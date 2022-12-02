ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Manchester United 5-0 Aston Villa: Hosts earn dominant win at Old Trafford

Manchester United scored five against Aston Villa in a one-sided affair at Old Trafford in front of a club record crowd in the Women's Super League. Katie Zelem lashed into the roof of the net to open the scoring for the hosts. Leah Galton's classy finish followed that on 28...
BBC

Coventry council boss quits for another authority

The chief executive of Coventry City Council is quitting to run another local authority, it has been announced. Martin Reeves has been appointed chief executive of Oxfordshire County Council. He said he was "very sad" to be leaving the city but the time was "right for a new challenge". It...
BBC

Oxford United alternative stadium site proposed

An alternative location Oxford United's new stadium has been proposed. The League One club wanted to build an 18,000-capacity sports complex on Oxfordshire County Council land at Stratfield Brake, near Kidlington. But the authority now says the site poses "considerable challenges". It is instead discussing the suitability of an area...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil

Vincent Aboubakar scores a late winner against Brazil for Cameroon to claim historic 1-0 win but his goal is not enough to send them through and he gets sent off for removing his shirt in the goal celebration. MATCH REPORT: Cameroon v Brazil. Watch all the World Cup action across...
BBC

Warwickshire: Stuart Barnes is appointed bowling coach to succeed Matt Mason

Warwickshire have appointed Stuart Barnes as their new bowling coach following Matt Mason's end-of-season departure to join England women. The former England Lions and Ireland coach, 52, also coached with the Bangladesh national side. Kent-based Barnes has also been part of the backroom team with Gloucestershire, Somerset and most recently...
Yardbarker

James Pearce breaks Liverpool injury news every fan has been waiting for

Liverpool could have Luis Diaz back in action in time for the club’s first competitive clash of the second-half of the season – a Carabao Cup meeting with Manchester City. The Colombian wide man is set to take an active part in team training in the club’s Dubai-based warm weather training camp following a rehab programme at the AXA training ground.
BBC

Wycombe and Pompey bosses ready for 'access all areas' match

Sunday's League One fixture between Wycombe Wanderers and Portsmouth is set to be a unique "access all areas" game including on-pitch audio. The two teams will also allow cameras into the dressing room and the managers will be interviewed during the game. "We're open to this sort of thing and...
BBC

Celtic: Peter Lawwell to return as non-executive chairman

Former chief executive Peter Lawwell will return to Celtic as non-executive chairman at the start of 2023. The 63-year-old, who was chief executive for almost 18 years before standing down last summer, will succeed the retiring Ian Bankier. Celtic won 29 trophies including an unprecedented 'quadruple treble' during Lawwell's time...
BBC

Alistair Johnston: Celtic agree deal for Canada right-back

Celtic have agreed a deal to sign Canada right-back Alistair Johnston from CF Montreal on a five-year-contract for an undisclosed fee. Johnston, 24, was part of Canada's World Cup squad and featured in their three group matches. He will be Celtic's second signing of the January window with defender Y﻿uki...
BBC

England in West Indies: The challenges ahead for new coach Jon Lewis

West Indies v England (3 ODIs, 5 T20s) Coverage: Match reports and analysis on BBC Sport website. "When you take over an England cricket team, World Cups and Ashes series are at the top of that priority list." Those are the words of Jon Lewis, the newly-appointed head coach of...
BBC

Premiership: London Irish 39-17 Newcastle Falcons: Exiles off bottom

Tries: Stokes, Jackson, Luna 2, Coleman Cons: Jackson 4 Pens: Jackson 2. Tries: Carreras, Pepper Cons: Connon 2 Pen: Connon. London Irish moved off the bottom of the Premiership with a pulsating win over Newcastle Falcons. The Exiles led by six points at the break as Paddy Jackson's two penalties...
BBC

Semi Radradra: Bristol's Fiji centre to make long-awaited injury return

Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam says Semi Radradra's return to action will give his struggling side a lift. The highly-rated Fiji centre, 30, has not played since April after a knee injury but has been selected for the visit of Leicester on Saturday. The Bears are second-from-bottom of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy