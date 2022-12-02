ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Aneka Duncan

Thousands of Americans to Receive One-Time Payment

Since October, California taxpayers have been receiving direct payments between $200 and $1,050. The financial relief is set to continue in the form of debit cards throughout the holiday season. The program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR). The one-time payment will be automatically sent to eligible residents. Payments will be directly deposited in a bank account or a debit card will be sent in the mail. (source)
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $1,050 coming your way courtesy of the state

R.A. Heim

One-time payment for up to $1,050 being sent out

Fortune

Ally Bank Review 2022: High-yield savings with a wide range of CD terms but no physical branches

Ally is an online-only bank that offers all of the amenities and services of a big, brick-and-mortar bank. Ally is an online-only bank that offers a wide range of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, credit cards, auto loans, personal loans, robo-advisors, and more. Despite the lack of physical branches, Ally offers customers free access to a network of more than 43,000 ATMs and 24/7 customer service assistance depending on the product. All rates and fees are current as of November 21, 2022 and are subject to change.
KXLY

Here’s How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

Earning the maximum Social Security benefit is no easy feat; you not only need to earn quite a bit over the course of your career, you have to do it consistently. On top of that, you need to wait until age 70 to earn more deferred retirement credits and ultimately maximize your monthly check.
WRAL

Morgan Stanley upgrades China stocks as global investors cheer on Covid reopening hopes

CNN — Global traders are increasingly feeling more bullish on China, as they bet the country will gradually unwind Covid restrictions following widespread protests. Multiple cities across China loosened Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend. Starting Monday, Shanghai residents will no longer require a negative Covid test result to enter outdoor venues including parks and scenic attractions.

