
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices pared gains on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down 56 cents at $85.01 a barrel by 11:23 a.m. EST (1623 GMT)....
Inflation may surprise to the upside and markets are overpricing the potential for the Fed to pull back on rate hikes, Deutsche Bank says
There's potential for inflation to surprise to the upside, according to Deutsche Bank. In a note, the bank pointed to accelerating inflationary pressures in the November jobs report. The data could push the Fed to be more hawkish than markets are expecting. Stocks rallied last week on the hopes that...
US futures flat as strong data dents hopes for a dovish Fed
U.S. futures are flat Tuesday, a day after markets tumbled on surprisingly strong economic data that highlighted the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in battling inflation. Futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials shifted between small gains and losses before the bell. With growing concern about a coming...
Gold struggles for momentum as investors await further Fed cues
Gold prices struggled for momentum in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors looked to next week's U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was little changed at $1,770.46 per ounce, as of 0008 GMT. Spot silver inched 0.1% lower to $22.13,...
